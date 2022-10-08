Wesley Chapel, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Future Farmers of America is a national youth organization that is devoted to preparing students for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success by way of agricultural education. In this organization, the highest degree achievable is the American FFA Degree, which honors an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association as demonstrated through their supervised agricultural experience, outstanding leadership abilities, and community involvement. Less than 1 percent of FFA students nationwide have earned this degree, including four students who completed the Hernando High School FFA program under the leadership of teacher Rick Ahrens.
