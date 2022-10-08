Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
Craft vendors stay busy at Scituate Art Festival
SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Scituate is celebrating 56 years of its annual art festival. Organizers expected about 100,000 people to come by every day of the three-day festival. The festival is on the Village Green, on both sides of Route 116 in the area surrounding the historic Scituate Congregational Church.
Slater Park Haunted Tunnel offers wickedly scary fun
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Slater Park Haunted Tunnel is open for Halloween lovers every Friday and Saturday night this month. The Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Division holds the attraction at Daggett Farm. Director John Blais said the tunnel is celebrating 20 years this season. Doors are open from...
Spectators line the streets of Woonsocket for Autumnfest parade
WOONSOCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Spectators lined the streets of Woonsocket on Monday for the Autumnfest parade, a sign that fall is officially here. Joe Callahan with the event committee says each year they see about 100,000 people come out for the festival. "This is such a beautiful day today....
Federal Hill's Columbus Day Festival marks 30 years
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Federal Hill will be packed with thousands this weekend for the annual Columbus Day Festival. This weekend’s festivities mark 30 years of the Providence tradition. "It’s a really, really big deal for us to make it 30 years and to have this culture and...
New winner declared at annual giant pumpkin weigh-off in Warren
WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — The annual Southern New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh-Off created a sea of orange at Frerichs Farm in Warren on Saturday. Local giant pumpkin growers put their best pumpkins on display. Mary Maguire of Norton said her son Alex has been growing giant pumpkins since...
New Bedford fire displaces 10 tenants
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Ten people are displaced after an overnight fire in New Bedford forced them from their homes. The fire woke up residents at the Eighth Street building at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. "It was a lot of noise,” said Richard Dimello. “You know, people...
Sunshine but cool temperatures ahead of the season's first frost
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — After a damp start, the sun is back in Southern New England as temperatures struggle. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. We were treated to the 70s for a couple of days before a strong cold front dropped highs to the upper 50s and low 60s for Saturday and low and mid-60s for Sunday and Columbus Day.
Police arrest 4 University of Rhode Island students after large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested after South Kingstown police broke up a massive house party with as many as 400 people on Saturday night. Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a large party with excessive noise.
'I want my son back': Family of Luke Benoit hopes for his return
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been three months since 31-year-old Luke Benoit, a Portsmouth father of four, vanished. His family and friends haven't lost hope and are continuing to search for him. "Every day is bad, but some days are even worse,” his mom, Rosemary Langello, told NBC 10...
Man shot to death in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Bristol County prosecutors said Monday that a man was fatally shot in Fall River. Police said they were called to Rodman Street for a report of an altercation and shooting just after midnight Sunday. They found 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya on the ground. He...
Power outages reported in Cumberland, Lincoln, Woonsocket
Parts of Cumberland, Lincoln, and Woonsocket experienced power outages on Sunday night, according to Rhode Island Energy. An Rhode Island Energy map showed thousands without power in Cumberland. The service interruptions may involve overhead or underground power services. Power was restored before midnight.
Narragansett takes the win against Pilgrim
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Pilgrim High School hosted Narragansett in a league game. The Narragansett Mariners made a comeback, taking the win against the Pilgrim Patriots with a score of 34-18.
Man stabbed in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the back in Woonsocket on Sunday night, Police Chief Tom Oates said. Police responded to a Fairmount Street home just before 8 p.m. for a reported assault. The man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Police in Lincoln...
Lincoln, Coventry scholar-athletes
Brady Mellen is a three-sport athlete for Lincoln High School, where he plays on their varsity teams for football, basketball and baseball. He's third in his class and holds a 4.19 GPA, and he is a member of the National Honor Society. Hayden Myers of Coventry High School is one...
Smithfield comes away with big win over Hope
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A big win for Smithfield, which traveled to Hope High School on Saturday. The Sentinels defeated the Blue Wave, 35-6.
Golf cart accident in Portsmouth sends multiple to the hospital
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A golf cart accident in Portsmouth sent at least seven people to the hospital on Saturday night, according to fire officials. Authorities said the accident occurred at about 11 p.m. at a private event on Frank Coelho Drive. Portsmouth police said there are no life-threatening...
House fire in Coventry may have started in fireplace, officials say
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A house fire in Coventry on Sunday night may have started in the living room fireplace, Western Coventry Fire District officials said. Crews were first called to the Weaver Hill Road home at about 6:30 p.m. and were on scene for hours. The house was...
Worker killed in industrial accident at Tiverton business
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man was killed in an industrial accident Friday morning at Tiverton Materials. Police said he fell into the machine and was pulled out by his co-workers. Authorities identified the man as 29-year-old Selvin Martin Ovanda Gamez of Providence. Police said he fell into...
Chris Christie campaigns with Allan Fung on Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A nationally known Republican figure campaigned with Rhode Island congressional candidate Allan Fung Monday. Fung was on Federal Hill for Columbus Day festivities with former New Jersey governor and presidential candidate Chris Christie. Fung and Christie shook hands, took pictures, and chatted with people who...
Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic on Route 146 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A tractor-trailer went off road on Route 146 north in Providence on Sunday. Traffic was backed up in the northbound lanes at about 6 p.m. as state police responded to the crash. Police said the driver was not injured. No further information was immediately available.
