Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Purdue
Nebraska football hasn't won three straight Big Ten games since 2016, but the Huskers will attempt to do that this weekend. Nebraska will take on Purdue on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game, played in West Lafayette, Indiana, will be televised on BTN. The Huskers (3-3, 2-1) are coming off...
North Platte Telegraph
Big Ten media puts Nebraska men's basketball last in preseason poll
LINCOLN – Journalists covering Big Ten men’s basketball picked Nebraska to finish last in the league this season, according to a poll commissioned by The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch. Twenty-eight voters, including one from the Omaha World-Herald, selected Indiana – which received 19 first-place votes – as...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball alone in first place in the Big Ten after win at No. 24 Michigan
Madi Kubik had 15 kills and Whitney Lauenstein had a strong all-around match as the third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team beat No. 24 Michigan 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Nebraska’s win, along with Wisconsin’s four-set win against Purdue on Saturday, means Nebraska is now alone in first...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Blackshirts give Nebraska another win and first place in the West — for a night
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Last out of the tunnel to start the second half, Casey Thompson was the first Nebraska football player to take a full sprint up and down his own sideline, screaming in joy at line of Husker fans. Behind him, Marques Buford blew kisses as teammates danced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Fourth-quarter surge lifts Nebraska to 14-13 win over Rutgers
Mickey Joseph knows what winning football teams do in the fourth quarter. After Nebraska dominated the fourth quarter in a win over Indiana, Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to bring that same effort to future fourth quarters. Just six days after that win, Joseph’s words rang true....
North Platte Telegraph
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 14-13 win vs. Rutgers
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday at SHI Stadium. It was over when: Rutgers' Keesawn Abraham committed a personal foul late in the fourth quarter. Rutgers sold out on stopping Nebraska's drive by calling all of its timeouts, and it appeared to work when Oliver Martin was stopped short of a first down.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska defense pitches second half shutout vs Rutgers as Bill Busch's transformation continues
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Malcolm Hartzog skipped to the sideline as defenders swarmed him. Eteva Mauga-Clements stopped near the 10-yard line and screamed to the sky. The Husker defense – stripped of Blackshirts and seemingly a lost cause as recently as three weeks ago – danced in the drizzle on the turf at SHI Stadium on Friday night. In the next chapter of an unpredictable season, it was the once-beleaguered unit that secured NU’s first road win in two years.
North Platte Telegraph
Game notes: Vokolek delivers first Husker TD, Thompson battles after hits
During his Wednesday morning press conference, Mickey Joseph said the Nebraska staff wanted to get Travis Vokolek more involved against Rutgers. "Travis is a big part of this offense," Joseph said at the time. "I know we look for him to catch balls, but he's a great run blocker and he also helps pass protect. He's got a big role in this offense."
RELATED PEOPLE
North Platte Telegraph
'Blocking is effort': A closer look at Nebraska volleyball's top-ranked defense
Nebraska has beaten 13 of its 14 opponents this season, so opponents usually go back to the locker room with a defeated feeling. But there's another emotion, too. That's deflation. Nebraska's excellent defense prevents teams from doing what they had hoped to do offensively. As college volleyball enters Week 7,...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska-Rutgers: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's win over Rutgers. 1. Opponents are going to keep throwing away from Quinton Newsome — which means they’ll throw at Malcolm Hartzog. Nebraska has one top-shelf corner,...
North Platte Telegraph
Travis Vokolek: 'obviously we made some adjustments at halftime'
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek speaks following the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Friday, October 7, 2022. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
North Platte Telegraph
Thompson's toughness: Nebraska's starting quarterback delivers comeback win
Casey Thompson spent far more of his Friday night on his back than he'd like. Nebraska's starting quarterback took hit after hit during NU's 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday night, something which contributed to Nebraska's scoreless first half. Thompson even spent most of halftime being examined and taped up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Tom's Takes: Nebraska is 3 wins away from a bowl — but the bar is raised next week
1. Halfway through this season Nebraska is 3-3 and yes, three wins from bowl eligibility. That seems like a crazy sentence to write, but as we have seen, anything is possible in the Big Ten West. NU has found ways to win consecutive games over Indiana and Rutgers. This was the stretch where you figured Nebraska would have to make hay. The bar gets raised next week at sold-out Purdue. But who knows? What I know is that the three remaining home game atmospheres, against Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, are going to be fun. Maybe the most fun and intrigue that's been here in a long time.
North Platte Telegraph
Back from hip surgery, Sam Griesel is using his ‘old man’ game to his advantage
LINCOLN — Sam Griesel’s hip had hurt for so long that gimping became his routine gait. Even now, as Griesel declares himself 100% recovered from offseason surgery, he catches himself when he lays down after practice or sits through a long class. “I stand up, start limping, and...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: ten, twenty-five; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-five) (eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 5, Day: 28, Year: 21. (Month: five; Day: twenty-eight; Year: twenty-one) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: five; Day: twenty-eight; Year: twenty-one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening
An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” on Monday night. The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host. Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the prerecorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren. Anything they...
North Platte Telegraph
Historic 1929 Orleans hotel for sale: Boasts 22 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
ORLEANS — David and Marilyn Snodgrass hope to sell the Orleans Hotel Bed and Breakfast to the right people. The couple purchased the hotel in south-central Nebraska in 2014. They remodeled the establishment to add 21st-century comforts, such as central air conditioning and a new roof, while preserving its historic charm. A map hangs on the wall in the hotel’s lobby, pinpointing the homes of all their visitors; they’ve had guests from over 40 states.
North Platte Telegraph
Mutual of Omaha tower to be its hometown's tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026. Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company's new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city's tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans.
North Platte Telegraph
131 years later, a new marker remembers George Smith, who was lynched in Omaha
OMAHA — “No one was ever held accountable for the lynching of George Smith.”. So reads the last sentence of a freshly planted plaque that was unveiled Friday in front of the Douglas County Courthouse, marking the murder of a 20-year-old Black man at the hands of a White mob in 1891.
Comments / 0