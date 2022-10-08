ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7EOG_0iQtdB6400

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later, according to a new report. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended.

The New York Times, which published the report late Friday, said it withheld the name of the woman, who insisted on anonymity to protect her son. Walker's campaign declined to comment to the Times.

The report was one of several new revelations that surfaced late Friday, capping a dramatic week in a campaign that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Walker is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in one of the most closely watched races heading into next month's midterm elections.

In a brief interview with NBC News, Walker said he didn't know about an abortion.

“The first I knew about any of this was when some reporter asked me about an abortion. And I’m like, ‘No, that’s a lie.’ And then I was asked if I paid for an abortion, and I said: ‘No. I did not pay for an abortion,’” Walker told the network. “I’m not saying she did or didn’t have one (an abortion). I’m saying I don’t know anything about that. I don’t know.”

The Walker campaign provided NBC with text messages of the unnamed woman texting Walker's wife about the abortion on Friday morning. That, Walker told NBC, was the first time he confirmed the woman's identity. NBC, like the Times, withheld the woman's name.

“Did you know Herschel paid for my abortion the first time? Or that he told me it wasn’t the ‘right time’ to have (their current child)?” the woman wrote in a 9:54 a.m. text message to Julie Walker, the candidate's wife.

“This message makes me incredibly sad. You know I have continually tried to bridge a better relationship between you and Herschel putting (the child) first,” Julie Walker responded.

Meanwhile, the Daily Beast, which first reported earlier this week that Walker paid for the 2009 abortion, published details provided by the woman about the candidate's involvement with their child. Walker, according to the Daily Beast, has not seen the child in person for more than six and a half years. He has met the child a total of three times, according to the report, which the outlet said it corroborated with photographs provided by the woman. Two of those instances, the report said, were related to child support proceedings.

The woman also provided the Daily Beast with screenshots of text messages Walker has sent to the child, including one from July in which the candidate didn't tell the child about the existence of a third half-sibling.

“You have the brother and sister I told you about. Love you,” Walker wrote, according to the Daily Beast.

Walker later texted the child a picture of the other half-sibling, according to the report, saying “This picture never went.”

Walker frequently texted the child messages that read “love you.” The pace of the messages, the report said, increased as Walker prepared to announce his Senate campaign.

Walker's campaign declined to comment to the Daily Beast.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Herschel Walker is a ridiculous person — but his ex is a typical abortion patient

No one has accused former NFL player Herschel Walker — Donald Trump's hand-picked GOP Senate nominee in Georgia — of being a nimble candidate or running a strong campaign. But even by Walker's standards, it was a major fumble to claim he didn't know a woman whose abortion he allegedly paid for in 2009. That's because, as Roger Sollenberger of the Daily Beast (and formerly of Salon) reported in a follow-up to his original story on the abortion scandal, the woman in question is also the mother of one of Walker's kids.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Government
TheDailyBeast

CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Trump defends Herschel Walker after abortion report

Former President Trump on Tuesday backed Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker’s denial of a Daily Beast report suggesting he paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 after they conceived a child. “Hershel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats,”...
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Republican Senate#The New York Times#The U S Senate#Democratic#Nbc News
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest

NEW YORK — (AP) — Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin's case became the basis for the series "Inventing Anna" on Netflix. She was released Friday from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was "running from something" if she were to let herself be deported to Germany.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Boston 25 News WFXT

Haiti's leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday. The document, signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Key Senate chair urges US to freeze cooperation with Saudis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez called Monday for freezing all U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia, delivering one of the strongest expressions yet of U.S. anger over Saudi oil-production cuts that serve to boost Russia in its war in Ukraine. In a statement, Menendez specifically called for cutting off all arms sales and security cooperation — one of the underpinnings of the more than 70-year U.S. strategic partnership with the oil kingdom — beyond the minimum necessary to defend Americans and American interests. As committee chairman, Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, vowed he “will not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
125K+
Followers
132K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy