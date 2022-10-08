Harper Creek tops city rival Pennfield for much-needed win

There is nothing quite like a victory over a rival, especially if you haven't had a win of any kind in quite awhile.

Harper Creek earned a much-needed win, beating Pennfield, 24-14, in this city rivalry game in Interstate 8 Conference football action on homecoming at Pennfield on Friday.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

Taste of Victory

With only one win combined between these two teams coming in, each city squad was hungry. The Beavers got their first victory in almost a month to go to 2-5 while Pennfield remains winless at 0-7.

The victory gives the winner bragging rights for the next year between these two neighboring schools and gives Harper Creek an overall advantage in the rivalry, which came into Friday night dead even at 18-18-1 all time.

"We knew this game was going to be tough, no matter what the records were for both teams," Harper Creek senior KeyShaun Matthews said. "It feels great to finally get a win."

Contrasting Styles

Harper Creek has struggled to score all season. Pennfield has shown the ability to score, but has struggled to stop people. Something had to give on Friday.

Harper Creek came into the contest having lost three straight, with just one touchdown combined in the last two games. Pennfield has different issues as the Panthers scored 20 or more points in five of their first six games. However, Pennfield has given up 30 or more points in every game this season.

But the two teams flipped the script on Friday, as Harper Creek found its offense. The Beavers had 326 yards on the ground.

The Beavers opened the scoring with a 96-yard touchdown drive that ended with a scoring run from 8 yards out by Matthews for a 6-0 lead.

While that drive ate up a lot of clock and came with several first downs, the Beavers also showed they could score quickly. After Harper Creek stopped Pennfield on fourth down inside the 10 with just 2:37 left in the half, the Beavers scored a minute later on a 20-yard touchdown run by Matthews to take a 12-7 lead into halftime. That drive was set up by a 50-yard run by fullback Matthew Wensauer.

"Offense had a breakout game," Harper Creek coach Mason Converse said. "We wanted to focus on us, firing off the ball and driving. And we saw that tonight on offense."

At the same time, Pennfield had its best defensive effort of the season. However, the Panthers saw three drives end on downs and two more end on turnovers with Harper Creek's Cooper Fry and Adam Torres coming up with interceptions. That resulted in Pennfield going scoreless in the second half until a 30-yard touchdown pass from Braden Campbell to Isiah Adams with 27 seconds remaining. Pennfield's first score came on a touchdown run from 4 yards out by Kaidan Guthrie in the second quarter.

Guthrie finished with 145 yards rushing to lead Pennfield on 27 carries.

"Kind of been the story all year long, the second half has been a little bit of a nemesis for us," Pennfield coach Mike Clothier said. "We had opportunities again tonight to score in the second half, we just didn't capitalize on them. Defense played their best game of the year. Unfortunately, it was the offense that tripped us up tonight."

Difference Maker

Harper Creek leaned on the running of Matthews throughout the contest. The senior running back finished with 195 yards on 18 carries and three scores, including a 28-yard touchdown run to put the Beavers up two scores at 18-7 with 2:03 left in the quarter.

The Beavers' final score was a 10-yard pass from Jesus Macedo to Brayden Bess with 2:47 left in the game.

"Our line opened some huge holes and KeyShaun Matthews ran like an animal," Converse said. "He ran hungry and it showed."

Looking ahead

Harper Creek is hoping to end the season strong, with a contest next week against 1-6 Coldwater and a Week 9 matchup with Lumen Christi, who the Beavers always play tough against. The season doesn't get any easier for Pennfield, facing Lumen Christi next week and league leader Hastings in Week 9.

What they said ...

Harper Creek coach Mason Converse: "This feels great. It has been a long season and a long time since we got our last win. We just had to keep pushing, keep working hard and keep believing. Unfortunately, we lost some teammates along the way that didn't buy in, but the young men that wanted to be here, they really believe in what we are doing. I couldn't be more proud of them because they have not quit."

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Harper Creek tops city rival Pennfield for much-needed win