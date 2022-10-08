SportsZone Highlights: Buckhannon-Upshur at Lewis County
The score in the video says that Buckhannon-Upshur won the game. That is incorrect. The correct score is reflected below.
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Lewis defeated Buckhannon Upshur in overtime by a final score of 35-34.
Buckhannon Upshur scored first in overtime but failed to get the extra point, allowing Lewis to take the game.
Next week, Lewis County will take on North Marion, and Buckhannon-Upshur will face Oak Hill.
