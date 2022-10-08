ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Volante

Football Fell in Rivalry Game Against SDSU

In the 116th meeting between South Dakota and South Dakota State yesterday, the Jackrabbits pulled ahead for a 28-3 victory. SDSU entered the rivalry game with the series lead (55-53-7), however the Coyotes won the previous two meetings. USD arrived in Brookings with a 1-3 record coming off a bye...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

City of Brookings preparing for rival game this weekend

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — State rivals SDSU and USD face off Saturday on the gridiron, and Jackrabbit fans are getting excited. Businesses in Brookings are preparing for the surge of yellow, blue and red customers coming in for the rivalry game at SDSU. “It’s all day long until the...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fans sold out SDSU vs. USD rival football game in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Over 19,000 fans packed the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium Saturday afternoon for the SDSU vs. USD rival football game. Before the game began, fans wearing blue, yellow and red gathered outside the stadium for a morning of tailgating. Fans old and young geared up to...
BROOKINGS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Dawn Byrd

Dawn Byrd, 63, of Madison, passed away on October 7, 2022 at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls. A memorial service will begin at 1 pm on Wednesday, October 12 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation with family present will be held from 5 – 7 pm on Tuesday.
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Gordon Mydland

Gordon J. Mydland, 100 of Lake Preston, SD died peacefully on October 6, 2022 at The Neighborhoods at Brookview Nursing Home in Brookings, SD. Gordon was born on May 12, 1922 near Hetland, SD to Jacob and Anna Mydland. He graduated in 1940 from Lake Preston High School and briefly attended Augustana College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1942, and serving in World War II in the South Pacific. Gordon graduated from South Dakota State College in 1947, and opened a music store in Brookings with his cousin, Robert Madsen and later owned another music store in Pierre, SD. In 1956 he received his law degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion where he met Esther Lorraine (Lorrie) Grange, they were married May 29, 1958. Gordon opened a private law practice in Brookings, eventually becoming State’s Attorney for Brookings County. Gordon and Lorrie welcomed a son, John Gabriel (Gabe) Mydland in 1961. Gordon continued his long tenure in public service first as a State Senator in the SD Legislature from 1963 to 1968, the elected SD Attorney General and served from 1969 to 1973, and then appointed Circuit Court judge for the 3rd Judicial Circuit based in Brookings from 1973 until his retirement in 1987.
LAKE PRESTON, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls

Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Madison Central School Board meeting Monday

The Madison Central School Board is holding its regular meeting Monday. On the agenda for the board is the acknowledgement of the board’s ASBSD Gold Award, and the appointment of an official delegate for the ASBSD Delegate Assembly. The school board is scheduled to hold first reading of a policy on the administration of opioid antagonists, and hear a report on school self-funded health insurance, along with taking action on several personnel items.
MADISON, SD
kelo.com

Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

DSU student organizations recognized by Board of Regents

Phi Beta Lambda – Pictured: BOR Board President Pam Roberts, Advisor Yenling Chang, Lucy Fods, Advisors Dan Talley, BOR Executive Director Brian Maher, and DSU President José-Marie Griffiths. Three Dakota State University student organizations were recognized by the state Board of Regents during the board’s meeting last week...
MADISON, SD
Football
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Southbound Minn. Ave. construction about a month away from completion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Backed-up traffic has become a common sight along South Minnesota Avenue near 33rd and 37th Streets; right now drivers will find orange cones blocking a southbound lane. Earlier this summer the cones lined the street right in front of Poppadox Pub. “They took out...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Trev’s Corner Bar heavily damaged in fire

LESTERVILLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities did not mention any injuries after reporting a fire broke out at a local Lesterville bar, causing heavy damage. Fire Chief Paul Scherschligt told WNAX news that first responders were called around 4 a.m. to Trev’s Corner Bar. “One of the local...
LESTERVILLE, SD
wnax.com

Yankton School Board to Consider School Land Purchase

The next step in the development of the early childhood learning center in Yankton is finding a location for it. Yankton School District Superintendent Wayne Kindle says they are narrowing the possibilities…..https://on.soundcloud.com/rjhqr. Kindle says they need a good sized location…..https://on.soundcloud.com/sD7Gc. Kindle says they have had confidential negotiations on...
YANKTON, SD
wnax.com

Early Morning Fire in Lesterville

Heavy damage was reported in an early morning fire in Lesterville. Fire Chief Paul Scherschligt says they were called about 4AM to Trev’s Corner Bar…..https://on.soundcloud.com/eTtvu. Scherschligt says they worked to contain the fire….https://on.soundcloud.com/W1FH2. The building is about two feet from adjoining structures. Tabor and Yankton Fire Departments...
LESTERVILLE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities investigating crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men are in the hospital following a car crash in central Sioux Falls. Police say the accident happened just before noon at the intersection of 6th Street and Main. A Chevy Impala entered the intersection with a green light. A Dodge...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

