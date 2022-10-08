ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The River Ridge High School football team will have a game with Wiregrass Ranch High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

River Ridge High School
Wiregrass Ranch High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

High School Football PRO

Lake Wales, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Davenport High School football team will have a game with Lake Wales High School on October 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
LAKE WALES, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco County Football Super 7 Poll: Week 8

The Pasco County prep football season has teams jockeying for playoff berths and aiming for district titles in Week 8. Each week, we will release the Pasco County Prep Football Super 7 Poll, which is voted on by Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Tampa Beacon Editor Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamyao, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh, former area head coach Bill Browning and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson. Below is the Preseason ‘Super 7’ Poll.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Former USF star leading Seminole football to new heights

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Auggie Sanchez is synonymous with Tampa Bay area football. He was an all-state defender at Northeast High School before becoming a three-time all-conference linebacker at USF. He left the Bulls program as the leader in career tackles. The 27-year-old reached those accolades by priding himself on...
SEMINOLE, FL
hernandosun.com

Golden Rainbow Ranch selected for big donation

Forming a beautiful, quiet corner of rural Brooksville, the Golden Rainbow Ranch is a non-profit animal rescue and therapy farm that is dedicated to reconnecting people with nature. Kids and families are welcome to come play with their animals- as well as learn about Florida friendly landscaping and plants. But this educational and environmental mecca, which serves those of all ability levels and offers most of its services at no cost, was in need of some refurbishment, including a new wheelchair ramp, tree trimming, and some new fencing.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Boy tackled by security after running on field at Buccaneers game

TAMPA, Fla. - A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Babione Sisters: FFA Cream of the Crop

The Future Farmers of America is a national youth organization that is devoted to preparing students for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success by way of agricultural education. In this organization, the highest degree achievable is the American FFA Degree, which honors an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association as demonstrated through their supervised agricultural experience, outstanding leadership abilities, and community involvement. Less than 1 percent of FFA students nationwide have earned this degree, including four students who completed the Hernando High School FFA program under the leadership of teacher Rick Ahrens.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

High school football game info.

