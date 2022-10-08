ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton County, VA

Franklin man arrested, accused of shooting woman in Southampton County

By Julius Ayo
 2 days ago

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken into custody following a shooting in Southampton County that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 7:40 p.m. Thursday regarding a woman who had been shot in the 32000 block of Beaton Road.

The 51-year-old woman was shot twice and was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. Officials say the victim was alert and responsive. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding her current condition.

After further investigation, deputies arrested 27-year-old Theo Ethan Beale, of Franklin, on charges or two counts of reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted murder, and aggravated malicious wounding.

