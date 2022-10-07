Read full article on original website
Giants lose Adoree’ Jackson, Saquon Barkley to injuries vs. Packers in London (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Giants have officially ruled out cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck) for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Packers in London. Plus, running back Saquon Barkley exited in the third quarter and was examined by trainers on the sideline. He has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. He got hurt when he was tackled by De’Vondre Campbell on a short pass that went for minus-1 yard. The play happened with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Giants down 20-13. Barkley landed hard on his right shoulder and shook his right arm as he got up. Then he took himself out of the game.
IHSAA reveals football sectional pairings
The roadmap to Lucas Oil Stadium is now laid out after the IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming football state tournament.
Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss
In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady makes bold statement about the NFL
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady always calls it as he sees it. He had a bold take on the quality of the current game in the NFL. Tom Brady obviously has a lot on his plate right now. Between a torrent of divorce rumors off the field and dealing with a plethora of issues on the field, such as wide receiver injuries and terrible play calling, the guy is probably at his whit’s end.
College Football World Praying For Legendary Coach Tonight
The college football world is praying for a legendary head coach on Sunday night. Legendary Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley, who led the Athens program for 25 years, has reportedly been hospitalized. The 90-year-old college football legend is reportedly dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Dooley, who coached at...
NFL trade rumors: Latest news on Christian McCaffrey, Robert Quinn and more
NFL trade rumors will pick up big time now that the deadline to move players is just a few weeks
Winston and Thomas out, Kamara active as Saints face retooled Seahawks
NEW ORLEANS — For the second straight week, Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas will not be available for the Saints as they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, meaning that Andy Dalton will once again run the offense on Sunday in the Caesar's Superdome. Dalton was effective as a...
Cleveland Browns acquire linebacker Deion Jones from Atlanta Falcons to bolster defense
CLEVELAND — The Browns made their trade with the Atlanta Falcons for linebacker Deion Jones official on Monday morning. The trade first came to light Sunday evening, hours after the Browns' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns will also receive a 2024 seventh-round pick, while they're sending the Falcons a 2024 sixth-round pick. ...
Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Return To Browns
Deshaun Watson continues to serve an 11-game suspension stemming from dozens of sexual assault and harassment allegations. However, the quarterback returned to the Cleveland Browns facility on Monday. Watson is allowed to partake in meetings and access the weight room and treatment from team trainers. Per Chris Easterling of the...
Why the Deion Jones trade shouldn't surprise Falcons fans
Jon Chuckery talks about how he was spot on about the Deion Jones situation, and saw the trade coming a few months before it actually happened.
NASCAR playoff standings 2022: Here are the Round of 8 drivers after the Charlotte cutoff race
The Round of 12 in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs was a fervent affair filled with wrecks, upsets and memorable moments. When the dust settled, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell had earned victories in the round, all under wildly different circumstances. If you were looking for drama,...
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval
The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the
theScore
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Will be ready for regular season
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Richardson (knee) "for sure" will be ready for the Spurs' regular-season opener on Oct. 19, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. Richardson did not travel to Utah for Tuesday's preseason game due to a minor knee issue. Even if he does not return for Thursday's preseason finale versus the Thunder, Popovich confirmed that he will not miss any regular-season action. Richardson is in line to be one of the Spurs' top guard options off the bench this season.
Bill Parcells praises Brian Daboll: Best Giants victory in five years
How are members of NFL’s royalty perceiving the 2022 New York Giants and new head coach Brian Daboll?. Fairly well, especially after their come-from-behind, 27-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday where Daboll and his staff outmaneuvered the Packers to steal a win. One Hall...
Cleveland Browns run defense has too many holes last two games: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns defense and running game were supposed to play a big role in helping backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett manage games while the team waited for starting QB Deshaun Watson to return from suspension. The running game led by Nick Chubb has done its job,...
racer.com
Custer penalized, Shiplett suspended indefinitely over Roval finish
NASCAR has penalized Cole Custer and his Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Mike Shiplett under the member code of conduct and performance obligation of the rule book after reviewing the last lap of Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval. The behavioral penalty equals a $100,000 fine for Custer, while the...
Everything new Indiana OL coach Rod Carey said in his introductory press conference
Indiana head coach Tom Allen's decision Sunday to move on from former offensive line coach Darren Hiller could give the Hoosiers' newfound optimism heading in the second-half of the season. At the forefront of IU's coaching change is new offensive line coach Rod Carey, who previously served as a defensive quality control coach for the Hoosiers before being elevated to position coach in the wake of Hiller's dismissal.
