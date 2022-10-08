WATCH: The Blitz Week 7 football highlights
Game of the Week: Ravenna (5-2) at North Muskegon (6-1)
North Muskegon hosted Ravenna Friday night for our Blitz Game of the Week.
The Bulldogs beat the Norsemen twice in 2021, including a 7-6 victory in the first round of the playoffs.North Muskegon 28, Ravenna 7
FINAL: North Muskegon 28, Ravenna 7
Reeths-Puffer (5-2) at Zeeland West (6-1)
The Rockets had a big game in week seven, traveling to Zeeland West to take on the Dux.Zeeland West 30, Reeths-Puffer 12
FINAL: Zeeland West 30, Reeths-Puffer 12
Zeeland East (1-6) at Mona Shores (6-1)
The Sailors were back at home Friday night to host the Chix of Zeeland East.Mona Shores 42, Zeeland East 7
FINAL: Mona Shores 42, Zeeland East 7
Hopkins (5-2) at Sparta (4-3)
Red hot Hopkins put its five-game winning streak on the line Friday night at Sparta.
Going into this matchup, the Spartans were 35 th in Division 3.Sparta 34, Hopkins 14
FINAL: Sparta 34, Hopkins 14
Cadillac (5-2) at Belding (6-1)
OK Silver front-running Belding stepped out of conference play Friday night to host 4-2 Cadillac from the Big North conference.Cadillac 24, Belding 6
FINAL: Cadillac 24, Belding 6
Rockford (7-0) at Hudsonville (2-5)
In the OK Red, Hudsonville hosted undefeated Rockford in week seven.Rockford 42, Hudsonville 31
FINAL: Rockford 42, Hudsonville 31
Grandville (5-2) at Jenison (2-5)
The Wildcats tried to bounce back from a week six loss Friday night as they hosted Grandville.Grandville 52, Jenison 14
FINAL: Grandville 52, Jenison 14
East Kentwood (4-3) at West Ottawa (3-4)
East Kentwood took on West Ottawa Friday night in a game with possible playoff implications on the line.East Kentwood 14, West Ottawa 6
FINAL: East Kentwood 16, West Ottawa 6
Wayland (4-3) vs. South Christian (7-0)
South Christian was still undefeated going into week seven and the Sailors hoped to stay that way against Wayland.South Christian 21, Wayland 14
FINAL: South Christian 21, Wayland 14
Cedar Springs (3-4) at Forest Hills Eastern (5-2)
The Hawks of Forest Hills Eastern hosted the Red Hawks of Cedar Springs Friday night.Cedar Springs 53, Forest Hills Eastern 35
FINAL: Cedar Springs 53, Forest Hills Eastern 35
Forest Hills Central (7-0) at Greenville (1-6)
Conference-leading Forest Hills Central paid a visit to Greenville in week seven for “The Hallock Bowl” with brothers Ty and Tom on opposite sidelines.Forest Hills Central 36, Greenville 0
FINAL: Forest Hills Central 36, Greenville 0
Blitz Battle: West Catholic (6-1) at Fruitport (5-2)
6-0 West Catholic went to Fruitport Friday night for our week seven Blitz Battle.Fruitport 28, West Catholic 20
FINAL: Fruitport 28, West Catholic 20
Unity Christian (5-2) at Holland Christian (3-4)
The Crusaders took on the Maroons Friday night.Unity Christian 49, Holland Christian 20
FINAL: Unity Christian 49, Holland Christian 20
Allendale (3-4) at Coopersville (5-2)
It was the Battle for the Bridge Friday night at Meerman Stadium with the Falcons taking on the Broncos.Coopersville 37, Allendale 0
FINAL: Coopersville 37, Allendale 0
Lawton (6-1) at Schoolcraft (4-3)
The Blue Devils tried to get their seventh-straight win in the division Friday night taking on Schoolcraft.
Lawton’s last SAC Valley loss came at the hands of the Eagles back in 2020.Lawton 49, Schoolcraft 14
FINAL: Lawton 49, Schoolcraft 14
Portage Central (2-5) at Portage Northern (4-3)
It was homecoming Friday night at Huskie Stadium where Portage Northern hosted Portage Central.Portage Northern 25, Portage Central 22
FINAL: Portage Northern 25, Portage Central 22
