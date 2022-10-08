ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-10-08

Idaho Incident News
 2 days ago
Oct 4 Moose Fire Community Meeting Announcement

Last updated: Fri, 07 Oct 2022 22:07:56

Incident is 80% contained.

Great Basin Incident Management Team 7, led by Incident Commander Mike Johnston, took operational control of the Moose Fire at 8:00 PM on October 5, 2022.  

The Moose Fire started on the Salmon River bank near Little Moose Creek on Sunday, July 17th, 2022. The fire spread from the river bank from grass and shrubs at low elevations to mixed conifer forests at high elevations. Fire managers are working to:

- Protect private property and natural resources

- Provide public and responder safety

- Strengthen relationships with community and partners

Firefighters continue to mop up and patrol the Salmon River Road area. Across the fire, firefighters will address hot spots. Crews are also conducting suppression repair which includes actions to stabilize an area to pre-fire conditions.

View Moose Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Sept 29 Moose Fire Community Meeting Announcement
Sept 26 Moose Fire Community Information Meeting
Bruce Bever at procession for Gerardo Rincon
Crews at airport for Gerardo Rincon
Repatriation of Gerardo Rincon, crews line street
Olivia Lease, sawyer Rocky Mountain Fire Crew 9/22
Public Meeting for September 22
This aerial photo from SteveSullivan from 0919
Suppression repair on a containment line. 0920
Rainbow from the Ridge Road on September 18
Community Meeting Flyer for Monday, September 19

