ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Harper Creek tops city rival Pennfield for much-needed win

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago

There is nothing quite like a victory over a rival, especially if you haven't had a win of any kind in quite awhile.

Harper Creek earned a much-needed win, beating Pennfield, 24-14, in this city rivalry game in Interstate 8 Conference football action on homecoming at Pennfield on Friday.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

Taste of Victory

With only one win combined between these two teams coming in, each city squad was hungry. The Beavers got their first victory in almost a month to go to 2-5 while Pennfield remains winless at 0-7.

The victory gives the winner bragging rights for the next year between these two neighboring schools and gives Harper Creek an overall advantage in the rivalry, which came into Friday night dead even at 18-18-1 all time.

"We knew this game was going to be tough, no matter what the records were for both teams," Harper Creek senior KeyShaun Matthews said. "It feels great to finally get a win."

Contrasting Styles

Harper Creek has struggled to score all season. Pennfield has shown the ability to score, but has struggled to stop people. Something had to give on Friday.

Harper Creek came into the contest having lost three straight, with just one touchdown combined in the last two games. Pennfield has different issues as the Panthers scored 20 or more points in five of their first six games. However, Pennfield has given up 30 or more points in every game this season.

But the two teams flipped the script on Friday, as Harper Creek found its offense. The Beavers had 326 yards on the ground.

The Beavers opened the scoring with a 96-yard touchdown drive that ended with a scoring run from 8 yards out by Matthews for a 6-0 lead.

While that drive ate up a lot of clock and came with several first downs, the Beavers also showed they could score quickly. After Harper Creek stopped Pennfield on fourth down inside the 10 with just 2:37 left in the half, the Beavers scored a minute later on a 20-yard touchdown run by Matthews to take a 12-7 lead into halftime. That drive was set up by a 50-yard run by fullback Matthew Wensauer.

"Offense had a breakout game," Harper Creek coach Mason Converse said. "We wanted to focus on us, firing off the ball and driving. And we saw that tonight on offense."

At the same time, Pennfield had its best defensive effort of the season. However, the Panthers saw three drives end on downs and two more end on turnovers with Harper Creek's Cooper Fry and Adam Torres coming up with interceptions. That resulted in Pennfield going scoreless in the second half until a 30-yard touchdown pass from Braden Campbell to Isiah Adams with 27 seconds remaining. Pennfield's first score came on a touchdown run from 4 yards out by Kaidan Guthrie in the second quarter.

Guthrie finished with 145 yards rushing to lead Pennfield on 27 carries.

"Kind of been the story all year long, the second half has been a little bit of a nemesis for us," Pennfield coach Mike Clothier said. "We had opportunities again tonight to score in the second half, we just didn't capitalize on them. Defense played their best game of the year. Unfortunately, it was the offense that tripped us up tonight."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dl6Ku_0iQtduNP00

Difference Maker

Harper Creek leaned on the running of Matthews throughout the contest. The senior running back finished with 195 yards on 18 carries and three scores, including a 28-yard touchdown run to put the Beavers up two scores at 18-7 with 2:03 left in the quarter.

The Beavers' final score was a 10-yard pass from Jesus Macedo to Brayden Bess with 2:47 left in the game.

"Our line opened some huge holes and KeyShaun Matthews ran like an animal," Converse said. "He ran hungry and it showed."

Looking ahead

Harper Creek is hoping to end the season strong, with a contest next week against 1-6 Coldwater and a Week 9 matchup with Lumen Christi, who the Beavers always play tough against. The season doesn't get any easier for Pennfield, facing Lumen Christi next week and league leader Hastings in Week 9.

What they said ...

Harper Creek coach Mason Converse: "This feels great. It has been a long season and a long time since we got our last win. We just had to keep pushing, keep working hard and keep believing. Unfortunately, we lost some teammates along the way that didn't buy in, but the young men that wanted to be here, they really believe in what we are doing. I couldn't be more proud of them because they have not quit."

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Harper Creek tops city rival Pennfield for much-needed win

Comments / 1

Related
WLUC

NMU Football drops overtime decision to Davenport

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team welcomed the Davenport Panthers to town for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup, and the second meeting between the schools in the 2022 campaign. The game went into overtime where both teams got a possession. The Panthers were able...
MARQUETTE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon dominates from start to finish in 62-0 win over Wyoming

Muskegon scored early and often against Wyoming and cruised to a 62-0 victory at Hackley Stadium on Friday night. The Big Reds (5-2) used big offensive plays and a stingy defense to take a 49-0 lead into halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. The Big Reds...
MUSKEGON, MI
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – No injuries have been reported after shots were fired outside a high school football game in Battle Creek Friday night. Police said it happened around 9:40 p.m. in the parking lot outside Battle Creek Central’s C.W. Post Field during the Bearcats’ game against Kalamazoo Central. Officers said five to six shots were fired from a vehicle, with spent casings being found in the parking lot.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
The Ann Arbor News

Take a wild ride over Binder Park Zoo on new zip line and ropes course

BATTLE CREEK, MI -- For the Michigan thrill seekers and those wanting to face their fears a new attraction has opened at the Binder Park Zoo. The Charles and Lynn Zhang Skylark Ridge recently opened at the Battle Creek-area zoo. The $2 million dollar project features 42 elements and five zip lines. The course design anchors to eight steel columns, spanning 15,000 total square feet and rising to 36 feet, at its highest point, for bird’s eye views of zoo grounds.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Condado Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas Opening In Kalamazoo

Driving up Drake Rd over the weekend I noticed signage had gone up in the tall executive-looking building next to Nonla Burger nearby Costco at 1750 South Drake Rd. It turns out Kalamazoo is about to get a new Mexican-inspired restaurant expected to open soon. Condado Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas was established in 2014 in Columbus, Ohio and as their website describes, they bring something a little different to the traditional Mexican menu:
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
fox2detroit.com

Michigan gas prices soar above national average

(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy