Eva Mendes Rebuffs Claims That She 'Quit Acting' in Hollywood: 'I Wanted to Be Home with My Babies'
The Hitch star shares two daughters with long-time partner Ryan Gosling and says she's become pickier about acting choices for more flexible business pursuits Eva Mendes is setting the record straight about her career decisions. "I never quit acting," she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would." In the video, Mendes shows a series of articles written by various publications explaining why she supposedly "quit acting,"...
Eva Mendes Gushes Over Hunky Husband Ryan Gosling’s New Gucci Campaign: ‘Yes Please’
Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Oct. 5 to show love to Ryan Gosling. She captioned a series of photos from his new Gucci campaign with a simple: “Ummm……YES PLEASE,” proving that even after 11 years together, and two kids, she’s still not immune to the Barbie star’s charms. In the first photo Ryan is sitting on the tailgate of a pick-up truck overflowing with monogrammed Gucci luggage. Wearing a mustard colored Gucci suit with a white button up shirt and a skinny tie, the 41-year-old award winner stares pensively into the distance, a half-eaten hamburger in his hand. In the second photo Ryan lounges in the sand, casually supporting himself against a pile of Gucci bags, while he reads a magazine. In the final photo of the series he rocks a tan double breasted Gucci suit and pushes a bell-hop cart loaded with, you guessed it, more Gucci luggage.
Eva Mendes Reacts to Claim She "Quit Acting"
Watch: Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken By Her & Ryan Gosling's Kids. Eva Mendes is setting the record straight. The Hitch actress—who shares daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, with Ryan Gosling—addressed recent reports that claim she quit acting. "I never quit acting," she captioned the Oct....
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting
Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun.”
Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, reveals ‘miracle’ twin babies’ due date
Pregnant Hilary Swank has revealed her “miracle” twin babies’ due date. The 48-year-old actress shared the date’s special link to her late father, Stephen Michael Swank, while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “They’re due on his birthday,” she said in a preview of Friday’s episode, getting visibly emotional. “Yeah, I know. It’s like, [wow].” Stephen, who died in October 2021, was born on April 16. Hilary announced her pregnancy on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, confirming that she was “far enough along” in her second trimester to go public with the news of her and her husband Philip Schneider’s growing family. “This is something that I’ve...
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey make their Emmys debut
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at this year’s Emmys. The couple, which confirmed their relationship earlier this year, looked elegant and happy to support each other through the evening. Cuoco wore a stunning pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral details while...
Julia Roberts Reveals the Secret Behind Her 'Dream Come True' Marriage to Danny Moder
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder prefer to keep a low-profile when it comes to their Hollywood marriage. However, now that the 54-year-old actress is promoting her latest film, Ticket to Paradise, fans are getting an inside look at what makes their 20-year union so strong. Calling her marriage and family, which includes twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry, 15, her “dream come true,” Roberts is sharing with Janey Pauley on this weekend’s episode of CBS Sunday Morning, via People, why her off-screen life is so valuable to her compared to her Hollywood career. “The life that I’ve built with...
Brad Pitt spotted in LA after Angelina Jolie makes bombshell claims
Brad Pitt was spotted leaving a Los Angeles office building on Tuesday, the same day his ex-wife Angelina Jolie accused him of choking one of their children on an infamous 2016 flight. Pitt, 58, can be seen strolling out of the high-rise wearing sunglasses and a denim shirt and pants....
How Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Camila Morrone Feels About His Reported Romance With Gigi Hadid
Red-hot romance is taking Hollywood by storm after the pair have been spotted together recently. With reports that the Oscar-winner has been “pursuing” the supermodel for some time, fans are eager to know how his ex Camila Morrone feels about the relationship, as she broke up with Leo only a few weeks ago after dating for 4 years. A source EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411 and said that Camila “isn’t bothered” by the rumors of her ex dating Gigi, whom she’s known for years through Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid.
Armie Hammer Spotted Out for Dinner in Beverly Hills in Wake of ‘House of Hammer’ Docuseries
In the wake of the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer, Armie Hammer has not completely dropped out of sight. The actor was seen having an al fresco dinner at popular Beverly Hills eatery Il Pastaio on Sept. 28, accompanied by an older woman. More from The Hollywood ReporterCourtney Vucekovich Clarifies Bite-Mark Photo as 'House of Hammer' Docuseries Makes EditArmie Hammer Accuser Slams 'House of Hammer' Docuseries Team: "They Remind Me of Armie"Armie Hammer Docuseries 'House of Hammer' Explores Cannibalism, Abuse Allegations and Family Trauma Hammer, sporting a mustache and drinking water, was dressed in flip-flops and a heather gray Under Armour...
Hilary Swank reveals the sweet significance of her twins’ due date
Hilary Swank’s baby news is double the surprise we thought it was!. A day after announcing that she is expecting twins, a sneak peek of Swank’s upcoming appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” was shared on Instagram on Oct. 6. At the top of the clip, host Drew Barrymore noted that Swank had recently marked the first anniversary of her father Stephen Swank’s death.
Mila Kunis Means Business in Michael Kors Pin-striped Suit for ‘Late Late Show With James Corden’
Mila Kunis appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday in a businesswear-inspired look. The actress appeared on Corden’s show in a pin-striped flannel scarf blazer and matching trousers from Michael Kors Collection’s fall 2022 line. She belted the asymmetric blazer at the waist with a statement belt. More from WWDPhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes NextLenny Kravitz's Style Evolution Kunis also wore a pair of pointy black pumps and accessorized with small jewelry accents, including rings, a pair of diamond earrings and a small gold chain with several diamonds. Her makeup included a...
Why Gigi Hadid Is "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio's Support Amid "Easy" Romance
Watch: Gigi Hadid "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio: EXCLUSIVE. Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's budding romance reached new heights in the City of Love. The supermodel, 27, and the Oscar winner, 47, who've been sparking relationship rumors in recent months, were recently spotted outside of the same hotel in France during Paris Fashion Week. And now a source close to the Guest in Residence founder exclusively tells E! News that Gigi—who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—is "thankful" that Leo flew overseas to support her as she took over the PFW runways.
Hilary Swank’s Husband: Everything To Know About Philip Schneider, Plus Her Past Romances
Hilary Swank is one of the most celebrated actresses of the past 30 years. After early success with appearances in Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992) and Boys Don’t Cry (1999), Hilary, 48, has been incredibly critically acclaimed. She’s won two leading actress Oscars for Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby (2004).
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis reflects on an incident involving alcohol during the filming of Forgetting Sarah Marshall that got her "in trouble."
Christopher Schwarzenegger's incredible slimdown, plus see more celebs' before-and-after weight loss photos
Slide 1 of 157: Celebrities have inspired a lot of people with their weight loss journeys. Check out these before-and-after photos of famous people who've lost significant amounts of weight over the years, starting with this political family scion... Christopher Schwarzenegger -- the youngest son of movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, journalist-author (and Kennedy family member) Maria Shriver -- is seen here in Los Angeles in August 2018. Keep reading to see his transformation three years later... and again four years later as he stepped out with his dad and brother in Germany looking slimmer than ever...Then keep reading to see dozens more celebrity before-and-after weight loss pics...
Eddie Murphy Wears Iconic ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Jacket While Filming Scenes For 4th Film: First Look On Set
Eddie Murphy, 61, looks like he’s hardly aged a day since he shot to stardom playing Axel Foley, a street smart Detroit cop who moves to Los Angeles to investigate his friend’s murder, in the 1984 box-office smash Beverly Hills Cop. The Golden Globe winner is reprising the iconic role for the upcoming Netflix sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, and in photos from an Oct. 3 night shoot in downtown Los Angeles, it’s clear his Detroit Lions varsity jacket is back in action too. Eddie paired his signature letterman-style jacket with a yellow t-shirt, faded jeans and classic Adidas sneakers. He was joined in the scene by his co-star Taylour Paige, 31, who wore a fitted grey suit and heels.
The Lifetime Movie That Stars Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck has had a fascinating career trajectory, from nabbing an Academy Award alongside longtime buddy Matt Damon for their "Good Will Hunting" screenplay, to collaborating multiple times with indie filmmaker Kevin Smith, trying his hand at playing superheroes Daredevil and Batman to mostly dismaying results, and finally re-emerging as an auteur in his own right by directing Best Picture winner "Argo" (via CNN).
