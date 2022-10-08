Cleveland fans waited half a day to see whether their team could emerge with a victory over Tampa Bay. The long wait paid off. Cleveland and Tampa Bay played a scoreless game for 14 innings, but it looked like the Rays might break through in the top of the 15th. Tampa Bay got runners on the corners with one out, but Francisco Mejia and Jose Siri both struck out to end the threat. Both batters went down on three pitches, too.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO