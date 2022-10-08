ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Coast Guard searching for missing sailor heading to Florida

By Sarah Doiron
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTtmv_0iQtbjqE00

SALEM, Mass. (WPRI) — The United States Coast Guard Northeast is searching for a missing man who set sail from Massachusetts late last month.

Matthew Dennis, 22, left Salem on Sept. 22 in a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat, according to the Coast Guard .

Dennis hasn’t been heard from since Sept. 29, when he was just off the coast of Long Island.

The Colorado native has been chronicling his adventure on social media.

In one video posted the day he first set sail , Dennis explained that he had “recently dropped everything,” sold all of his belongings and purchased the sailboat, which he has been living on ever since.

Man arrested in drug busts involving $100,000 cash, multiple narcotics in Louisa County

Dennis said he was going to “do his best” to avoid Hurricane Ian, which slammed Florida before slowly making its way up the East Coast less than a week after he set sail.

“This is my first time handling something this big,” he admitted. “I’m definitely in way over my head.”

Dennis also said he “thinks he broke his arm” and would literally be sailing to Florida “single-handedly.”

Anyone who has heard from Dennis or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 617-223-8555.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

2 dead after crash on I-93 North in Boston

BOSTON -- Two people were killed in a crash on I-93 North in Boston on Saturday night. A total of three cars were involved. According to Massachusetts State Police, a Lexus SUV ride-share was driving northbound when it suddenly slowed. A tow truck driving behind the Lexus rear-ended it and then a Honda Civic hit the tow truck from behind. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Mandani, 25, of North Andover were in the back seat of the Lexus. They were trapped inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The Lexus driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. The tow truck driver, a Salem man, and the Honda driver, a Manchester, New Hampshire woman, were both uninjured and stayed at the scene. There were lane closures on the highway for hours after the crash. State Police are still investigating. 
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts

DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
DUXBURY, MA
NECN

Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed

Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
KINGSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Salem, MA
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Salem, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Florida, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing Quincy man found deceased in eastern Massachusetts by responders

A Massachusetts man was found deceased by responders after an extensive search on Sunday morning. According to William Quigley – Cohasset Police Chief, Cohasset Police, with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and resources from Metro-LEC and surrounding communities, located the body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley of Quincy shortly before 11:00 a.m. today, near Lily Pond, Cohasset.
QUINCY, MA
firefighternation.com

24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters

Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company

A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Dennis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Long Island#Sailor#The Coast Guard#Nexstar Media Inc
WNAW 94.7

When Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Earliest Snowfall?

Lovers of warmer weather have been cherishing the past two days as sunny and mild temperatures around 70 have blanketed Massachusetts. Cooler temperatures are gonna set in this weekend, however, with forecasted highs in just the lower 50s. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may often hear us talk about how...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Crash on 495 in Plainville kills pedestrian

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — One person is dead following a crash on 495 in Plainville on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said. Police responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B, around 5:15 a.m. They said preliminary investigation indicates...
PLAINVILLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WCVB

13 displaced after fire damages Worcester triple-decker

WORCESTER, Mass. — The American Red Cross was assisting 13 residents who were displaced after fire ripped through a Worcester, Massachusetts, triple-decker Friday night. The two-alarm blaze inside the multi-story home at 183 Austin Street started just before 7 p.m. Friday. "I saw smoke coming out of the first...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 killed, 3 injured in crash on highway in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and three others were injured in a crash on a highway in Leominster on Thursday night, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Route 190 around 7 p.m....
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy