Cincinnati, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats faced off with South Florida at Nippert Stadium in a well-anticipated homecoming game. UC hoped to extend its 30-game winning streak. The Bearcats did just that. The tailgating began early in the morning with the First Street Party on Short Vine. "It's always fun...
PARMA, Ohio — When Brandon Webster hauled in a pass from Joshua Papesh on his slant route, juked left and around his defender on the way to the end zone, an upset bid began to bubble for St. Ignatius. Webster’s 40-yard touchdown gave the Wildcats an early lead against...
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
Fall is here and leaves on trees are beginning to turn from lush greens to colorful hues of red and yellow. Miami University Hamilton's newly installed tree walk aims to inspire people and help them learn about the campus canopy. The project was conceived by Chelsea Obrebski, former interim manager...
“The Cincinnati Cobra” strikes. On October 8, 1952, Ezzard Charles scored a brutal second-round knockout over Bernie Reynolds at Cincinnati Gardens in Cincinnati, Ohio. The official time was 1:40. Charles, the former heavyweight champion of the world, was coming off back-to-back defeats to Jersey Joe Walcott (UD 15) and...
CINCINNATI — Last week in Ohio State’s victory over Rutgers, running back Miyan Williams had a breakout performance, tying the school record of five rushing touchdowns in a game. But his stardom all started in the Queen City, back at his high school of Winton Woods, where his younger brother Qierstin is a senior.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dayton Flyers got shut out Saturday afternoon against the Butler Bulldogs, 31-0. It’s the first time a Dayton football team has been held scoreless in 502 games. The last time UD went without a point in a football game was against Marshall on October 16,...
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
Another week of NKY high school football is in the books. Here is a look at how it played out. For our coverage of Lloyd’s victory over Newport, click here. For our coverage of Dayton’s win over Bellevue, click here. For our coverage of Highlands’s win over Boone...
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati.
The BLINK Lights and Arts Show is returning to Northern Kentucky as locals and tourists alike wait in anticipation. BLINK is the largest light and art show in North America. In 2019, BLINK drew over 1.3 million visitors when it was last held in both Cincinnati and Covington. WHO. BLINK...
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at Cedar and Hamilton avenues in College Hill.
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason.
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash.
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale.
CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported between the Western Hills Viaduct and the Hopple Street exit's by police...
From the start of the 148th meeting between the two neighboring Ohio River rivals, the Dayton Greendevils (3-4 overall) dominated both lines of scrimmage and used their depth to squash the host Bellevue Tigers (0-7), 46-0. Dayton has won three straight in the “Battle for the Paddle” series outscoring Bellevue, 90-7 in the last two meetings.
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township.
