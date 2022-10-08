WATCH: The Blitz Week 7 football highlights

Game of the Week: Ravenna (5-2) at North Muskegon (6-1)

North Muskegon hosted Ravenna Friday night for our Blitz Game of the Week.

The Bulldogs beat the Norsemen twice in 2021, including a 7-6 victory in the first round of the playoffs.

North Muskegon 28, Ravenna 7

Reeths-Puffer (5-2) at Zeeland West (6-1)

The Rockets had a big game in week seven, traveling to Zeeland West to take on the Dux.

Zeeland West 30, Reeths-Puffer 12

Zeeland East (1-6) at Mona Shores (6-1)

The Sailors were back at home Friday night to host the Chix of Zeeland East.

Mona Shores 42, Zeeland East 7

Hopkins (5-2) at Sparta (4-3)

Red hot Hopkins put its five-game winning streak on the line Friday night at Sparta.

Going into this matchup, the Spartans were 35 th in Division 3.

Sparta 34, Hopkins 14

Cadillac (5-2) at Belding (6-1)

OK Silver front-running Belding stepped out of conference play Friday night to host 4-2 Cadillac from the Big North conference.

Cadillac 24, Belding 6

Rockford (7-0) at Hudsonville (2-5)

In the OK Red, Hudsonville hosted undefeated Rockford in week seven.

Rockford 42, Hudsonville 31

Grandville (5-2) at Jenison (2-5)

The Wildcats tried to bounce back from a week six loss Friday night as they hosted Grandville.

Grandville 52, Jenison 14

East Kentwood (4-3) at West Ottawa (3-4)

East Kentwood took on West Ottawa Friday night in a game with possible playoff implications on the line.

East Kentwood 14, West Ottawa 6

Wayland (4-3) vs. South Christian (7-0)

South Christian was still undefeated going into week seven and the Sailors hoped to stay that way against Wayland.

South Christian 21, Wayland 14

Cedar Springs (3-4) at Forest Hills Eastern (5-2)

The Hawks of Forest Hills Eastern hosted the Red Hawks of Cedar Springs Friday night.

Cedar Springs 53, Forest Hills Eastern 35

Forest Hills Central (7-0) at Greenville (1-6)

Conference-leading Forest Hills Central paid a visit to Greenville in week seven for “The Hallock Bowl” with brothers Ty and Tom on opposite sidelines.

Forest Hills Central 36, Greenville 0

Blitz Battle: West Catholic (6-1) at Fruitport (5-2)

6-0 West Catholic went to Fruitport Friday night for our week seven Blitz Battle.

Fruitport 28, West Catholic 20

Unity Christian (5-2) at Holland Christian (3-4)

The Crusaders took on the Maroons Friday night.

Unity Christian 49, Holland Christian 20

Allendale (3-4) at Coopersville (5-2)

It was the Battle for the Bridge Friday night at Meerman Stadium with the Falcons taking on the Broncos.

Coopersville 37, Allendale 0

Lawton (6-1) at Schoolcraft (4-3)

The Blue Devils tried to get their seventh-straight win in the division Friday night taking on Schoolcraft.

Lawton’s last SAC Valley loss came at the hands of the Eagles back in 2020.

Lawton 49, Schoolcraft 14

Portage Central (2-5) at Portage Northern (4-3)

It was homecoming Friday night at Huskie Stadium where Portage Northern hosted Portage Central.

Portage Northern 25, Portage Central 22

