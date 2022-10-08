ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis football loses to Houston in epic fourth-quarter collapse

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eagkQ_0iQteUaQ00

Memphis brought the fireworks with a trick play touchdown. But Houston dropped the final bomb on one of the AAC's best rivalries.

Tigers wide receiver Gabe Rogers threw a trick play touchdown pass to running back Asa Martin to start the fourth quarter. But Houston's Clayton Tune had the last touchdown pass to receiver KeSean Carter with 18 seconds left.

Houston's 33-32 comeback win at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Friday erased a 19-point, fourth-quarter deficit. It ended Memphis' football rivalry with the Cougars with a stinging loss despite another thriller between the schools.

Here's what we learned as the Tigers' four-game winning streak ended in heartbreak.

Missed conversion looms large

Memphis (4-2, 2-1 AAC) was in control most of the game. But after Martin caught Rogers' touchdown pass, the Tigers went for a two-point conversion and failed while leading 26-7 with 14:50 to go.

That failed attempt loomed large. The Tigers never scored another touchdown, and Houston (3-3, 1-1) inched back into the game. A 100-yard kick return touchdown by Jayce Rogers kept the Cougars close, and then Tune passed to Carter for two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the final 1:17.

An onside kick recovered by Houston set up the final drive as the Cougars, who will be in the Big 12 next season, gave Memphis one last painful battle.

Gabe Rogers, Asa Martin show versatility

Rogers, who leads the Tigers in receiving yards, has yet to catch a touchdown this season. But the fifth-year senior now has a touchdown pass up there with the best that quarterback Seth Henigan has thrown this year.

Rogers’ arm was used on a similar trick play in the first half, but his throw to Caden Prieskorn was high and out of bounds. The second try worked like a charm. Rogers threw a well-placed spiral to Martin, who fell down backwards in the end zone.

As for Martin, the catch showed why he leads the Tigers' running backs in receiving yards despite being third on the depth chart. He's second behind Rogers in all-purpose yards, and his versatility came through Friday with the Tigers' longest catch as well as their longest rushing play of the game (37 yards).

Great start wasted

After being held scoreless at halftime last week vs. Temple, Memphis responded with its highest-scoring first quarter of the season. The Tigers had just two drives, but both ended in touchdowns.

Memphis looked methodical and effective on its opening drive by taking 6 minutes, 13 seconds to score in 14 plays. It was the first opening-drive score for the Tigers since Navy, the second game of the season, and as good as any drive the Tigers had all season

Caden Prieskorn had the first score on a 25-yard catch, and Brandon Thomas added a second on a 3-yard rush. But Memphis' offense could muster only one touchdown the rest of the way.

Tigers’ goal line stand adds to impressive feats

Houston had third-and-goal on the Tigers’ 1-yard line. Memphis turned the Cougars away twice, with Houston native Jaylon Allen credited with the fourth-down stop.

It was the second consecutive drive Houston had inside the Memphis 5-yard line that ended with no points. The first came on a missed field goal, but the Tigers’ goal-line stand added an impressive mark to a season where the defense has carried them.

It got receiver Joseph Scates off the hook for a fumble that started Houston’s drive. But the defense couldn't stop Houston in the fourth quarter as the Cougars scored touchdowns on all three drives.

Quindell Johnson re-emerges

Quindell Johnson has been quiet on the takeaway circuit, although he broke up a pass last week that led to an interception by Xavier Cullens. Johnson re-introduced himself Friday with an interception on Houston’s second drive.

It was Johnson’s third interception of the season, which ties his season best set in 2020. Through six games, Johnson has lived up to expectations as a playmaker and the Tigers capitalized on his takeaway by scoring on a 25-yard touchdown catch by Prieskorn.

Yet there wasn't much to celebrate. Memphis suffered its first home loss of the season, and the schedule gets tougher on the road at East Carolina and at Tulane the next two weeks.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis football loses to Houston in epic fourth-quarter collapse

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

'This one stings' | Memphis looks forward after Houston meltdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis came close to a statement win against rival Houston Friday night at home in primetime, but their win was snuffed out by a monumental collapse. The game started out as a dream. The Tigers were up two scores with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. Statistically, they had a 99.9% chance to win, according to ESPN. Then, it all changed.
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Houston pulls off stunning 4th-quarter comeback, shocks Memphis

Houston rallied from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Memphis and won a game that might have saved tne tenure of head coach Dana Holgorsen. Clayton Tune threw a short touchdown pass to KeSean Carter with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Cougars an unlikely 33-32 win. Houston (3-3) scored 26 points in the fourh quarter and got two huge plays on special teams to contribute to the comeback.
thevindicator.com

Dayton stings the Yellow Jackets 49-0

DAYTON- In another overall excellent performance, the Dayton Broncos did it again on offense and defense and improved to 5-1 on the season while staying perfect in district on Friday night at Houston Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium with a 49-0 romp of the Galena Park Yellow Jackets on Senior Night.
DAYTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Memphis, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
MEMPHIS, TN
High School Football PRO

Houston, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jersey Village High School football team will have a game with Cypress Ridge High School on October 08, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HOUSTON, TX
tri-statedefender.com

Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm

Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
MEMPHIS, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Martin
Person
Gabe Rogers
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Houston

Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul

The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Carolina#Epic#American Football#College Football#Aac#Tigers
fox26houston.com

2 men found shot on Green Lawn Drive in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are trying to determine where a shooting occurred that left two men hospitalized. According to police, around 3:15 a.m. Friday, a driver and a passenger pulled up to a complex in the 7800 block of Green Lawn Drive. They each had two gunshot wounds and were...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery

Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Actress returns to Houston to star in new film

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston born actress just returned home to star in a brand new film. It’s a gritty coming of age story shot right here in Houston. Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 we’ll chat with Juliana Destefano.
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy