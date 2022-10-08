ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkville, IL

Yorkville, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Oswego East High School football team will have a game with Yorkville High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Oswego East High School
Yorkville High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Freshman Football

Comments / 0

 

High School Football PRO

Arlington Heights, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Arlington Heights, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The St. Ignatius College Prep football team will have a game with Saint Viator High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
High School Football PRO

Stillman Valley, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Stillman Valley, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Winnebago High School football team will have a game with Stillman Valley High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
WINNEBAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 7

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from around the Rockford area for Friday, October 7 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights and scores over-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Auburn 27 Belvidere 8Freeport 32 Jefferson 30Belvidere North 27 Hononegah […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Parents owe $1.2 million to Oswego School District 308

Failure to pay student and activity fees has cost the Oswego School District 308 some big money. In a 308 document, an August survey reveals that parents have failed to pay their bills, resulting in a $1.2 million loss. Revisiting fees that were raised during budget cuts, the Oswego School...
OSWEGO, IL
prospectornow.com

Senior knights lead Prospect to win big at home

The senior stars came out to play on Senior Night at George Gattas Memorial Stadium, as the Prospect Football team won 55-27 against Buffalo Grove. A career rushing game by senior running back Gavin Flanagan led the way for the Knights, as he finished with 205 rushing yards and three touchdowns. After the game, Flanagan was very grateful to the Knights offensive line.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
CBS Chicago

Blue the macaw, part of program at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for nearly 20 years, has been found

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved bird that went missing from a south suburban high school has been found, according to a Facebook post from the school. CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the macaw parrot known as Blue has been a fixture in the Homewood-Flossmoor High School community for 20 years, and has traveled the hallways with generations' worth of students.Blue's disappearance left a hole in students' hearts and faculty were eager to bring the beloved parrot home. "Blue is family, and we need Blue back," said Homewood-Flossmoor High School principal Dr. Clinton Alexander.Blue is part of the school's ZooBot zoology...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
northernpublicradio.org

A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.

It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
PAW PAW, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two taken to hospital after Oswego crash

Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in the area of Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego early Sunday morning. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says that 42-year-old Brandee C. Popovich, of Aurora, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. She was release on recognizance at the hospital.
OSWEGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Naperville residents: Expect to hear emergency sirens all week

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - If you live in Naperville — you'll hear some emergency warning sirens this week. Officials are doing annual maintenance work. The sirens will be going off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officials say the testing is unrelated to the changes made by the siren manufacturer...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS News

Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Music will be flowing on the streets of Oswego

Not exactly in the streets, but on the sidewalks of Oswego, there will be music playing downtown on Main Street soon. At this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting, Troy Parlier, village president, made the official announcement. So, the bigger question is what kind of music and who is the...
OSWEGO, IL
959theriver.com

Thousands Flock to Plainfield Home For “Stranger Things” Display

The moment the sun was setting people starting arriving at the Plainfield home of the Netflix “Stranger Things” Halloween display. It was taken down briefly as neighbors complained of the increased traffic. But Joliet police and the family of the home decided to only allow the display on weekends, beginning on Friday evening. Police were on hand to direct traffic.
PLAINFIELD, IL
High School Football PRO

