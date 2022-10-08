ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Reveals Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester and Christina Ricci in New 'Wednesday' Trailer

Netflix released the first trailer for Wednesday on Saturday during New York Comic-Con, finally revealing who is playing Uncle Fester in the newest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family. Saturday Night Live veteran Fred Armisen was completely transformed to star as the beloved character. Christina Ricci, who starred as Wednesday Addams in the early 1990s Addams Family movies, also makes an appearance as her new character.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Alison Brie
Person
Gillian Jacobs
Person
Dan Harmon
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Danny Pudi
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Jim Rash
Parade

Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Parks And Rec#Film Star#Community#Variety Lrb#Variety#Nbc#The Office#Yahoo Screen
msn.com

Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies

Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
MOVIES
msn.com

Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents

Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jon Hamm Gave Back ’60 Percent’ of His ‘Confess, Fletch’ Salary to Finish the Film

Jon Hamm has something to confess: The “Confess, Fletch” actor, according to director Greg Mottola, “gave back 60 percent of his salary to the budget” to finish filming the Paramount/Miramax feature. “I gave back some of my salary, not as much as Jon because he’s richer than me and I’ve got three kids,” Mottola told Uproxx in a recent interview. “And we bought three more days of shooting. We got it up to 30 days in Boston and one day in Rome. And we said, fuck it, we’re insane, we’re dumb. We’re going to make this movie.” The $20 million film, released almost 40 years...
MOVIES
Popculture

'SNL' Fan-Favorites Return After Not Appearing on Season Premiere

This week's new episode of Saturday Night Live featured the return of the digital shorts team "Please Don't Destroy" at last. Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy were absent from the SNL Season 48 premiere last weekend, so some fans feared they would be sparse this season. They turned up for a pre-recorded sketch with this week's host Brendan Gleeson.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Maroon 5 Brushes off Adam Levine Scandal With Major Announcement

Adam Levine's recent marital scandals didn't slow down his band, Maroon 5. In the midst of the publicity fallout, Maroon 5 announced plans for a prolonged Las Vegas residency in 2023. The band will play 16 shows over the course of a few months for "M5LV The Residency." Maroon 5's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd Reunite for ‘Back to the Future’ Panel at Comic Con

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited during a Back to the Future panel at Comic Con in New York on Saturday. The pair — who starred in the three-film franchise — discussed their longtime friendship and working together, as AV Club reports. The pair also recently reunited in 2020 alongside other castmates for Josh Gad’s YouTube series. During the panel on Saturday, they shared that they first met on set in early 1985 when Fox was brought in several weeks after filming to replace Eric Stoltz as Marty McFly. McFly is the teenager central to the franchise who teams...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

When ‘Bros’ Bombed, Star Billy Eichner Put the Blame on the Audience

Most people don’t want to see movies perform poorly at the box office. And I’d argue that most people, despite the “go woke, get broke” social media rhetoric from a vocal minority, see the value in consuming and identifying with stories about people who may not look like them or share their lifestyle. So, it’s disappointing when a film, like Bros, featuring an underrepresented population doesn’t succeed.   Bros’ dismal opening of just $4.8 million — and a string of eyebrow-raising tweets from writer-star Billy Eichner — has sparked conversations about why the well-reviewed gay rom-com failed, and if audiences should...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Eddie Murphy: The Man, The Myth, The Legend

Unless you recently stumbled into the world of Hollywood, Eddie Murphy is a name that reverberates through the movie industry echoes of time. Eddie Murphy has had an impressive acting career spanning forty years. At his peak, he was the most sought-after black male American actor. Murphy is a multi-talented...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy