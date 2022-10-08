Read full article on original website
Roanoke police seeking information about a juvenile who was shot on Hoover Street Saturday and later diedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hometown hero Jen Lilley to star in two Great American Family holiday filmsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Envision Center offers free mental health counselingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Valley churches raised $13,000 in Crop WalkCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Red Wolf Exhibit is back at Mill Mountain ZooCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSLS
William Fleming Colonels shut out Northside Vikings
ROANOKE, Va. – The Colonels were looking for a victory under the Friday night lights. William Fleming defended their home turf without question. The game’s final score was 42-0, the Vikings fell to the Colonels.
WDBJ7.com
WSLS
LCA shuts out Jefferson Forest 42-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Of all the Seminole showdowns this year, one team has consistently been victorious. And on Friday night, Liberty Christian Academy didn’t let up. Last year’s 3 State Runner Up defended their home turf when they faced Jefferson Forest. The Bulldogs took an early lead...
WSLS
Martinsville continues undefeated season, defeats Chatham 19-9
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – When talking 1st and 10 undefeated teams, you won’t leave out this one. Martinsville hosted Chatham on Friday night, and even though the match didn’t bring much to the scoreboard, it sure brought some impressive plays. Martinsville brought their defense out to shine on...
WSLS
Franklin County Eagles defeat Staunton River Golden Eagles
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Eagle’s nest is a tough place to land, and survive, in Blue Ridge District play. On Friday night the Eagles would swoop in ready to battle it out – and they did just that. After four tough-fought quarters against their distant mascot...
Everything Virginia Tech Football Coach Brent Pry said after Saturday's loss at Pitt
On Saturday afternoon, Virginia Tech’ fell to 2-4 (1-2 in the ACC) after losing on the road to the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Pittsburgh offense relied heavily on running back Isreal Abanikanda, who rushed for over 300-yards against the Virginia Tech defense. Abaniikanda totaled six rushing touchdowns as Pittsburgh defeated Virginia Tech 45-29.
Roanoke College and Salem High School host 2nd annual FIRST robotics competition
SALEM, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke College and Salem High School’s Spartan robotics team co-hosted an off-season FIRST robotics competition on Saturday, Oct. 10. Students had the chance to get a firsthand look into the engineering industry– while learning valuable skills in problem-solving and teamwork. Student-led high school teams coded robots to play field games against […]
altavistajournal.com
Area bands to perform in Lynchburg Classic Marching Band Competition
Altavista, Rustburg, William Campbell, Gretna, and Brookville are among the numerous bands scheduled to perform on Saturday (Oct. 8) at the Lynchburg Classic Marching Band Competition. E.C. Glass and Heritage High Schools’ band boosters co-host the Classic. The event will take place at Lynchburg City Stadium, with the National...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech falls to Pittsburgh 45-29
PITTSBURGH, PA (WFXR) – The Virginia Tech football team was back in action Saturday night on the hunt for their second conference win of the season. Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells through for 227 yards and a touchdown for the Hokies. Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda broke Tony Dorsett’s...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Valley resident says he is experiencing a slowdown in local mail delivery time
One Roanoke County resident, Dennis Allen says he hasn’t been getting his mail on a regular basis and all he wants is some clarity. Roanoke Valley resident says he is experiencing a …. One Roanoke County resident, Dennis Allen says he hasn’t been getting his mail on a regular...
wfxrtv.com
Diamond Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150-year anniversary
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Diamond Hill Baptist church has served as a staple in Lynchburg over the years with members who’ve contributed to the city’s history. They celebrated 150 years in the community, during their Sunday service. Diamond Hill Pastor Owen Cardwell was one of the first...
wfxrtv.com
One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. One person left injured after officer-involved shooting …. Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. On the Farm: High Cost of...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Life Saving Crew’s longest serving member celebrates 60 years
The Danville Life Saving Crew recently hosted a small ceremony to recognize Clayton T. Lester for his 60 years of service to Danville and Pittsylvania County. Lester joined the Crew on March 10, 1962, serving as a captain and business manager throughout the years. Lester made such a positive impact in the Crew; the Southside Crew Hall was dedicated in his name.
crozetgazette.com
The History of Woodson’s Mill
For the September issue of the Gazette, I interviewed the four men of Deep Roots Milling who are now operating their grain business at Woodson’s Mill in Lowesville. Because of limited space, I was not able to go into detail about the mill itself, so this month’s article covers Woodson’s rich history, its innerworkings, past owners, and the millers who worked there.
wfxrtv.com
Police investigate after juvenile killed in Northwest Roanoke shooting
Roanoke police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that ended with a juvenile death. Police investigate after juvenile killed in Northwest …. Roanoke police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that ended with a juvenile death. On the Farm: High Cost of Diesel. Diesel fuel prices have stayed high and...
chathamstartribune.com
PBS "Life of a Musician, " filmed in Danville, premiers Oct. 15
Danville got a preview of a new PBS series filmed in the heart of River City Thursday night in one of its grandest homes, the W.F. Patton House. “Life of a Musician” is set to premier on Blue Ridge PBS on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. and features Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams as the host of the show, performing and interviewing some of the top names in country and bluegrass.
WSLS
Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace
SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
WSLS
Another day with a big temperature swing from morning to afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you reported seeing frost in your backyards for the first time this season on Sunday morning!. We have the chilly air in place once again this morning, prompting another frost advisory from the National Weather Service. Areas in blue on the map below will...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Comedy Fest returns this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The idea for the Roanoke Comedy Fest formed in 2020. “Obviously fate conspired against us that year but last year was our first one. It’s a collection of shows all over the Roanoke Valley in some of the areas best performing arts venues,” said Johnny Camacho, executive producer of the Roanoke Comedy Fest.
