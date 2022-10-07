ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodies of the Victims of the Thailand Massacre Arrive at Morgue

This unimaginable sight is a truck filled with the bodies of the victims killed during the massacre in Thailand. Medics and rescuers carried the bodies in coffins into a morgue at a hospital while family and other bystanders watched. The suspect, a former police officer, stabbed and shot reportedly 36 people at a daycare. Twenty-three of the victims were children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old. Most of the children killed were stabbed.
Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'

Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
35 killed in attack beginning at Thailand childcare center

BANGKOK — (AP) — At least 24 children and 11 adults were killed Thursday in an attack that began at a childcare center in northeastern Thailand, authorities said. The gunman then fled the scene, shooting from his car as he drove home, where he killed his wife and child before taking his own life, police said.
Aftermath of Thailand daycare centre shooting which left at least 34 dead

At least 34 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a daycare centre in northern Thailand, today, 6 October, according to police.Authorities said that at least 22 of the victims were children.The shooting took place at a centre for children in Uthaisawan Na Klang district in Nong Bua Lamphu province at around 12:50pm local time.Police have named the suspect as Panya Khamrab, who is believed to be a former police officer who was discharged from the force last year.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz describes shooting victims for giving him 'nasty look'Adorable pet parrot learns how to become a cashier in owner’s shopRon DeSantis thanks Joe Biden for hurricane aid as president visits Florida
CNN crew’s ‘unethical’ coverage of Thailand nursery massacre being probed by police

Police in Thailand are investigating whether a CNN crew “unethically” entered the nursery where at least 24 children were killed in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history, during their coverage of the mass shooting.The mass shooting had occurred on Thursday after the attacker, identified as former policeman Panya Kamrap, had stormed into the nursery in the town of Utthai Sawan in Nong Bua Lamphu province, gunning down 38 people, including sleeping children.Danaichok Boonsom, the head of the local township administration, said he submitted his report on the CNN incident alleging unauthorised entry onto the government property.“Let the legal...
Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
Thais Mourn Dozens, Mainly Kids, Killed in Day Care Attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly knife and...
Thai king visits hospital after nursery massacre

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Friday visited a hospital treating those wounded in a gun and knife rampage by a sacked policeman that left 36 people dead, ending a day of grief and mourning by relatives. The tragedy came less than three years after a soldier in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima gunned down 29 people and wounded scores more in a 17-hour rampage, before he was shot dead by commandos.
‘Wheelchair Terrorists’ Held in Eastern Jerusalem

Israel Police have detained two Arabs — a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old – in connection with a terror attack carried out last month from within the grounds of Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem. The two, both residents of Jerusalem’s A-Tur neighborhood, disguised themselves as medical patients in wheelchairs to...
