Volante
Football Fell in Rivalry Game Against SDSU
In the 116th meeting between South Dakota and South Dakota State yesterday, the Jackrabbits pulled ahead for a 28-3 victory. SDSU entered the rivalry game with the series lead (55-53-7), however the Coyotes won the previous two meetings. USD arrived in Brookings with a 1-3 record coming off a bye...
KELOLAND TV
City of Brookings preparing for rival game this weekend
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — State rivals SDSU and USD face off Saturday on the gridiron, and Jackrabbit fans are getting excited. Businesses in Brookings are preparing for the surge of yellow, blue and red customers coming in for the rivalry game at SDSU. “It’s all day long until the...
KELOLAND TV
Fans sold out SDSU vs. USD rival football game in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Over 19,000 fans packed the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium Saturday afternoon for the SDSU vs. USD rival football game. Before the game began, fans wearing blue, yellow and red gathered outside the stadium for a morning of tailgating. Fans old and young geared up to...
amazingmadison.com
Dawn Byrd
Dawn Byrd, 63, of Madison, passed away on October 7, 2022 at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls. A memorial service will begin at 1 pm on Wednesday, October 12 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation with family present will be held from 5 – 7 pm on Tuesday.
amazingmadison.com
Gordon Mydland
Gordon J. Mydland, 100 of Lake Preston, SD died peacefully on October 6, 2022 at The Neighborhoods at Brookview Nursing Home in Brookings, SD. Gordon was born on May 12, 1922 near Hetland, SD to Jacob and Anna Mydland. He graduated in 1940 from Lake Preston High School and briefly attended Augustana College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1942, and serving in World War II in the South Pacific. Gordon graduated from South Dakota State College in 1947, and opened a music store in Brookings with his cousin, Robert Madsen and later owned another music store in Pierre, SD. In 1956 he received his law degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion where he met Esther Lorraine (Lorrie) Grange, they were married May 29, 1958. Gordon opened a private law practice in Brookings, eventually becoming State’s Attorney for Brookings County. Gordon and Lorrie welcomed a son, John Gabriel (Gabe) Mydland in 1961. Gordon continued his long tenure in public service first as a State Senator in the SD Legislature from 1963 to 1968, the elected SD Attorney General and served from 1969 to 1973, and then appointed Circuit Court judge for the 3rd Judicial Circuit based in Brookings from 1973 until his retirement in 1987.
kbhbradio.com
Becoming a Veterinarian: A journey of a thousand steps began on the Crow Creek Reservation
BROOKINGS, SD – Traelene Fallis, a first-year student in the South Dakota State University professional program in veterinary medicine, is pursuing her dream of becoming a veterinarian to give back to those in her community. Originally from the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe reservation in Fort Thompson on the Missouri...
Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls
Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central School Board meeting Monday
The Madison Central School Board is holding its regular meeting Monday. On the agenda for the board is the acknowledgement of the board’s ASBSD Gold Award, and the appointment of an official delegate for the ASBSD Delegate Assembly. The school board is scheduled to hold first reading of a policy on the administration of opioid antagonists, and hear a report on school self-funded health insurance, along with taking action on several personnel items.
52 Years Ago This Weekend, Sioux Falls Received the Earliest Recorded Snowfall
52 years ago this weekend, Sioux Falls received the earliest recorded snowfall. We have to go back to October 8 - 9, 1970. Most folks in the area weren't ready for snow but it came into Sioux Falls to the tune of 5.1". According to the National Weather Service (NWS)...
kelo.com
Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
amazingmadison.com
DSU student organizations recognized by Board of Regents
Phi Beta Lambda – Pictured: BOR Board President Pam Roberts, Advisor Yenling Chang, Lucy Fods, Advisors Dan Talley, BOR Executive Director Brian Maher, and DSU President José-Marie Griffiths. Three Dakota State University student organizations were recognized by the state Board of Regents during the board’s meeting last week...
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls native returns in leadership role as ClubHouse prepares for expansion, renovation
This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Nathan Kasselder’s weekend is shaping up to be anything but low-key. “We’re sold out,” he said, ducking into an empty boardroom for a rare quiet place to talk. “We have a large group in for two days, and...
KELOLAND TV
Southbound Minn. Ave. construction about a month away from completion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Backed-up traffic has become a common sight along South Minnesota Avenue near 33rd and 37th Streets; right now drivers will find orange cones blocking a southbound lane. Earlier this summer the cones lined the street right in front of Poppadox Pub. “They took out...
KELOLAND TV
Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
dakotanewsnow.com
Trev’s Corner Bar heavily damaged in fire
LESTERVILLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities did not mention any injuries after reporting a fire broke out at a local Lesterville bar, causing heavy damage. Fire Chief Paul Scherschligt told WNAX news that first responders were called around 4 a.m. to Trev’s Corner Bar. “One of the local...
wnax.com
Yankton School Board to Consider School Land Purchase
The next step in the development of the early childhood learning center in Yankton is finding a location for it. Yankton School District Superintendent Wayne Kindle says they are narrowing the possibilities…..https://on.soundcloud.com/rjhqr. Kindle says they need a good sized location…..https://on.soundcloud.com/sD7Gc. Kindle says they have had confidential negotiations on...
wnax.com
Early Morning Fire in Lesterville
Heavy damage was reported in an early morning fire in Lesterville. Fire Chief Paul Scherschligt says they were called about 4AM to Trev’s Corner Bar…..https://on.soundcloud.com/eTtvu. Scherschligt says they worked to contain the fire….https://on.soundcloud.com/W1FH2. The building is about two feet from adjoining structures. Tabor and Yankton Fire Departments...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigating crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men are in the hospital following a car crash in central Sioux Falls. Police say the accident happened just before noon at the intersection of 6th Street and Main. A Chevy Impala entered the intersection with a green light. A Dodge...
