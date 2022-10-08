ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Cold Case: 17 years later, the family of Victoria Ochoa is hopeful police are close to an arrest

By Mye Owens
 2 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of Victoria Ochoa has renewed hope after she was found dead 17 years ago.

Looking at a photo, you can see the picturesque family. However, it also serves as a heartbreaking reality that the smiling mother in the photo is gone.

“Just having a missing piece of our family always. Every time we get together and every time we have a holiday or a birthday passes we are always left thinking of her,” said Katherine Ochoa, one of Victoria’s daughters.

At a young age, Katherine remembers sitting and watching the news with her family, when she learned what happened to her mother. At the time, Victoria’s mother tells News 2, she was waiting to tell her grandchildren until she heard back from the police.

“They had found a murdered woman in Clarksville, and I had saw her picture flash up and I asked my grandmother what happened,” said Katherine. “She sat us all down and told us that not only was our mother’s life ended but was taken from us.”

In 2005, Victoria, who was 27 at the time, went missing from Clarksville. It wouldn’t be until the following year that investigators would find her skeletal remains in an abandoned home. Detectives believe she died as a result of a homicide.

This week, the family told News 2 they had met with the district attorney, giving them reassurance that the case has not been forgotten about.

“They are wanting to put in the effort to solve her case and that we are taking the right steps and getting closer and closer to solving it hopefully, and we just won’t stop until we do,” said Katherine.

Clarksville-Montgomery Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. If you have any information, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling (931) 645-8477.

