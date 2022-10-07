ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
pureoldies1055.com

Sugar Houses open for Maine Maple Fall Fest

BUXTON (WGME) – Maine Maple Fall Fest is going on all weekend all around the state. Dunn’s Family Farm in Buxton had people visiting from as far away as Georgia to sample their maple products. The festival began just two years ago in response to Maine Maple Sunday...
BUXTON, ME
pureoldies1055.com

Berwick issues boil water order due to plant breakdown

BERWICK (WGME) – The town of Berwick is directing all its residents to boil their water before consumption due to an issue with the town’s water plant. The town’s manager, James Bellissimo, says the water plant has issues with turbidity meters, making it difficult to ensure the water does not exceed allowable levels.
BERWICK, ME
97.5 WOKQ

The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport

You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
FREEPORT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Eliot, ME
Local
Maine Traffic
pureoldies1055.com

Vehicle, cash and other items stolen from two Portland residences

Police say two homes in Portland were burglarized over the weekend while they were occupied. Portland police say a home on Dirigo Street and another on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue were broken into between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday. Both homes were unlocked and the residents were sleeping inside.
PORTLAND, ME
pureoldies1055.com

Police responded to altercation, shots fired near Hadlock Field

Police in Portland are investigating a report of an altercation and shots fired near Hadlock Field. Officers responded just after 8 p.m. Monday to the area of Washburn Avenue and St. John Street. A press release from the police department said a vehicle was seen leaving the area. That vehicle...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy