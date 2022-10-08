Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce that the Tesla Semi truck will be launching by December 1 when Pepsi is expected to take the first delivery of a batch that has already gone into production. The 40-ton electric rig with 500 miles of range is expected to mark a watershed moment in long-haul transportation on par with the 2008 launch of the OG Tesla Roadster which a decade later shook the car industry to its core with most every major legacy automaker now pledging to go all-electric by 2030.

