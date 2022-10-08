ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Scoreboard – October 7

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area, including several high school football games from three states:

KELOLAND SportsZone – Friday, October 7

MLB PLAYOFFS

Guardians 2, Rays 1
Phillies 6, Cardinals 3
Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0
Padres 7, Mets 1

Powerhouse Plays – October 7

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Aberdeen Central 20, Brookings 3
Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Webster 0
Beresford 20, Sioux Falls Christian 18

Beresford outlasts SF Christian in Viewers’ Choice Game

Castlewood 54, Waverly-South Shore 0
Canton 32, Vermillion 13
Colome 58, Centerville 32
Corsica-Stickney 48, Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy 18
Dakota Valley 49, Lakota Tech 0
Dell Rapids 35, Chamberlain 20
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Tri-Valley 7
Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Florence-Henry 13
Gregory 49, Burke 7
Hamlin 51, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Hanson 48, Viborg-Hurley 6
Harding County-Bison 44, Timber Lake 22
Harrisburg 59, Rapid City Central 0
Herreid-Selby Area 58, Potter County 14
Hill City 20, Custer 0
Hitchcock-Tulare 34, De Smet 12
Hot Springs 42, Rapid City Christian 0
Ipswich 68, Dupree 13
Irene-Wakonda 64, Garretson 12
Jim River 38, Tripp-Delmont-Armour/ACDC 6
Jones County 33, Bennett County 0
Kadoka Area 44, Faith 6
Leola/Frederick 58, North Central Co-Op 0
Little Wound 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0
Lyman 32, Sully Buttes 8
Madison 41, Lennox 19
McCook Central/Montrose 44, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0
Milbank 43, Sisseton 6
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 38, Sunshine Bible 7
Parkston 16, Bon Homme 9
Philip 52, Newell 8
Pierre 59, Huron 7
Platte-Geddes 40, Colman-Egan 0
Red Cloud 57, Pine Ridge 6
Redfield 52, Dakota Hills 13
Sioux Falls Jefferson 46, Rapid City Stevens 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 34, Brandon Valley 30
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 31, Sioux Falls Washington 14
Stanley County 34, Lemmon-McIntosh 14
St. Thomas More 21, Douglas 8
Tea Area 49, Spearfish 0
Wall 54, Kimball/White Lake 0
Warner 50, Estelline-Hendricks 7
Watertown 24, Mitchell 14
White River 32, New Underwood 28
Winner 46, West Central 12
Wolsey-Wessington 47, Britton-Hecla 8

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL

Deubrook def. Sioux Valley, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13
Edgemont def. Harding County, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-9
Rapid City Stevens def. Mitchell, 25-17, 20-25, 24-26, 25-14, 15-12
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Fargo Davies, N.D., 25-12, 25-23
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Grand Forks Red River, N.D., 27-25, 25-11
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. St. Mary’s, N.D., 25-10, 25-12
Wessington Springs def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11

IOWA PREP FOOTBALL

Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Central Springs 7
Bettendorf 42, Iowa City West 6
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 57, North Cedar, Stanwood 0
East Mills 52, East Union, Afton 6
Emmetsburg 27, Ridge View 0
English Valleys, North English 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 8
Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, Griswold 0
Greene County def. Shenandoah, forfeit
Grundy Center 56, BCLUW, Conrad 8
Harlan 42, ADM, Adel 7
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 42, Treynor 7
Lenox 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 18
Lisbon 48, Highland, Riverside 8
MOC-Floyd Valley 14, Carroll 0
Mount Ayr 34, Earlham 0
Newell-Fonda 62, Glidden-Ralston 6
Norwalk def. Perry, forfeit
Pella Christian 63, Eldon Cardinal 0
Sigourney-Keota 53, Central Decatur, Leon 6
Southeast Valley 36, PAC-LM 0
Underwood 56, West Monona 0
Urbandale 62, Sioux City, West 6
Van Meter 63, Interstate 35,Truro 7
West Hancock, Britt 32, Saint Ansgar 0
West Sioux 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 14
Wilton 68, Louisa-Muscatine 0

