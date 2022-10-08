ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haymarket, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Langley falls in football, QB throws for 300-plus yards

The host Langley Saxons (3-3, 1-1) lost to the Washington-Liberty Generals, 35-21, in Liberty District high-school football action Oct. 7. Langley trailed 28-0 at halftime, before staging a modest rally in the second half. Langley’s touchdowns came on passes of 74 and six yards from Brendan Mansinne to Connor Campbell...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

No worries in Generals big football win over Langley

As it turned out, head coach Josh Shapiro’s pregame concerns regarding his Washington-Liberty Generals possibly playing poorly in their Oct. 7 Liberty District football game were misplaced. The Generals performed very well in the high-school contest, building a 28-0 halftime lead en route to defeating the host Langley Saxons,...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Madison, McLean gain big yardage in football blowouts

The Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders won by blowouts and piled up significant yards in the process in high-school football action the night of Oct. 7. McLean (1-6, 1-2) earned its first victory of the season with a 41-7 home win over the Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a showdown among the winless in Liberty District action.
VIENNA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haymarket, VA
City
Aldie, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Inside Nova

Madison, McLean win big in football action

The Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders won by blowouts in high-school football action the night of Oct. 7. McLean (1-6, 1-2) earned its first victory of the season with a 41-7 home win over the Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a showdown among the winless in Liberty District action. Madison...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Yorktown teams sweep all-Arlington cross country meets

Runners Molly Weithman and Jack Levine each achieved their two goals Oct. 6 by winning the girls and boys annual Arlington County cross country races, respectively, while running personal-best times on the Bluemont Park course in the process. Levine, a senior, finished first in 16:01 to help the Yorktown Patriots...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
High School Football PRO

Winchester, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sherando High School football team will have a game with John Handley High School on October 10, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WINCHESTER, VA
High School Football PRO

Herndon, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Yorktown High School football team will have a game with Herndon High School on October 08, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HERNDON, VA
fox5dc.com

Show Us Your Spirit: Briar Woods High

It's time for Loudoun County students to show us their spirit! The Falcons are taking on the Bulldogs for a battle of two Ashburn teams! FOX 5’s Claire Anderson visited Briar Woods High for a preview of the fun!
ASHBURN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
historynet.com

Winchester’s Burying Grounds: Where North Meets South

Winchester National Cemetery was established on land appropriated for burials during the Civil War. Although the land was used for burial purposes as early as 1862, the cemetery was not officially dedicated until April 8, 1866. It’s the final resting place for Union soldiers who fought and died at the battles of Winchester, New Market, Front Royal, Snickers Gap, Harpers Ferry, Martinsburg, and Romney. There are 14 monuments to Union regiments, corps, and states that either are represented by some of the soldiers buried in the cemetery and/or had participants in the 3rd Battle of Winchester. The oldest monument dates to 1864 and was erected for the 38th Massachusetts Infantry.
WINCHESTER, VA
Inside Nova

George Mason bucks recent trends, sees higher enrollment this fall

Bucking a statewide trend of declining college enrollment, George Mason University has welcomed its largest student body in school history for the fall 2022 semester, with a freshman class that set a new record for both diversity and academic accomplishment. Enrollment figures released by the State Council of Higher Education...
FAIRFAX, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Arlington Democrats gear up for final push to Election Day

Although this year would not seem to have the urgency of 2021 – more on that later – Arlington County Democratic Committee leaders are anticipating a full complement of volunteers to be staffing the county’s 54 precincts on Election Day. Precinct captains – the backbone of the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Frederick Co. high school freshman charged for brandishing knife

A high school freshman in Frederick, Maryland, has been charged after an incident Friday in which she brandished a large knife during an altercation with another female student. The 14-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was observed brandishing a “large, 8-to-10” kitchen knife in a threatening manner” in...
FREDERICK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy