Vote for Flint-area football Player of Week 7
FLINT – We’ve got 13 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area football Player of the Week. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Oct. 14.
St. Charles football program sends dominating teams to Saginaw Hall of Fame
For a five-year span, St. Charles football was the toast of Saginaw County and the entire state. The Bulldogs had two different coaches but one mindset from 1961 through 1965, with the program putting together a 43-1-1 record during that span. The five-year run included a 31-game unbeaten streak and the mythical Class C state title in 1963.
Saginaw fall sports roundup: Nouvel, Dow claim tennis regional titles
After claiming a Tri-Valley Conference title, Saginaw Nouvel decided to add one more championship. The Panthers finished with 17 points to win the Division 4 boys tennis regional championship at White Pine Middle School in Saginaw. Frankenmuth and Bullock tied for second with 13 points each, with all three teams...
See Saginaw area’s top Week 7 performances, with Player of Week poll
The top players again took a step forward in Week 7 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season. The Saginaw area saw its share of top performances, as teams fight for conference titles and playoff spots.
No. 1 Ferris State dodges SVSU upset bid ... again
For the second consecutive season, Saginaw Valley State University had everything in place to upset Ferris State. And for the second consecutive season, Ferris State wiggled out of the upset. Ferris, the No. 1-ranked team and defending Division II national champion, scored with 1:11 remaining in the game to snare...
Flint-area football highlights: Durand clinches share of MMAC, Goodrich to play for Metro title
FLINT – Durand clinched a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Friday with a 54-8 victory over Chesaning coupled with New Lothrop’s loss to Ovid-Elsie. The Railroaders hiked their record to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MMAC entering next week’s showdown at New Lothrop. Gabe...
Freeland turns to defense, scales Mountain to beat Swan Valley
FREELAND, MI – In Freeland’s first five wins, the Falcons averaged more than 49 points a game. Win No. 6 was not going to be like the first five. “Anybody who thought this was going to be a blowout,” Freeland coach Kevin Townsend said, “doesn’t understand this rivalry.”
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
Our favorite 10 images as Hemlock football faces Carrollton featuring homecoming court
HEMLOCK, MI - Hemlock faced Carrollton at Hemlock High School on Friday, Oct. 7 for a football game during the seventh week of the season. The game also featured Hemlock’s homecoming celebration. Carrollton took home the win with a final score of 40-14. MLive was there to document the...
You vote, we go: Choose which Saginaw/Bay City Week 8 game we shoot, subscribers get free photos
There’s two weeks to go in the high school football regular season, and teams in the Saginaw and Bay City area continue to fight for conference titles and playoff berths. MLive’s Photo Game of the Week Poll is open for business. Check out the five games on this week’s poll and vote for your favorite, and MLive will send a photographer to the winning game. MLive.com subscribers will receive free downloads on all of the high-resolution photographs.
Subscribers! Download your free photos from Carrollton win over Hemlock
HEMLOCK, MI - The fans voted and our photographer was on hand to shoot all the action as Hemlock football faced Carrollton in week 7 of the season. And now, subscribers can get high-resolution downloads of their favorite photos from the game for free. Just scroll through the above gallery...
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Very disappointed and zero tolerance
EAST LANSING – Michigan State suffered its fourth straight loss with a 49-20 defeat against Ohio State on Saturday in East Lansing. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) are mired in their longest losing streak since dropping five straight in 2019. It was also their seventh straight loss against No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0), which dominated on Saturday.
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
Flushing boys, Goodrich girls win Genesee County Cross County Championships
FLINT – Flushing won the boys race with 135 points and Goodrich won the girls race with 53 in the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships at Cummings Center in Mt. Morris. Kyle Eberhard of Linden was the individual winner in 15:47.67 and Mary Richmond of Frankenmuth was the girls winner in 18:30.50.
Michigan Coach Collapses on Sideline During Game, Team Gathers Around Cart
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and was put on a cart during the Wolverines’ matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers. “Some sort of medical situation as Michigan RB Coach Mike Hart is being tended to on the sideline after appearing to collapse, per @anthonytbroome,” the RedditCFB Twitter page wrote in its caption.
Julia Ayrault, Pierre Brooks steal the show in scrimmages as MSU Madness returns after three year hiatus
Fans packed the Breslin Center Friday night to get a preview of the women's and men's basketball teams during the first Michigan State University Madness since 2019.The event started out with performances from the MSU Marching Band and Spirit Squad and then shifted to a concert by Starfarm, a local 80's pop band. After the performance, players and coaches were introduced. During her speech, women's basketball Head Coach Suzy Merchant lost her voice. She mentioned how the squad is bringing back key players from injury last year as well as adding some quality transfers and returning key sophomores. "We're gonna go win...
Ten vying for two seats on Saginaw Township’s school board
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—While the city of Saginaw’s school board election is uncontested, Saginaw Township Community Schools election is going to be a bit more competitive. President Arik J. Smith is the only incumbent listed as running for re-election this year. Outside of Smith, nine others remain on the...
SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
