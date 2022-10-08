ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Newsweek

Ukraine's Stunning Advance is Now Set to Meet 'Fierce' Russian Resistance

The Ukrainian army can expect swift retaliation from Russian forces following its counteroffensive success, according to an expert. Marina Miron, a research fellow in the Defense Studies Department's Center for Military Ethics at King's College London, spoke to Newsweek about Ukraine's recent successes in pushing back Russian troops. Ukraine's army...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ukraine dares to dream it has reached the turning point: Russian troops surrender en masse as they realise 'hopelessness of their situation' amid Kyiv's lightning counter-offensive

Russian troops have surrendered en masse in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground today, leading some to hope that a turning point in the war has finally been reached. Kyiv's military intelligence said large numbers of Moscow's soldiers had laid down their weapons...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brewer
Newsweek

Ukraine Shares Video of Russian Soldiers' Barracks: 'Not a Tight Ship'

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry posted a video mocking Russian soldiers for the squalor they left behind while retreating from a previously occupied part of Ukraine. The video posted Thursday shows what appears to be an abandoned makeshift Russian barracks in the Ukrainian city of Izium. The video was filmed on September 8, according to the ministry, the same day Ukrainian forces announced they had reclaimed a large swath of northeastern Ukraine. Its release follows other revelations from Ukrainian forces of what Russia left behind in its retreat.
MILITARY
AFP

Fall of Ukraine rail hub threatens Russian war gains

As Russian troops retreat after losing the key Ukrainian town of Lyman they need to set up a new frontline to protect their dwindling gains -- but one key supply route has already been cut off. As Rosomakha's unit visited the station on Sunday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was announcing that Lyman, a frontline town in the Donetsk region, had been cleared of Russian troops.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Sen#Ukraine War Politics#Americans#Ukrainians#Russian
Newsweek

Ukraine War Updates: Troops Capture Russian Weapons in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukraine troops continue to make advances as Russia retreats from areas of the northeastern region of Kharkiv. Ukraine claims to have taken more villages and pushed Russian forces back to the northeast border in recent days. As momentum continues to shift, Ukrainian officials say morale is high across the country.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Ukrainians flee from Russian annexation - while they still can

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, Sept 28 (Reuters) - "It's funny. Nobody voted, yet the results are in," laughed Lyubomir Boyko, 43, from Golo Pristan, a village in Russian-occupied Kherson province as he waited on Wednesday outside a United Nations aid office with his family at a refugee reception centre.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy