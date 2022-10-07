Read full article on original website
insideedition.com
Bodies of the Victims of the Thailand Massacre Arrive at Morgue
This unimaginable sight is a truck filled with the bodies of the victims killed during the massacre in Thailand. Medics and rescuers carried the bodies in coffins into a morgue at a hospital while family and other bystanders watched. The suspect, a former police officer, stabbed and shot reportedly 36 people at a daycare. Twenty-three of the victims were children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old. Most of the children killed were stabbed.
BBC
Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'
Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
35 killed in attack beginning at Thailand childcare center
BANGKOK — (AP) — At least 24 children and 11 adults were killed Thursday in an attack that began at a childcare center in northeastern Thailand, authorities said. The gunman then fled the scene, shooting from his car as he drove home, where he killed his wife and child before taking his own life, police said.
Aftermath of Thailand daycare centre shooting which left at least 34 dead
At least 34 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a daycare centre in northern Thailand, today, 6 October, according to police.Authorities said that at least 22 of the victims were children.The shooting took place at a centre for children in Uthaisawan Na Klang district in Nong Bua Lamphu province at around 12:50pm local time.Police have named the suspect as Panya Khamrab, who is believed to be a former police officer who was discharged from the force last year.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz describes shooting victims for giving him 'nasty look'Adorable pet parrot learns how to become a cashier in owner’s shopRon DeSantis thanks Joe Biden for hurricane aid as president visits Florida
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
CNN crew’s ‘unethical’ coverage of Thailand nursery massacre being probed by police
Police in Thailand are investigating whether a CNN crew “unethically” entered the nursery where at least 24 children were killed in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history, during their coverage of the mass shooting.The mass shooting had occurred on Thursday after the attacker, identified as former policeman Panya Kamrap, had stormed into the nursery in the town of Utthai Sawan in Nong Bua Lamphu province, gunning down 38 people, including sleeping children.Danaichok Boonsom, the head of the local township administration, said he submitted his report on the CNN incident alleging unauthorised entry onto the government property.“Let the legal...
Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar
At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
Cremations readied for Thai day care massacre victims
Makeshift furnaces made of clay bricks have been built on the grounds of Buddhist temples in a small town in northeastern Thailand on the eve of the cremation of the young victims of last week's massacre at a day care center
ASIA・
US News and World Report
Thais Mourn Dozens, Mainly Kids, Killed in Day Care Attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly knife and...
Grief and shock over Thailand attack on 'tiny angels' at preschool
BANGKOK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Social media in Thailand was awash with grief and anger on Friday over the killing of 34 people, including 23 children, at the hands of a former policeman who rampaged through a preschool daycare centre before killing his own wife and child.
CNN crew fined, leaving Thailand in day care attack coverage
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand — (AP) — Thai authorities on Sunday fined two CNN journalists for working in the country on tourist visas but cleared them of wrongdoing for entering the day care center where more than 20 children were massacred, saying they had filmed inside believing they had obtained permission.
Thai king visits hospital after nursery massacre
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Friday visited a hospital treating those wounded in a gun and knife rampage by a sacked policeman that left 36 people dead, ending a day of grief and mourning by relatives. The tragedy came less than three years after a soldier in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima gunned down 29 people and wounded scores more in a 17-hour rampage, before he was shot dead by commandos.
ASIA・
The Jewish Press
‘Wheelchair Terrorists’ Held in Eastern Jerusalem
Israel Police have detained two Arabs — a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old – in connection with a terror attack carried out last month from within the grounds of Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem. The two, both residents of Jerusalem’s A-Tur neighborhood, disguised themselves as medical patients in wheelchairs to...
Families traumatised by Thailand attack cling to slain children's toys
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Grief-stricken relatives sobbed and clutched toys at a children's daycare centre on Friday, a day after a former policeman killed 34 people, most of them young children, in a knife and gun rampage there that has horrified Thailand.
