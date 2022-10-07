Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Industrial Museum a passion project for Mansfield native
MANSFIELD, Ohio - The North Central Ohio Industrial Museum is a special place for its president and curator, Jerry Miller. “I've been working on this museum for eight years," said Miller. "And it feels really good when people come in and see this amazing history and the way the stories are told.”
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
VIDEO: Train derailment in Sandusky closes underpass
A train derailment Saturday afternoon has closed the Columbus Avenue underpass, the city reported on Twitter.
Galion Inquirer
2022 Crawford Co. Outstanding Senior Citizen selected
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce Mary Lee Minor as the 2022 Crawford County Outstanding Senior Citizen. Current president of the Earth, Wind, and Flowers Garden Club, Ms. Minor is a powerhouse in her community and has been involved in several beautification projects, providing garden therapy to nursing home residents, and inspiration throughout Crawford County. The Mayor and Commissioners presented a proclamation to recognize her leadership and volunteerism.
Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon coming to North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Things are about to be smokin’ in North Ridgeville with the upcoming opening of Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon, 34173 Center Ridge Road (former Tommy’s Bar and Grill location in Providence Plaza behind the GetGo gas station). The husband and wife team owners Julie (Mary)...
Mount Vernon News
Knox homeowners offered help fixing, replacing home sewage systems
Homeowners in Knox County who cannot afford to deal with failing septic systems may find the financial assistance they need from a $150,000 award to Knox County Public Health. According to a news release, the Ohio EPA awarded Knox County Public Health $150,000 in principal forgiveness loans for repairing and replacing low-income property owners’ household sewage treatment systems.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
Adoptable dogs flown to Elyria after Hurricane Ian
Dozens of dogs had a crazy day after being flown out of the damage left by Hurricane Ian.
Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
WKYC
Couple from Mansfield feeds thousands of people free meals in Fort Myers after devastation of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A couple from Mansfield, now living in Florida, is doing their part to help feed community members as they grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Florida. They are cooking up thousands of hot meals everyday at their Fort Myers restaurant, FK Your Diet, and serving them for free to anyone who needs them.
Stinky the Fox from Medina sanctuary is finalist for America's Favorite Pet
America's favorite pet might be a fox in Ohio named Stinky. The animal is being cared for at Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina.
Elyria Has Dogs You Can Adopt Because of Hurricane Ian
The city of Elyria has taken in several dogs that are adoptable because of families that have been misplaced due to Hurricane Ian. Keep reading to find out how you can take one home. One of the afterthoughts for those dealing with tropical storms and dangerous weather is their pets....
richlandsource.com
Open Source: 'Artists from all walks of life' bring color to alley near Mansfield's Central Park
MANSFIELD -- Dan Lew helped launch the Gravity Ohio non-profit to help push local art to become more diverse, equitable and inclusive. GALLERY: "Stained Glass Alley" comes to life in downtown Mansfield. Photos from a new Gravity Ohio art project in an alley in downtown Mansfield, an effort led by...
wrif.com
Couple Charged with ‘Indecency’ at Cedar Point Haunted House
What is it with couples having a bit too much, well, fun at Cedar Point these days? Earlier this year, a couple got in trouble for doing inappropriate things on a ride, and now, it’s happening again. An Ohio couple has been arrested for alleged engaging in improper behavior...
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
huroninsider.com
Kelleys Island’s Village Pump restaurant, Vermilion shopping plaza up for sale
KELLEYS ISLAND and VERMILION – Have you ever wanted to own a historic Kelleys Island restaurant or a shopping plaza? If you have a couple million dollars, this could be your opportunity. The Village Pump. The iconic Village Pump Restaurant and Bar on Kelleys Island is up for sale...
13abc.com
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wood County on Thursday. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 6 at 1:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 6 near Sand Ridge Road in Plain Twp. The crash involved a Freightliner Semi-tractor with an attached trailer and a Honda Accord sedan.
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
One Tank Trip: Nickajack Farms
NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WJW) — About a half an hour south of Akron, in the beautiful rural community of North Lawrence, Ohio, you’ll find Nickajack Farms. Debbie Seabolt and her husband run the huge farm, along with their son and three daughters. “It’s definitely a family farm,” Seabolt...
Lima News
Mom’s Pierogies are a taste of home
BROOKLYN, Ohio – Pierogi is considered Poland’s national dish. But there are many longtime Clevelanders who would argue that the little pockets of deliciousness are also the national dish of Northeast Ohio. Pierogi are small, semi-circular ‘dumplings’ made of dough and filled with a range of ingredients, which...
