Good Hope, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Good Hope punches postseason ticket with 20-7 win at Ashville

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

ASHVILLE, Ala. – The Raiders edged out Hanceville 26-20 to pick up a big region last week and they hit the road Friday night for another critical region battle at Ashville. Just like last week’s game, Friday night’s against the Bulldogs of Ashville was another tight, physical matchup for Good Hope. However, the Raiders were able to jump out to an early lead over Ashville and they stepped up defensively against the Bulldogs to leave with a 20-7 win and a spot in the postseason secured.

Good Hope put together an excellent scoring drive early in the first quarter, converting a fourth down with a screen pass to K’mal Bell and later scoring on a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Colton Whatley to Tucker Malin, giving the Raiders a 7-0 lead with about eight minutes to play in the opening period.

Good Hope added to its lead later in the second quarter when Whatley hit Bell down the middle of the field for a 40-yard touchdown pass and made it a 14-0 game midway through the second. The Raiders maintained a 14-0 advantage going into the locker room at halftime.

Ashville found the end zone with just under eight minutes to play in the third quarter to trim the lead to 14-7 but at the start of the fourth, Good Hope extended its lead when running back Kaleb Jones took a screen pass 40 yards for a touchdown and put the Raiders on top 20-7 with 11 minutes on the clock. Good Hope’s defense kept things under control the rest of the way and a Zeb Smith interception in the final minute of the game sealed the 20-7 win for the Raiders.

With the win, Good Hope has clinched a playoff berth for the fifth consecutive season and will be back home at James W. Shabel Stadium next week for a regional matchup against Fultondale.

Cullman County Youth Football Week 8 scoring recap

CULLMAN, Ala. — The end of the regular season is getting closer and there were some key games going around the local area regarding playoff seeding and who will get in the postseason. The Cullman Bearcats hosted the Vinemont Eagles, the Good Hope Raiders traveled to take on the Cold Springs Eagles, the Cullman Cyclones hosted the Fairview Aggies, and the Hanceville Bulldogs traveled to take on the Holly Pond Broncos. Vinemont Eagles at Cullman Bearcats Fireplug: Bearcats 38 – Eagles 0 Wee-Wee: Bearcats 32 – Eagles 8 Pee-Wee: Eagles 46 – Bearcats 0 Good Hope Raiders at Cold Springs Eagles Fireplug: Raiders 42 – Eagles...
PREP FOOTBALL: Hanceville drops region battle at Etowah 48-7

ETOWAH, Ala. – After dropping a tight heartbreaker at Good Hope last week, the Hanceville Bulldogs were back on the road Friday night for a big regional matchup against Etowah. Unfortunately for the Bulldog faithful in the stadium, the Blue Devils dominated most of the game on their way to a 48-7 win over Hanceville. Etowah took control in the first quarter, building a 21-0 lead over the Bulldogs by the start of the second. The Blue Devils continued to add to their lead and Hanceville went into the locker room trailing 34-0 at halftime. Etowah extended its lead to 48-0 at one point before Bulldogs quarterback Noah Jones ran one into the end zone to cut the lead to 48-7 in the final minute of the game. That was all the offense Hanceville was able to muster late in the game and the Blue Devils went on to defeat the Bulldogs 48-7. Hanceville falls to 2-6 with the loss and the Bulldogs will be off next week before hosting Fultondale Oct. 21. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
High School Football PRO

Hartselle, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO

Piedmont, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PREP FOOTBALL: Holly Pond drops region matchup at West End 49-26

WALNUT GROVE, Ala. – The Holly Pond Broncos dropped a 28-26 nail biter at Gaston last week and they had to quickly put it behind them and get ready for another road trip Friday night. The Broncos traveled to Walnut Grove to take on West End and after a tight first half, the Patriots pulled away in the second half to defeat the Broncos 49-26. Holly Pond jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter, but West End was able to tie things up at 14 midway through the second. The Patriots were able to get on the board...
Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle cruises past Athens, remains undefeated

No. 6 Hartselle raced to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past Athens 45-21 at Larry McCoy Field to solidify its spot atop the 6A, Region 7 standings. Lincoln Bryant came off the bench to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jack Smith passed for another as the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7.
Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice

A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
Community mourns loss of Terrell and Candace Glass

CULLMAN, Ala. – A husband and wife from Hayden, Alabama, known for their kindness and friendship, were killed Friday night, Sept. 30, in a motorcycle crash in Guntersville. Terrell and Candace Glass, both 31, were members of the Saints Motorcycle Club (MC) in Birmingham. Cullman Saints MC President Alex “Touché” Jones said he knew the couple for about a year, and they had been with the Birmingham MC for six months.   “They would ride together on their (Harley-Davidson) Street Glide on our rides,” Jones said. “Friday night, they had went to Guntersville to have dinner with one of our brothers. This is...
Obituary: Nicholas Scott Phillips

Nicholas “Nick” Scott Phillips, age 53, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Nick was born May 27, 1969, in Covington, Kentucky to Janet A. and Thelbert D. Phillips. Nick is survived by his sister: Nina M. Simpson (Shawn) Moyer; and his brother: Dwight E. Phillips; his nephew: Anthony J. (Yeisel) Simpson; his nephew: Travis Prescott Simpson; his great nephew: Michael A. Simpson; and his niece: Delana S. Moyer. Nick was preceded in death by his mother: Janet A. Phillips; his father: Thelbert D. Phillips; and his brother: Adam T. Phillips. Nick loved life and enjoyed living. He always wanted...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

39th annual Cullman County Band Exhibition hosts 9 area bands

Obituary: Terry Joe Tucker

The story of Lillian Foust Mobley: 100 years and counting

Wallace State releases Summer 2022 President's and Dean's Lists

