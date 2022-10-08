ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Rutgers

LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Rutgers game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Hard to judge, considering never consistently committed to its run game on Saturday. Falling behind...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska defense pitches second half shutout vs Rutgers as Bill Busch's transformation continues

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Malcolm Hartzog skipped to the sideline as defenders swarmed him. Eteva Mauga-Clements stopped near the 10-yard line and screamed to the sky. The Husker defense – stripped of Blackshirts and seemingly a lost cause as recently as three weeks ago – danced in the drizzle on the turf at SHI Stadium on Friday night. In the next chapter of an unpredictable season, it was the once-beleaguered unit that secured NU’s first road win in two years.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

These Nebraska fans have gone to almost every Husker game since 1990

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Neither went to a college that played football, but it would have been difficult to find two bigger Husker fans at SHI Stadium on Friday than Edward Duncklee and Laura Buchman. The couple from Milwaukee have gone to almost every Nebraska home and road game since...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Eagle man who crashed into sheriff's cruiser after fleeing deputy arrested in Kansas

A man from Eagle was arrested in Kansas early Friday after fleeing from a Cass County sheriff's deputy who had tried to arrest him. Just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday, sheriff's deputies were sent to a house in Eagle to check on a report of a domestic violence assault. The first deputy at the scene found a woman and a girl standing in the street waiting for officers to arrive. The woman told the deputy that Michael Brueckner, 57, had hit her multiple times in the face with a closed fist.
CASS COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

GOP steps up crime message

NEW YORK — The graphic surveillance video shows a man on a sidewalk suddenly punching someone in the head, knocking them to the ground. With muted screams and gunshots in the background, the video stitches together other surveillance clips of shootings and punching on streets and subway trains as a voiceover says, "You're looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul's New York."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