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Related
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll – Oct. 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 10, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking. CLASS AA O’Gorman (8)17-3 56 2 S.F. Washington (4) 15-2 52 1 Harrisburg 12-3 31 3 S.F. Jefferson14-3 26 4 S.F. […]
HIGH SCHOOL
KELOLAND

SDSU volleyball defeats St. Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (SDSU) – South Dakota State volleyball picked up a 3-1 win at St. Thomas Saturday afternoon at Schoenecker Arena. The Jacks won the first two sets, 25-13 and 25-19, dropped the third set, 23-25, then rebounded to win the fourth, 25-13. South Dakota State (10-8, 4-2 Summit) put down 64 kills as […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Thursday Scoreboard – October 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SDSU 3, Western Illinois 0 USD 3, St. Thomas 1 SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL Lower Brule 46, Crow Creek 0 Standing Rock, N.D. 46, McLaughlin 0 SOUTH DAKOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL Aberdeen Roncalli def. Britton-Hecla, 25-10, 25-12, 25-13 Beresford def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-23, […]
SPORTS
State
Iowa State
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota pheasant hunting: Experts share bird outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be pheasants. South Dakota’s renowned tradition gets underway Saturday with the opening date for a 108-day ring-neck pheasant hunting season that ends Jan. 31. More than 1 million pheasants were harvested in the 2021 season and two South Dakota-based pheasant hunting experts are feeling good about bird numbers for 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Western Iowa Today

Update: Busy Weekend for Iowa State Patrol Catching Speeders

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol kept busy over the weekend catching speeders. In a post on its Facebook page, the Iowa State Patrol tells about a driver clocked going 121 miles an hour on I-35… that’s 56 over the speed limit. Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver. After he returned to duty from taking that driver to jail, Griggs says he caught another driver going 99 miles an hour in the exact location, not an hour later.
IOWA STATE
Person
St. Mary
KELOLAND TV

Drought conditions continue to increase in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This isn’t anything new this year. The drought conditions continue in KELOLAND. We’re now past of wettest time of year, the summer months, and as we continue to go through the fall not only does our average precipitation continue to dwindle our rain chances will continue to be sparse.
ENVIRONMENT
hubcityradio.com

In South Dakota, we celebrate Native American Day

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, in celebration of Native American Day, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement:. “For South Dakotans, the second Monday in October, is recognized as Native American Day. In 1990 South Dakota was the first state in the nation to establish Native American Day as an official state holiday. This difference from the rest of the nation is one of the many reasons why this state is so special.
POLITICS
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
IOWA STATE
#Mlb Playoffs#Football Games#City West#Hill City#Mlb#Cardinals#Blue Jays#Sf Christian#Waverly South Shore#Elk Point Jefferson#Tri Valley 7#Florence Henry 13 Gregory#Burke 7 Hamlin#Great Plains#Rapid City Central#Hitchcock Tulare#Tripp Delmont Armour#Leola#Cheyenne Eagle#Lennox 19
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street

Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
kjan.com

(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified

Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Outsider.com

Minnesota DNR Makes Big Request From Hunters to Help Manage Deer Population

One Department of Natural Resources (DNR) branch is coming up with plans to help utilize a valuable on-the-ground resource when collecting data on the deer population in the area. Officials know well that hunters spend hours upon hours in the woods waiting for their prizes to make themselves known. Sometimes, these hunters even remain in the woods for days as they patiently wait for the animals to emerge.
MINNESOTA STATE
Black Hills Pioneer

842nd Engineer Co. working on archery range and road

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 842nd Engineer Company out of Spearfish is performing roadwork and archery range improvements on Bird Island Road in Belle Fourche and the Belle Fourche Reservoir this weekend. Capt. Jeff Marshall, who has been in the Guard for 15 years,...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
