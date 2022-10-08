Read full article on original website
KDRV
Missing Josephine County resident found safe
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- A missing 21-year old woman from Josephine County has been found safe and is doing well according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. According to police Amaya Maria Lopez was initially last seen on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 in a remote location off of National Forest Rd 285 located in the Briggs Valley/Onion Mountain area.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Two people were jailed after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy received information that a trailer had been stolen near Romie Howard Road in the Yoncalla area. The deputy located the trailer two miles up a Bureau of Land Management road.
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities looking for missing man believed to be in Siskiyou, Shasta county area
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - Authorities say they are looking for a 44-year-old man who was last seen on Oct. 4 in the McCloud area, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Police said Nicholas Cooper was last seen by his co-workers and supervisor after work. He was returning home to Anderson.
KDRV
Motorcyclist died in crash near Lake Selmac
SELMA, Ore. -- Late Saturday night, the Illinois Valley Fire District confirmed over Facebook that a single-vehicle crash that took place earlier in the day has resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. IVFD officials confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash and that crash took place...
KDRV
Alleged thief shot, injured by business caretaker
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot multiple times by the caretaker of U-Stow-It Mini Storage, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. At approximately 11:27 PM on Saturday, GPPD began receiving calls regarding shouting coming from the U-Stow-It Mini Storage...
kptv.com
KDRV
Medford Police advise east side neighborhood about bear sighting
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police officers have confirmed a bear is in the area of Brook Court and Ruby Drive. That location is near McAndrews Road and Brookdale Avenue in east Medford. MPD says it was giving the bear time and space to leave on its own. Officers monitored the...
KDRV
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SWINGING A KNIFE
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged disturbance where he reportedly went to a neighbor’s property and was swinging a knife around. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Thursday morning shortly after 11:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Buckhorn Road in Dixonville. 44-year old Michael Smith also allegedly stabbed a wooden bench during the incident, causing a victim to be afraid for his life. Smith allegedly refused to listen to deputies and when told he was under arrest, started tensing up and grabbed a bottle of alcohol.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Jackson Co., Oct. 7
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 3:56 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 2. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by Nathan Dickinson (22) of San Jose, CA, left the roadway and rolled multiple times prior to striking an embankment. Prior to the crash the vehicle was observed at a high rate of speed. Dickinson was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. OSP as assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flight, Ashland Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
KVAL
Firefighters investigate small fire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 6th, around 10:30 p.m., crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, Riddle Fire Protection District, Tri City Rural Fire Protection #4 and Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a wildland fire near Milepost 95 and Canyon Creek Road, between Canyonville and Azalea, OR.
KTVL
Grants Pass man killed after crashing into tree in Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 3 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, approximately two miles east of Cave Junction. OSP said a Ford Freestar van, operated by 23-year-old Jason Myers of...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE finishes large prescribed burn in Siskiyou County Sunday
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit says that they finished their prescribed burn on the Bogus Creek Vegetation Management Project on Sunday. CAL FIRE says that over 90 fire personnel were at the burn to make sure it stayed within control lines. Crews were able to treat 560...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash, Roseburg, Oct. 6
ROSEBURG, Ore. – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, shortly before 9:00 am, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 2900-block of Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel. Deputies were on scene shortly after the crash occurred and were alerted by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle fled the area on foot. Multiple deputies and officers from neighboring agencies responded to the incident. Deputies located the driver, who had changed his appearance and was trying to flee. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Seth Nathan Blix of Roseburg. Blix was taken into custody without incident. The pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries, was identified as 50-year-old Samson Elijah Jones of Myrtle Creek. Blix was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Manslaughter II, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver to an Injured Person, Recklessly Endangering Another Person. A section of Highway 99 near the crash scene was closed to the public for approximately 3.5 hours. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Roseburg Police Department, Winston Police Department, Oregon State Police, Douglas County Public Works, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Douglas County Fire District #2.
KTVL
KDRV
Medford woman dies in fatal Yreka crash
YREKA, Cali-- On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash going southbound on I-5, at the Yreka Creek Bridge. The 29 year old female of Medford, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police indicate she was not wearing a seatbelt. The 9-1-1 caller indicated the...
kqennewsradio.com
CREWS DEAL WITH WILDLAND FIRE SOUTH OF CANYONVILLE
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and five rural fire agencies along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wildland fire about four miles south of Canyonville just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the 95 O’Shea was...
News Channel Nebraska
Oregon man charged for 'magic mushrooms'
NEBRASKA CITY – An Oregon man is charge in Otoe County for possession of “magic mushrooms.”. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy found 170, 4-gram packages of psilocybin capsules labeled "magic mushrooms." The packages were found in a tote in the back of a pickup truck that was stopped on Highway 2 on Oct. 1.
mybasin.com
SOUTHERN OREGON MAN TWICE CONVICTED FOR INVOLVEMENT IN SHOOTINGS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR ILLEGAL FIREARM POSSESSION
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Medford man with previous felony convictions for his involvement in two Medford area shootings was sentenced to federal prison today after he was found by police in possession of a firearm. Hunter Talon Marlow, 26, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised...
kqennewsradio.com
Comments / 0