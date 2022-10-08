Read full article on original website
The host Langley Saxons (3-3, 1-1) lost to the Washington-Liberty Generals, 35-21, in Liberty District high-school football action Oct. 7. Langley trailed 28-0 at halftime, before staging a modest rally in the second half. Langley’s touchdowns came on passes of 74 and six yards from Brendan Mansinne to Connor Campbell...
As it turned out, head coach Josh Shapiro’s pregame concerns regarding his Washington-Liberty Generals possibly playing poorly in their Oct. 7 Liberty District football game were misplaced. The Generals performed very well in the high-school contest, building a 28-0 halftime lead en route to defeating the host Langley Saxons,...
The Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders won by blowouts and piled up significant yards in the process in high-school football action the night of Oct. 7. McLean (1-6, 1-2) earned its first victory of the season with a 41-7 home win over the Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a showdown among the winless in Liberty District action.
Despite his team scoring the most points of any Virginia high school squad in over 50 years Friday night, Freedom-Woodbridge coach Daryl Overton says the Eagles didn't run up the score. Freedom (3-0 in district, 7-0 overall) led Colgan 47-0 at the end of the first quarter and 91-0 at...
FOREST PARK 21, WOODBRIDGE 20: Jaiden McLendon-Parker preserved the visiting Bruins’ Cardinal District win Friday with an interception following a Hail Mary pass by Woodbridge. The Vikings were in position to get the win after recovering the onside kick. On the previous play, Woodbridge missed the extra point that...
The Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders won by blowouts in high-school football action the night of Oct. 7. McLean (1-6, 1-2) earned its first victory of the season with a 41-7 home win over the Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a showdown among the winless in Liberty District action. Madison...
Brian Chirino Navarro kicked a 25-yard field goal with no time left Friday as visiting Osbourn defeated Freedom-South Riding 24-21 in a Cedar Run District game. Navarro got a second chance to boot the game-winner after Freedom-South Riding was penalized for roughing the kicker on Navarro’s previous attempt from 30 yards out.
Runners Molly Weithman and Jack Levine each achieved their two goals Oct. 6 by winning the girls and boys annual Arlington County cross country races, respectively, while running personal-best times on the Bluemont Park course in the process. Levine, a senior, finished first in 16:01 to help the Yorktown Patriots...
Inside Nova
Freedom-Woodbridge's 112 points most by a Virginia public high school since 1967
Freedom-Woodbridge’s point total in Friday’s 112-16 win over visiting Colgan ranks fifth all-time in state history and is the most points ever scored by a Prince William County high school program, according to the Virginia High School League record book. It's the highest total by a Virginia public...
