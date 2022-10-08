ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

No. 1 Ferris State football rallies late to fend off Saginaw Valley State

The top-ranked Ferris State University football team found themselves in an unfamiliar position Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University. The Bulldogs trailed the Cardinals 28-20 entering the fourth quarter of play in the team’s first contest in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action. The defending Division II national champions responded by outscoring SVSU 13-0 in the final frame to secure a 33-28 comeback road win.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 7

The seventh week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Vote for the MLive Muskegon high school football Player of Week 7

North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action means another chance to highlight some of the top individual performances on local gridirons. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle will get a chance each week to cast their...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season

Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkins, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Sparta, MI
Hopkins, MI
Sports
Sparta, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
MLive.com

Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7

There were standout performances on football fields across the Grand Rapids area Friday night. MLive’s Grand Rapids Week 7 Player of the Week Poll is shining the spotlight on a bunch of them below. Check out who made the cut and vote for your favorite. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Spartans
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon dominates from start to finish in 62-0 win over Wyoming

Muskegon scored early and often against Wyoming and cruised to a 62-0 victory at Hackley Stadium on Friday night. The Big Reds (5-2) used big offensive plays and a stingy defense to take a 49-0 lead into halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. The Big Reds...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Leslie falls at Carson City

Leslie scored in all four quarters but could not get past Carson City Crystal, falling 45-29 on Saturday. Just over a minute into the game, Jayden Colby got the Blackhawks started with a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0, but Carson City Crystyal scored the next 27 points.
CARSON CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WZZM 13

Is winter knocking on West Michigan's door?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Say it ain't snow! Gaylord spotted their first flakes of the season before 8 a.m. this morning. Marquette also saw occasional snowfall, capturing this wintry scene. Last year, Grand Rapids saw its first trace of snow on Nov. 2 and over an inch of snow...
MARQUETTE, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Test Drive at Betten Baker of Muskegon - Andrew Stewart - GMC AT4HD

Jump in! Power and luxury are being displayed in full force this week as Andrew Stewart and I jump in the cab of this INCREDIBLE powerhouse of a vehicle. We're taking you for a ride in the GMC AT4HD with a tried and true Duramax 6.6 Liter Diesel in it and going to show you all the bells and whistles in this truck where performance meets power, comfort and durability. Possibly 300K mile durability! It's a tremendously incredible vehicle.
MUSKEGON, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy