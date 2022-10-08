17-year-old shot, killed in Mid-city on N. Carrollton Friday

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in the Mid-City area Friday night. The New Orleans Police Department says the incident happened in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue.

Just before 9:30, officers say they responded to the scene and found the juvenile suffering from several gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive. The Orleans Parish Coroners office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

