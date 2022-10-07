Read full article on original website
Police responded to altercation, shots fired near Hadlock Field
Police in Portland are investigating a report of an altercation and shots fired near Hadlock Field. Officers responded just after 8 p.m. Monday to the area of Washburn Avenue and St. John Street. A press release from the police department said a vehicle was seen leaving the area. That vehicle...
Silver Alert issued for Kennebec County man with cognitive issues
A Silver Alert has been issued for a Kennebec County man. 71-year-old Michael Holmes of Vienna was last seen on foot leaving a residence on Tower Road in Vienna on Thursday. He had plans to go to Winthrop but has not been seen by family since. Police say Holmes has...
Positive COVID test leads to delay in trial of Stockton Springs mom charged in son’s death
The trial of a Stockton Springs woman charged in the death of her 3-year-old son is on pause due to a case of COVID-19. Jessica Trefethen’s jury trial began Wednesday at the Waldo Judicial Center in Belfast, but it’s now on hold after a prosecutor tested positive for COVID.
Man who went missing while searching for artifacts in Franklin County found safe
The Maine Warden Service has located a 90-year-old man who got lost in the woods in Franklin County while using a metal detector. The service says James Thomas was using the metal detector to search around some old cellar holes when he got lost in Township E. Thomas left a...
Sugar Houses open for Maine Maple Fall Fest
BUXTON (WGME) – Maine Maple Fall Fest is going on all weekend all around the state. Dunn’s Family Farm in Buxton had people visiting from as far away as Georgia to sample their maple products. The festival began just two years ago in response to Maine Maple Sunday...
