“Johnny Rockets has officially opened in the heart of D.C. at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House. To add a twist to the iconic restaurant’s experience, the all-new location is serving up wings with the co-branded model of sister wing brand Hurricane Grill & Wings, Hurricane Wings. This marks the first co-branded location for both Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Grill & Wings. A grand opening celebration will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 starting at 12 p.m. ET. The first 100 people will receive a free Original Burger and, if you can’t make it for 12 p.m. ET, you can stop by all day and receive a free Original Shake with any purchase.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO