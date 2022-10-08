Read full article on original website
You're Invited to Spooky Adult Fun at a Haunted Brewery!Dianna CarneyEverett, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
The Salem Witch Trials: How Fear and Hysteria Led to the Deaths of 20 Innocent PeopleTy D.Salem, MA
Blake Griffin takes subtle shot at Nets amid praise for Celtics after his Boston debut
The start of Blake Griffin’s career as a Celtic in Greensboro on Friday night wasn’t anything to write home about. In fact, it may it clear why the veteran forward didn’t join a team for the entire offseason. There was a fumbled pass, a badly bricked 3, a missed wide-open midrange jumper and a turnover. Whether this was simply rust or the signs of a continued decline wasn’t clear at first, but the signs weren’t promising.
Kemba Walker Remains High On the Boston Celtics
Kemba Walker had nothing but positive things to say about his former team, the Boston Celtics. The post Kemba Walker Remains High On the Boston Celtics appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rockets Announce Signing Of Veteran Big Man Willie Cauley-Stein
The Houston Rockets have announced the signing of veteran big man Willie Cauley-Stein.
Lakers Vs. Warriors Preseason Preview: Anthony Davis Playing; LeBron James, Russell Westbrook & Patrick Beverley Out
The Los Angeles Lakers are yet to win a preseason game in the lead-up to the 2022-23 season’s tip-off — with the next chance to get back in the W column coming against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Head coach Darvin Ham’s lineup shuffling is one of...
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots shutout: ‘Love him, love him’
FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick was in a chipper mood on Sunday afternoon, and with good reason. His defense held the league-leading Detroit Lions offense out of the end zone en route to a 29-0 shutout at Gillette Stadium. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played a clean game in his first NFL start and the Patriots got contributions from across the roster.
Myles Turner and Rick Carlisle discuss the Indiana Pacers preseason play so far
The Indiana Pacers are 1-1 in the preseason so far, and while their offense has looked solid in both games they've played, their defense has struggled with consistency. In the Pacers preseason opening win over the Hornets, they conceded just 97 points and played strong defense. The Hornets only mustered 43 points by halftime and shot 34.4% from the field that night. Indiana was rotating well, cutting off ball handlers, and forcing stops.
Bruins place three players on waivers, including one big surprise
There were a bunch of NHL players placed on waivers Sunday, and the three most intriguing names on the list are all from the Boston Bruins. Those players are Bruins right winger Nick Foligno, right winger Chris Wagner and defenseman Mike Reilly. Foligno had a decent camp and preseason, but...
Ja Morant dunks, rookie dance moves highlight Memphis Grizzlies open practice
If rising ticket sales weren't already an indication of increased Memphis Grizzlies appeal, Sunday's open practice sure was. The crowd inside of FedExForum rivaled that of any past Grizzlies open practice. “I’ve been doing this for 19 years here in Memphis, and I’ve never seen a crowd like this for...
Mavs Could Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks could sign former Denver Nuggets guard Facu Campazzo.
Orlando Magic Sign Recent Los Angeles Clippers Player
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced the signing of Jay Scrubb. The 22-year-old played in 18 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)
The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets
It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
Absent Doc Rivers Assesses James Harden’s Performance vs. Cavs
After missing Wednesday's game against the Cavs, Doc Rivers explained what he saw out of James Harden while watching on TV.
Blake Griffin the ‘Perfect Fit’ for the Boston Celtics
Payton Pritchard called newcomer Blake Griffin a "perfect fit" with the Boston Celtics. The post Blake Griffin the ‘Perfect Fit’ for the Boston Celtics appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Matt Ryan receives high praise from Anthony Davis and Darvin Ham following big game vs. Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Matt Ryan had a monster game on Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors in the Lakers’ fourth preseason game. Ryan, who finished with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc, helped lead the Lakers to their first win of the preseason. “First...
Timberwolves 119, Clippers 117
Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points, six assists and six rebounds in his preseason debut to lead visiting Minnesota. Naz Reid had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Bryn Forbes added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers. Anthony Edwards had 14 points. John Wall led the Clippers with 20 points. Paul George […]
Gameday update: Pelicans at Spurs (10/9/22)
NEW ORLEANS (2-0 in preseason) at SAN ANTONIO (0-2 in preseason) 6 p.m. Central, Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM. New Orleans hoped to see its projected starting five together in preseason of CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas, but Ingram (toe) has not played in a game yet, while McCollum (ankle) will miss his second straight contest at the AT&T Center. Jones and Ingram are both listed as questionable for Sunday. The Pelicans’ second unit (and third string, for that matter) have produced some excellent stretches in wins over Chicago and Detroit. On the San Antonio side, longtime head coach Gregg Popovich has made no bones about the fact that the Spurs are in development mode, joking recently that no one in Las Vegas should put the house on a championship from his youthful squad. Recent draftees Devin Vassell and Tre Jones (both from 2020) and Josh Primo (2021) figure to be prominent in the franchise’s efforts to rebuild, as will a trio of rookies drafted No. 10, 20 and 25 overall in June. The squad’s most proven NBA player, forward Keldon Johnson, has been sidelined by injury.
Patriots ‘insulted’ by Lions fourth down decision on Detroit 45
FOXBOROUGH — When the Lions offense stayed on the field, Davon Godchaux took it personally. It was fourth down and 1 at the Detroit 45 on the Lions’ first drive, less than four minutes into the game. If they went for it and failed, they’d be giving the Patriots the ball on a really short field. But despite missing their top running back, the Lions lined up, trying to send a message and grab momentum.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers
After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
Damien Harris injury: Patriots running back ruled out with hamstring ailment
FOXBOROUGH — Patriots starting running back Damien Harris left New England’s game with the Detroit Lions in the second quarter with a hamstring injury on Sunday. The Patriots initially listed his return as questionable but downgraded him to out in the third quarter It was unclear when the injury took place.
