Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Blake Griffin takes subtle shot at Nets amid praise for Celtics after his Boston debut

The start of Blake Griffin’s career as a Celtic in Greensboro on Friday night wasn’t anything to write home about. In fact, it may it clear why the veteran forward didn’t join a team for the entire offseason. There was a fumbled pass, a badly bricked 3, a missed wide-open midrange jumper and a turnover. Whether this was simply rust or the signs of a continued decline wasn’t clear at first, but the signs weren’t promising.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Myles Turner and Rick Carlisle discuss the Indiana Pacers preseason play so far

The Indiana Pacers are 1-1 in the preseason so far, and while their offense has looked solid in both games they've played, their defense has struggled with consistency. In the Pacers preseason opening win over the Hornets, they conceded just 97 points and played strong defense. The Hornets only mustered 43 points by halftime and shot 34.4% from the field that night. Indiana was rotating well, cutting off ball handlers, and forcing stops.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Bruins place three players on waivers, including one big surprise

There were a bunch of NHL players placed on waivers Sunday, and the three most intriguing names on the list are all from the Boston Bruins. Those players are Bruins right winger Nick Foligno, right winger Chris Wagner and defenseman Mike Reilly. Foligno had a decent camp and preseason, but...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)

The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets

It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
BOSTON, MA
KTLA

Timberwolves 119, Clippers 117

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points, six assists and six rebounds in his preseason debut to lead visiting Minnesota. Naz Reid had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Bryn Forbes added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers. Anthony Edwards had 14 points. John Wall led the Clippers with 20 points. Paul George […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Gameday update: Pelicans at Spurs (10/9/22)

NEW ORLEANS (2-0 in preseason) at SAN ANTONIO (0-2 in preseason) 6 p.m. Central, Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM. New Orleans hoped to see its projected starting five together in preseason of CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas, but Ingram (toe) has not played in a game yet, while McCollum (ankle) will miss his second straight contest at the AT&T Center. Jones and Ingram are both listed as questionable for Sunday. The Pelicans’ second unit (and third string, for that matter) have produced some excellent stretches in wins over Chicago and Detroit. On the San Antonio side, longtime head coach Gregg Popovich has made no bones about the fact that the Spurs are in development mode, joking recently that no one in Las Vegas should put the house on a championship from his youthful squad. Recent draftees Devin Vassell and Tre Jones (both from 2020) and Josh Primo (2021) figure to be prominent in the franchise’s efforts to rebuild, as will a trio of rookies drafted No. 10, 20 and 25 overall in June. The squad’s most proven NBA player, forward Keldon Johnson, has been sidelined by injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MassLive.com

Patriots ‘insulted’ by Lions fourth down decision on Detroit 45

FOXBOROUGH — When the Lions offense stayed on the field, Davon Godchaux took it personally. It was fourth down and 1 at the Detroit 45 on the Lions’ first drive, less than four minutes into the game. If they went for it and failed, they’d be giving the Patriots the ball on a really short field. But despite missing their top running back, the Lions lined up, trying to send a message and grab momentum.
DETROIT, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers

After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
PORTLAND, OR
