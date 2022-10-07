ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Pima County, AZ
Government
Tucson, AZ
Government
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court
Reason.com

Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism—But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade (as the Court recently did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of Congress' power to regulate interstate commerce.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KROC News

Minnesota Judge Blocks Appeal of His Abortion Ruling

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Axios Phoenix

SCOTUS abortion ruling drives voter registration for Arizona women

The overturning of Roe v. Wade sparked a wave of women in the U.S. registering to vote, and there are indicators that the trend has extended to Arizona. Why it matters: Democrats are hoping that the reversal of Roe will drive women to the polls to vote for candidates who support abortion rights and boost their chances in a year that otherwise should favor Republicans.
ARIZONA STATE
WIBC.com

Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Burial Law

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana’s abortion burial and cremation law. Monday, Indiana Southern District Judge Richard Young ruled to block the 2016 law, which required patients and doctors to either bury or cremate the fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage. The case began in...
INDIANA STATE
AOL Corp

Abortion lawsuit in Arizona targets confusion over ‘clashing’ bans

An alliance of pro-abortion groups filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging Arizona’s abortion restrictions, asking a state court to clarify the multiple statutes in effect and arguing the procedure should be allowed through 15 weeks of pregnancy. A state judge last month ruled that Arizona could enforce its strict...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Arizona abortion ban halted by appeals court order

An Arizona appeals court blocked the enforcement of a nearly 150-year-old abortion ban Friday, per court documents. Driving the news: A three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals granted Planned Parenthood's request for an emergency stay of a Sept. 23 ruling that lifted an injunction on the state’s abortion ban, which includes a 15-week ban.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy