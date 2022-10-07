Read full article on original website
gojsutigers.com
Sanders Wins SWAC Offensive Honors For Fourth Time
Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders has earned Southwestern Athletic Conference offensive honors for the fourth time in the 2022 season. The Heisman Trophy and Walter Payton Award candidate completed 30 of 46 passes for 332 yards with three touchdowns in the Tigers' 26-12 win over Alabama State this past Saturday. Sanders (6-2, 215; So., Canton, Texas) threw a scoring pass in each of the final three quarters as the defending SWAC Champion Tigers improved to 5-0 on the season, 3-0 in conference play.
gojsutigers.com
Williams Lists Double-Double as JSU Sweeps Alcorn at Cluster
MONTGOMERY, Ala.| Alexis Williams registered her 10th double-double of the season against Alcorn State Monday morning in the Tigers' final match of the Southeastern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Eastern Division Cluster at Lockhart Gymnasium. Williams recorded 14 kills and 10 digs. HOW IT HAPPENED. -Jackson State (6-12, 5-1 SWAC) got on...
gojsutigers.com
Bowling Finishes Fourth In FAMU Invitational
PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Jackson State University bowling team finished in fourth place in the season-opening Florida A&M Invitational. JSU finished Sunday's bracket finals in the same place in began after a series of highly competitive matches. Competing in the baker format in the best four out of seven series, Jackson State defeated Southern 4-2 (194-165, 189-170, 214-199, 185-190, 151-183, 242-168) to advance to the semifinals.
gojsutigers.com
Football Downs Alabama State For 500th Program Win
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Jackson State University football team defeated Alabama State 26-12 Saturday at ASU Stadium to improve to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. Heisman Trophy and Payton Award candidate QB Shedeur Sanders completed 30 of 44 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns with...
Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. clash with words after Jackson State win
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange during their postgame handshake Saturday night after the Tigers’ 26-12 win. Sanders did his fair share of talking in the week that led up to his team’s win, dampening the Hornets’ homecoming festivities. After the game, the coaches met at midfield for a handshake and Sanders went in to embrace Robinson but was rebuffed with a stiff-arm, leaving the former two-sport star shocked.
Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game
Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
JSU’s Sanders, MSU’s Rogers in Heisman Conversation
Midway through the 2022 college football season, two local student-athletes’ names have emerged in Heisman conversations. The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the best college football student-athlete. Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Mississippi State quarterback and Brandon graduate Will Rogers discuss hearing their names talked about as possible recipients of the honor.
Deion Sanders Talks Altercation With Alabama State Head Coach
Deion Sanders hit the post-game press conference after defeating Alabama State ready to defend himself against claims from Eddie Robinson Jr who said Sanders disrespected the team and isn’t SWAC. This weekend Deion Sanders and Jackson State continued their dominance in the SWAC by heading to Alabama State as...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves
ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban discusses Alabama's win over Texas A&M: 'That was not our best football'
Nick Saban and company escaped with the win. It wasn’t pretty, but a W is still a W at the end of the day. The Tide turned the ball over 4 times, were without one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, missed 2 field goals and had its opponent ready to deliver the killshot on the 2-yard line.
Montgomery, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Montgomery. The Montgomery Academy football team will have a game with Saint James School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. The Jefferson Davis High School football team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on October 10, 2022, 16:30:00.
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Mel Marshall dies from traffic crash
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall, 69, died Thursday in a traffic crash. According to Alabama State University, Marshall had just finished his early morning show on the Alabama State National Public Radio station. He had hosted a show on WVAS for more than 30 years. WSFA...
brproud.com
LSU Black Student Union hosts water drive for Jackson residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU students are putting their resources together, to make a difference for the people in Jackson. The need for clean water is still an issue in Mississippi’s capital. LSU’s Black Student Union (BSU) and other organizations are collecting water to send to Jackson,...
nypressnews.com
Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson Named One of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23
Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson has been named one of Mississippi’s 12 Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our Magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” Hudson said. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the talented students, faculty, and staff of Jackson State University. Our collective efforts shine a spotlight on the great advancements happening in Mississippi and I’m proud to be a part of that movement.”
Jackson, Mississippi residents facing high water bills amid crisis
In Jackson, Mississippi, residents are now struggling to pay inflated bills for water they can’t drink or use. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke with frustrated residents and has more details on how the city is reacting.Oct. 10, 2022.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership
Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court
Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
WAPT
100 Black Men of Jackson to present $21,000 in scholarships
The Jackson chapter of the 100 Black Men organization will present $21,000 in scholarships during its 32nd annual Scholarship and Mentoring Celebration on Saturday, October 15. at 7:00 p.m. The celebration and ceremony will be held at the Jackson Convention Complex in downtown Jackson. Scholarships of $3,000 each will be...
