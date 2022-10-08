ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

KDRV

Missing Josephine County resident found safe

GRANTS PASS, Ore-- A missing 21-year old woman from Josephine County has been found safe and is doing well according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. According to police Amaya Maria Lopez was initially last seen on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 in a remote location off of National Forest Rd 285 located in the Briggs Valley/Onion Mountain area.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO JAILED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED

Two people were jailed after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy received information that a trailer had been stolen near Romie Howard Road in the Yoncalla area. The deputy located the trailer two miles up a Bureau of Land Management road.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Motorcyclist died in crash near Lake Selmac

SELMA, Ore. -- Late Saturday night, the Illinois Valley Fire District confirmed over Facebook that a single-vehicle crash that took place earlier in the day has resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. IVFD officials confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash and that crash took place...
SELMA, OR
KDRV

Alleged thief shot, injured by business caretaker

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot multiple times by the caretaker of U-Stow-It Mini Storage, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. At approximately 11:27 PM on Saturday, GPPD began receiving calls regarding shouting coming from the U-Stow-It Mini Storage...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kptv.com

Security at storage facility in Grants Pass shoots, injures burglary suspect

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was injured after being shot by a person watching a storage facility in Grants Pass on Saturday night, according to Grants Pass police. Police said just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at U-Stow-It Mini Storage on Willow Lane. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot numerous times. Officers provided life-saving care before he was taken to a hospital. He has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Correa Jr.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Medford Police advise east side neighborhood about bear sighting

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police officers have confirmed a bear is in the area of Brook Court and Ruby Drive. That location is near McAndrews Road and Brookdale Avenue in east Medford. MPD says it was giving the bear time and space to leave on its own. Officers monitored the...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Bear spotted in someone's backyard near Brook Court and Ruby Drive

MEDFORD, Ore. --- At about 10 o'clock last night, residence in Brook Court and Ruby Drive noticed lots of commotion outside. “We just saw a lot of lights and police cars all around," said Carmie Kerr, one of the residents in the neighborhood. "So of course we were very curious what was going on in our cul-de-sac here, right across from us.”
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SWINGING A KNIFE

A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged disturbance where he reportedly went to a neighbor’s property and was swinging a knife around. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Thursday morning shortly after 11:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Buckhorn Road in Dixonville. 44-year old Michael Smith also allegedly stabbed a wooden bench during the incident, causing a victim to be afraid for his life. Smith allegedly refused to listen to deputies and when told he was under arrest, started tensing up and grabbed a bottle of alcohol.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Jackson Co., Oct. 7

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 3:56 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 2. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by Nathan Dickinson (22) of San Jose, CA, left the roadway and rolled multiple times prior to striking an embankment. Prior to the crash the vehicle was observed at a high rate of speed. Dickinson was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. OSP as assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flight, Ashland Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Firefighters investigate small fire in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 6th, around 10:30 p.m., crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, Riddle Fire Protection District, Tri City Rural Fire Protection #4 and Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a wildland fire near Milepost 95 and Canyon Creek Road, between Canyonville and Azalea, OR.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Grants Pass man killed after crashing into tree in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 3 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, approximately two miles east of Cave Junction. OSP said a Ford Freestar van, operated by 23-year-old Jason Myers of...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash, Roseburg, Oct. 6

ROSEBURG, Ore. – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, shortly before 9:00 am, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 2900-block of Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel. Deputies were on scene shortly after the crash occurred and were alerted by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle fled the area on foot. Multiple deputies and officers from neighboring agencies responded to the incident. Deputies located the driver, who had changed his appearance and was trying to flee. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Seth Nathan Blix of Roseburg. Blix was taken into custody without incident. The pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries, was identified as 50-year-old Samson Elijah Jones of Myrtle Creek. Blix was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Manslaughter II, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver to an Injured Person, Recklessly Endangering Another Person. A section of Highway 99 near the crash scene was closed to the public for approximately 3.5 hours. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Roseburg Police Department, Winston Police Department, Oregon State Police, Douglas County Public Works, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Douglas County Fire District #2.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

FOUND: 21-year-old woman last seen in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY — UPDATED Oct. 10 at 10:09 a.m.: Amaya Maria Lopez has been located alive and safe. The search for her is no longer active. UPDATED Oct. 5: On Oct. 6, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office was provided video footage from Fred Meyer that confirmed Amaya was seen on their property on Oct 4.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford woman dies in fatal Yreka crash

YREKA, Cali-- On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash going southbound on I-5, at the Yreka Creek Bridge. The 29 year old female of Medford, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police indicate she was not wearing a seatbelt. The 9-1-1 caller indicated the...
YREKA, CA
kqennewsradio.com

CREWS DEAL WITH WILDLAND FIRE SOUTH OF CANYONVILLE

Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and five rural fire agencies along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wildland fire about four miles south of Canyonville just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the 95 O’Shea was...
CANYONVILLE, OR
News Channel Nebraska

Oregon man charged for 'magic mushrooms'

NEBRASKA CITY – An Oregon man is charge in Otoe County for possession of “magic mushrooms.”. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy found 170, 4-gram packages of psilocybin capsules labeled "magic mushrooms." The packages were found in a tote in the back of a pickup truck that was stopped on Highway 2 on Oct. 1.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER JAILED, PEDESTRIAN DECEASED FOLLOWING TUESDAY CRASH

The driver is in jail and a pedestrian is deceased following a crash Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 9:00 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South near the Shady Oaks Motel.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

