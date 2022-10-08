Read full article on original website
Watch: Oscar Gonzalez sends Guardians to ALDS with 15th inning HR, breaking scoreless tie
The Cleveland Guardians are on their way to the ALDS after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild card round, ending the series on a 15th inning walk off home run by Oscar Gonzalez, giving them a 1-0 win on Saturday. Gonzalez's home run ended what was an absolutely...
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
Oscar Gonzalez wins series for Cleveland on walk-off home run in 15th
Cleveland fans waited half a day to see whether their team could emerge with a victory over Tampa Bay. The long wait paid off. Cleveland and Tampa Bay played a scoreless game for 14 innings, but it looked like the Rays might break through in the top of the 15th. Tampa Bay got runners on the corners with one out, but Francisco Mejia and Jose Siri both struck out to end the threat. Both batters went down on three pitches, too.
Rays enter offseason facing questions at both catcher and on the mound
With the Rays 15-inning marathon loss yesterday, their 2022 season has officially ended. Heavily impacted by the injury bug, including Wander Franco, Tyler Glasnow, Shane Baz, and Mike Zunino, the Rays managed to piece together their fifth consecutive winning season, leading to their fourth-straight playoff appearance. Beginning with a strong April and May going 38-21 (.571 win percentage), by the end of the season the Rays were fighting to hold onto a Wild Card berth, going 14-19 in September and October regular season games, finishing their last eight regular season games 1-7 before being swept by the Guardians in the Wild Card series.
Rays lose 1-0 to Guardians HR in 15th-inning, eliminated from playoffs
CLEVELAND — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run off Corey Kluber in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep.
Rays Lose Historic Pitcher's Duel 1-0 on Oscar Gonzalez's Home Run in 15th Inning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It's blatantly obvious that the longest scoreless game in postseason history would be incredibly stressful to be a part of. The fact that it ended the Tampa Bay Rays' season when Oscar Gonzalez hit a home run in the bottom of the 15th inning to give the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win was a gut-wrenching nail in the coffin, for sure.
The Best Cities and Small Towns to Live in Florida in 2022, According to HomeSnacks
There's arguably much to like about Florida, as evidenced by the fact that it's been a recent top relocation spot for those looking to move or retire. The weather is nice. There are beaches, theme parks, and outdoor activities to keep one busy, and there is no state income tax.
Scenes From Inside Guardians Dugout And Clubhouse After Beating Rays In American League Wild Card Series
The scene inside the locker room in Cleveland was a site to see after Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk off home run to win the American League Wild Card Series.
MLB Announces Guardians vs. Yankees A.L.D.S. Game Times
The American League Division Series, a best-of-5 set, begins Tuesday evening in the Bronx.
USF studying evacuation behavior after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida researchers are looking into why some people may choose to ride out a storm and ignore evacuation orders. A team of researchers will be conducting interviews and surveying anyone affected by Hurricane Ian. The goal is to ensure the team has...
My Two Cents: Rays' Season Ends Just As We Feared It Would
Tampa Bay had a disappointing offense all year, and it was really bad the final two weeks of the season. When it carried over into the postseason with record-setting ineptness, it brought a quick end to their 2022 season, validating our biggest fear with this team.
