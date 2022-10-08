Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
'Hero's Weekend' continued at Historic Hawes Farm on Sunday
REDDING, Calif. — It was Heroes weekend at Historic Hawes farms this weekend to honor those who put their lives on the line for us every day. First responders received free entry all weekend long by showing their first responders card at the entrance of the event. Representing the...
krcrtv.com
New owners of Board and Brush DIY workshop in Chico
Chico, CA. — Two women in Chico took a leap of faith to be first-time store owners of a wooden DIY decor workshop. Introducing Amber Anderson and Laura Nasca, two women who decided to take a chance and change their career field after being in the veterinary industry for over 18 years.
krcrtv.com
Pro-Choice advocates protested in front of City Hall, Saturday
If you were driving on Cypress Avenue, you may have seen some protestors out in front of the City Hall on Saturday morning. The men and women of Shasta County came together to gather in protest, in support of a woman's right to choose. This protest was put on by...
krcrtv.com
United Way hosts first ever "Boss of the Toss" cornhole tournament
REDDING, Ca. — Saturday brought a new fundraising event for United Way of Northern California: a cornhole tournament. Around 60 teams gathered for a bean bag toss battle in Redding's Sheraton hotel parking lot, with most partners wearing matching outfits or uniforms. Even before the competition began, good vibes and a strong camaraderie were evident.
krcrtv.com
Redding's 3rd annual Think Pink 5K draws in largest crowd yet
REDDING, Ca. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on Saturday morning, the 3rd annual Think Pink 5K was held at the Sundial Bridge. Over 400 people participated in the run, and over 100 people/organizations volunteered or sponsored the event. The turnout— and the weather— were the best the 5K has seen since launching in 2019.
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE suits up for fire prevention weeks 100th anniversary!
SHASTA COUNTY. Calif. — CAL FIRE is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. This year's campaign theme is "Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape" which works to educate everyone about simple but meaningful actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
krcrtv.com
Stillness and strength on display at the second annual Redding Tai Chi Festival
Dozens gathered in Lake Redding early Saturday morning to connect over a shared love of Tai Chi. The event, put on by the Redding Tai Chi Meditation Garden, brought in instructors and admirers alike, all there to appreciate the meditative practice that is Tai Chi. The low-impact exercise, modeled from...
krcrtv.com
There is a new food truck in Redding, come try their Authentic Thai Cuisine, Saturday!
There's a new Thai Food Truck in Redding, in fact it is the only Thai food truck in Redding, and you can expect to see them for their grand opening this weekend at The Park Food Truck Hub. Kasalong Thai Cuisine made their way to the Northstate to add to...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico to resume homeless camp clearouts at Windchime Park
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is going to resume its illegal homeless encampment removals next week, according to the city. The enforcement was put on pause after the plaintiffs made objections at the Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC) last week. The City of Chico said it will...
krcrtv.com
Small farmers in Butte County turning to outsourcing for hulling as the economy changes
Small local farmers are having to look at bigger corporations in the Butte County area as prices rise and technology changes in the nut farming industry. KRCR spoke with Colleen Cecil, Executive Director of Farming in Butte County last Thursday regarding the changes almond farmers are seeing as the prices and materials grow larger than family farmers can handle on their own. She says that especially in the past few years, the economy and changes in technology are pushing farmers to join co-op's or outsource for the shelling and hulling of their almonds or walnut production.
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
Paradise Post
Paradise council may act on 8 items
The Paradise Town Council is expected to make decisions on eight action items on Tuesday night when it meets in the Town Council Chambers beginning at 6 p.m. The first action the council will address is a review of draft long term recovery plan update which was prepared by Urban Design Associates, which led the original drafting of the document.
krcrtv.com
Palo Cedro teen returns to work at Goodtime Pizza & Things months after major car crash
PALO CEDRO, Calif. — Anyone in the town of Palo Cedro will tell you it’s a tight-knit community. So when a local high school girl got into a head-on collision, which resulted in months of recovery, the town and her job came together to support her. Goodtimes Pizza...
krcrtv.com
Teenagers can shine on (or off) stage at the Redding Riverfront Playhouse
Teenage artists throughout the Northstate have the chance to take center stage this November in the Redding Riverfront Playhouse's 2nd ever Playwright's Night Out Junior. For years, the community-centered theater has been hosting Playwright's Night Out in an effort to showcase local talent among theater lovers. But just last year, organizers Ronda Alvey and Malorie Glavan decided to bring the fun of theater to the next generation of artists: teenagers.
krcrtv.com
Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Projects started this week in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding can expect to see more construction downtown, as the city moves forward with its Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Project. This project's initiative is to construct pedestrian crossing facilities located on Shasta Street between the cross-street California Street and Oregon Street, according to the City of Redding (COR).
kymkemp.com
Mystery of the ‘Ghost Boat’ Found on the Drying Bed of Shasta Lake
Last fall this boat appeared during the low water levels of Shasta Lake. The mystery begins with the painted numbers found on the ramp when the boat was moved. It is marked ’31-17′. This confirms it as a boat assigned to the Attack Transport USS Monrovia. This ship was Patton’s HQ during the invasion of Sicily. Eisenhower also was on this ship at that time, and it went on to a further 6 D-Day invasions in the Pacific.
actionnewsnow.com
Ken Grossman land donation could bring new aquatics center to Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico parks board may be ready to take the next step towards building an aquatics center in Chico. Thursday night the park district board will consider moving forward with developing a design for the project. In June, Action News Now reported the Chico Area Park and...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police looking for runaway 16-year-old girl Sunday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for help looking for a runaway teenager girl on Sunday. They are looking for 16-year-old Haley Palmer. She is white, 5’6”, 110 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes, as shown in the picture. Police say...
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE patrols homeless camps in north Redding/Shasta Lake for illegal campfires
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Local fire officials and law enforcement spent the last two weeks conducting illegal open fire patrols in north Redding and Shasta Lake. They went to over 25 homeless camps and said almost every one of them had an active fire or evidence of a recent fire.
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
