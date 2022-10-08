FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Temperatures will remain mild right into Wednesday with highs in the 70s. An approaching cold front could trigger some rain late Wednesday with much colder temperatures the rest of the week. Until then, the frosty mornings will be gone, with lows generally in the 50s and again highs well into the 70s.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO