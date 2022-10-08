ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Equestrian Begins Season with an 11-8 Win At Georgia

By Auburn Elvis
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VuIqv_0iQtdpxm00

Solid performances in all four events carry the Tigers to victory in a tough, opening road meet.

You might be one of those folks who prefer to ease into really cold water, spreading out the icy shock over a good long time, until you’re finally used to the refreshing chill. But if you’re anything like Auburn Equestrian, you just jump right in and get on with it.

Normally in college equestrian, you’d like to have a meet or two against some non-conference opponents so you could test out some of the new starters in the lineup before the grind of SEC play begins.

This Friday, Auburn charged right into the thick of conference play, with a tough road trip to a strong Georgia team that many figured would get the better of the Tigers.

Many people (including me) figured wrong.

The meet started off with Fences, which has historically been one of Auburn’s best events. Junior Ellie Ferrigno won her point and also took home Most Outstanding Performance honors for her ride. She was joined on the winning side of the scoreboard by sophomores Sophee Steckbeck and Ava Stearns. Their points gave Auburn the 3-2 lead to begin the day.

Next up was Horsemanship, which saw a pair of freshmen join Auburn’s lineup. Newcomer Alexia Tordoff won both her point and the MOP award for the event. Senior Maddie Spak and junior Madison Parduhn also notched wins for the Tigers. So after the 3-2 result in Horsemanship, Auburn entered halftime with the overall, 6-4 lead.

This part of the meet was pretty much what the“many people” mentioned above expected. But Auburn’s real test would come in a second half that featured the two events that gave orange and blue riders lots of trouble last season.

In Equitation On the Flat, Auburn gave as good as they got. Graduate Emma Kurtz and sophomore Mary-Grace Segars each won a point, and Ellie Ferrigno battled Georgia’s top returning Flat rider to a standstill with a no-point tie. The 2-2 points result in the event meant the overall score was 8-6, with Auburn only needing two more points to secure the victory.

So everything would be decided in Reining, an event in which we last saw Auburn swept 5-0 in the first round of the national championship tournament back in April. But this year’s Auburn Reiners were determined to show they’ve improved a bit from last season.

Auburn senior Boo Kammerer took the event’s first point, and her teammate junior Isabella Tesmer took the second. At this point, the Tigers had sealed the victory, but junior Kate Buchanan wasn’t done. Her ride took the final point of the meet and put an exclamation point on the Reining squad’s performance.

After that, a roar went up from the sizable Auburn contingent that nearly drowned out the 11-8 final score announcement.

Maybe they were roaring out of shock; maybe relief. But whichever it was, they jumped right in and got on with it.

SCORESHEET:

10/7/2022 | Auburn 11 - Georgia 8

FENCES:

Jordan Toering (GA) def Mary-Grace Segars (AU): 82-81

Ava Stearns (AU) def Ceci Bresch (GA): 85-83

Jennifer Staniloff (GA) def Emma Kurtz (AU): 81-78

Sophee Steckbeck (AU) def Emma Reichow (GA): 85-79

*Ellie Ferrigno (AU) def Rachel McMullen (GA): 88-86

FLAT:

*Nora Andrews (GA) def Sophee Steckbeck (AU): 87-79

Ellie Ferrigno (AU) tied Jordan Toering (GA): 87-87

Emma Kurtz (AU) def Sophia Pilla (GA): 75-72

Jessica Guginsky (GA) def Ava Stearns (AU): 80-77

Mary-Grace Segars (AU) def Ceci Bresch (GA): 88-87

HORSEMANSHIP:

*Alexia Tordoff (AU) def Grace Himes (GA): 76-74

Maddie Spak (AU) def Leah Anderson (GA): 75.5-74.5

Jillian Stopperich (GA) def Olivia Tordoff (AU): 76-75.5

Madison Parduhn (AU) def Kendall Gill (GA): 73.5-67

Sara Lewis (GA) def Caroline Fredenburg (AU): 76.5-73

REINING:

Boo Kammerer (AU) def Caitlin Lyons (GA): 70.5-69.5

Isabella Tesmer (AU) def Jax Bound (GA): 72-71.5

Courtney Blumer (GA) def Caroline Buchanan (AU): 70.5-69.5

*Raegan Shepherd (GA) def Alexia Tordoff (AU): 72.5-71

Kate Buchanan (AU) def Hannah Jane Lucas (GA): 72-70

*Most Outstanding Performance in the event

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
Auburn, AL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Buchanan
Person
Kendall Gill
WRBL News 3

Columbus: City auction happening on Saturday, October 8

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Auction is happening this weekend. The auction will be on Oct. 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Potential buyers can preview the items being sold on Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Items being sold include vehicles, furniture, and more. The auction will be in parking lot […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Sec#Mop
WTVM

LaGrange man charged with murder in Brown Street shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is charged with murder following a Saturday shooting in LaGrange. LaGrange police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Carver and Brown Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered Charlie Dudley suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Dudley was transported to the hospital where he later died.
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One man dead in LaGrange shooting, police searching for multiple suspects

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police said they're searching for multiple suspects in connection with a shooting that killed a man. The shooting happened Saturday morning somewhere between Brown, Carver and McGregor Street, according to the police. Officers found a man suffering from a shot to the chest. He was transported...
LAGRANGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVM

LaGrange police searching for suspect in burglary on Greenville St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a suspect involved in a burglary on Greenville Street. Authorities say on Oct. 7, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to 516 Greenville Street concerning a burglary at the residence. According to the police department, an unknown heavyset woman with blonde hair...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an eleven-year-old boy seriously injured on Steam Mill Road on Thursday. According to police, DeAntre Wolfe has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run. Police said Wolfe turned himself in on Friday at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy