'There's love in it': Caregivers of children affected by incarceration reflect on nonprofit

Ruth Horner, left, plays a game with her granddaughter in their apartment. Ruth has raised her granddaughter since she was young, and the two have received help from the nonprofit Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership.
Sherri Lewis was getting desperate.
Her husband — soon to be ex-husband — had recently been incarcerated, and their 4-year-old son, Liam Kalbskopf, didn’t know how to cope with his absence.
Sherri Lewis, left, watches as her son Liam Kalbskopf, 9, reads a book in the children's section of the Walkersville Public Library. Liam's father is incarcerated, and both Lewis and Liam have received help from the Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership. Ruth Horner talks with her granddaughter in their apartment. Ruth has raised her granddaughter since she was young, and the two have received help from the nonprofit Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership. Raena Goodwill embraces her daughters Brielle, 16 months, left, and Leilani, 3, at a park in Frederick County. Leilani, 3, the daughter of Raena Goodwill, goes down a slide at a park in Frederick County.
