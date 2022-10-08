ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

SportsZone Highlights: Buckhannon-Upshur at Lewis County

WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqcKa_0iQtYk2i00

The score in the video says that Buckhannon-Upshur won the game. That is incorrect. The correct score is reflected below.

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Lewis defeated Buckhannon Upshur in overtime by a final score of 35-34.

Buckhannon Upshur scored first in overtime but failed to get the extra point, allowing Lewis to take the game.

Next week, Lewis County will take on North Marion, and Buckhannon-Upshur will face Oak Hill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WV
City
Buckhannon, WV
Buckhannon, WV
Sports
Lewis County, WV
Government
City
Oak Hill, WV
Lewis County, WV
Sports
Buckhannon, WV
Government
County
Lewis County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckhannon Upshur#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY

Hostetler encourages fans to participate in game day tradition

The WVU football team is idle this weekend but when it returns to action, it will have an opportunity to create a special moment. The brand new, state-of-the-art WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, looked on the opposite side of the parking lot from Milan Puskar Stadium, had its grand opening a few weeks ago but the Mountaineers have been on the road since. Thursday will mark the first home game since the new facility has been open, which means a new era for the kids’ wave which become a cherished game day tradition.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Class A unbeatens lead local teams in Week 6 playoff ratings

PARKERSBURG, W.Va – High school football is more than halfway over, and another Tuesday means another update to the WVSSAC’s playoff ratings. Starting in Class AAA, its upset of then-#1 Parkersburg South jumps Bridgeport up three spots to number five this week. After a mixed bag to start the season, John Kelley’s University Hawks move […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harry Green Athletes of the Week: Bridgeport Offensive Line

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – If you’ve been around high school football in north central West Virginia for long enough, you know what Bridgeport Indians football is all about. Armed with head coach Tyler Phares’ single wing offense, Bridgeport is grinding opponents down to the tune of over 2000 rushing yards in just six games, including 356 […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
voiceofmotown.com

How Neal Brown Can Save His Job

Neal Brown is on the hot seat right now, there’s no doubt about it. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 19-21 record through his first nearly three and a half seasons in Morgantown – that’s not going to get it done for the Mountaineer faithful.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Recorddelta

Local team wins trivia tournament

BUCKHANNON — On Saturday, September 24, a local Buckhannon Trivia Team participated in the Summer Slam Trivia Tournament, held at Brickside Bar & Grille in Bridgeport. Teams from several counties participated in this tournament, but Team Sweet a Licious came out on top with the first place win. The trophy is proudly on display at Sweet a Licious, located on Madison Street in Buckhannon.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy