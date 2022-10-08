Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs
Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
Rivian announces major recall of vehicles
The electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian has announced a massive recall of 13,000 of its vehicles due to a safety problem.
Recall alert: Rivian recalls more than 12K vehicles because of loose fastener
Rivian announced on Friday that it is recalling more than 12,000 vehicles due to a possible issue of a loose fastener, which could affect the steering of the electric car. The Irvine, California-based company said it learned on Sept. 28 about seven reports that could be related to the safety issue but had not received reports of any injuries, The New York Times reported.
CNET
Rivian Recalls R1T Pickups, R1S SUVs Over Potential Crash Risk
Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive has issued a recall of its R1T pickups, R1S sport-utility vehicles and EDV delivery vans over an issue that could increase the risk of drivers crashing. The recall covers nearly all the vehicles the company has delivered to customers, according to reports, though Rivian says only a small percentage of those may actually be affected by a problem involving a potentially loose fastener.
daystech.org
Toyota’s CEO cautions against electric vehicles hype, views them as just one option in his ‘department store’ of powertrains
Toyota Motor Corp. plans to maintain gas-powered vehicles as a key a part of its lineup, rejecting efforts by rivals to go absolutely electrical amid considerations over how rapidly customers will embrace new applied sciences. While the world’s largest automaker will introduce extra electrical automobiles within the coming years, it...
Ford Has Good EV News for Investors (but Tesla Is Laughing)
Manufacturer recalls of electric vehicles aren't discouraging consumers from continuing to buy EVs as sales continue to rise. Tesla in February recalled 817,000 vehicles because a seatbelt warning might not work properly, and on Sept. 19, Tesla recalled 1.1 million EVs because the power windows may close too fast and could pinch a driver or passengers. The earlier recall hasn't affected Tesla sales, and the latest one mostly likely won't hurt either.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
Motley Fool
Is Rivian Automotive Stock a Buy Now?
Rivian remains on track to produce 25,000 vehicles this year. Its annual production could nearly quadruple next year, but it will remain deeply unprofitable. Its new partnership with Mercedes-Benz could pave the way toward similar deals with other automakers in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
torquenews.com
New Delivery Record For Tesla In Third Quarter 2022
The year 2022 is going to be the best in Tesla's historical series. The Austin, Texas company is breaking delivery and production records, with the third quarter closing as the best of the year, and while there are still three months to go. Elon Musk and Tesla are having an...
Here's How GM Plans To Entice People Into Buying Electric Cars
General Motors has waged an all-out assault on the electric vehicle segment. Aside from the affordable Bolt, Cadillac has introduced the Lyriq recently to great success. Elsewhere, GMC's Hummer EV twins are proving successful, and soon, the Silverado EV and Blazer EV will hit the scene, too. But how will...
Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) closed 7.3% lower on Monday after the electric-vehicle maker recalled nearly all its vehicles, heightening investor concerns that the company may not be able to meet its 2023 production target.
US News and World Report
GM Outsells Toyota in U.S. as Industry Braces for Brakes on Demand
(Reuters) - General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to...
electrek.co
Tesla gets the best-selling car spot in Germany’s tough auto market
Tesla has managed to secure the best-selling car spot in Germany, a tough auto market known for preferring local brands. Germany is an important auto market in Europe and one that is difficult to penetrate for foreign automakers because of the strong local industry with companies like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.
Carscoops
Chrysler Has A Fix For Pacifica Hybrid Models Recalled In February Over Fire Risk
Stellantis has a fix ready for 2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid models that were recalled in February. The minivan was recalled due to the potential risk of a fire even if the vehicle was turned off. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) insisted that owners park their vehicles outside and away from other vehicles and buildings. At the time the recall was issued, the car manufacturer was unaware of the root cause.
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk pegs the Tesla Semi truck release for December as the first production batch goes to Pepsi and its Megacharger station
Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce that the Tesla Semi truck will be launching by December 1 when Pepsi is expected to take the first delivery of a batch that has already gone into production. The 40-ton electric rig with 500 miles of range is expected to mark a watershed moment in long-haul transportation on par with the 2008 launch of the OG Tesla Roadster which a decade later shook the car industry to its core with most every major legacy automaker now pledging to go all-electric by 2030.
fordauthority.com
1997 Ford Freda Minivan With U.S. Title Up For Auction
It’s certainly interesting to stumble across Ford vehicles for sale that have been imported to the U.S., considering the amount of work it takes to have them shipped stateside. Back in March, one such vehicle popped up for auction: a unique 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that made the trek from Australia to its new home in the U.S. Now, a 1997 Ford Freda minivan is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
Top-selling automobiles in September
Leaving the showroom (USAT) September was a good month for auto sales as they jumped by more than 10%. What models were the hottest ones people were buying?10. Tesla Model 3 USAT9. Toyota Highlander USAT8. Tesla Model Y USAT7. Toyota Tacoma Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY NETWORK6. Honda CR-V USAT5. Toyota Camry USAT4. Toyota RAV4 USAT3. Ram pickups USAT2. Chevrolet Silverado Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY NETWORK1. Ford FSeries (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)11
