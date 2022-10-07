Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldies1055.com
Sugar Houses open for Maine Maple Fall Fest
BUXTON (WGME) – Maine Maple Fall Fest is going on all weekend all around the state. Dunn’s Family Farm in Buxton had people visiting from as far away as Georgia to sample their maple products. The festival began just two years ago in response to Maine Maple Sunday...
pureoldies1055.com
Berwick issues boil water order due to plant breakdown
BERWICK (WGME) – The town of Berwick is directing all its residents to boil their water before consumption due to an issue with the town’s water plant. The town’s manager, James Bellissimo, says the water plant has issues with turbidity meters, making it difficult to ensure the water does not exceed allowable levels.
pureoldies1055.com
York County police investigate theft of “Welcome to Maine” sign
Police are looking for help identifying the person responsible for stealing a “Welcome to Maine” sign in Acton on Monday. The sign was on Route 109 near the New Hampshire town line. The York County Sheriff’s Office has two photos of a black truck that may have been...
The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport
You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pureoldies1055.com
Vehicle, cash and other items stolen from two Portland residences
Police say two homes in Portland were burglarized over the weekend while they were occupied. Portland police say a home on Dirigo Street and another on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue were broken into between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday. Both homes were unlocked and the residents were sleeping inside.
pureoldies1055.com
Police responded to altercation, shots fired near Hadlock Field
Police in Portland are investigating a report of an altercation and shots fired near Hadlock Field. Officers responded just after 8 p.m. Monday to the area of Washburn Avenue and St. John Street. A press release from the police department said a vehicle was seen leaving the area. That vehicle...
Comments / 0