Presidential Election

Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a proud girl dad. The Fast & Furious star has three daughters: Simone Johnson, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Johnson has never been shy...
Scary Mommy

Dwayne Johnson Gets Bullied By His Kids In The Morning Just Like The Rest Of Us

Dwayne Johnson might play the toughest guy in the room on set, but at home, he’s just a regular parent getting totally manhandled by his kids. The former WWE wrestler shared a video on his Instagram Sunday of his second oldest daughter, Jasmine, 6, waking him up at 7:00 a.m. with a little game she refers to as “daddy close your eyes,” and this day’s game included a water balloon.
The Guardian

Rock-a-bye baby: could a crowdsurfing tot save Dwayne Johnson?

While some have questioned the dubious parenting displayed in sending your baby across a sea of strangers’ hands, there’s no doubting The Rock’s eye for PR gold. The signs do not look especially good for Black Adam. A film that arrives after such a miserable run of DC movies that DC itself has stopped bothering to tell people about it, offering only shoddy marketing and bad prerelease word of mouth.
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwayne Johnson Addresses Presidential Run Rumors

Dwayne Johnson broke his silence on the idea of a presidential run. Dwayne Johnson wears a lot of hats. The global star is preparing for the release of his newest film, Black Adam, which, if history teaches us anything, will probably be a hit. He also just recently starred as a dog in DC League Of Super Pets across from Kevin Hart. And of course, he’s always got his foot in the WWE game.
Cinemablend

Dwayne Johnson Confirms Running For President Is ‘Off The Table,’ But Has A Sweet Reason

Dwayne Johnson is the biggest movie star in the world, but in recent years there’s been talk that The Rock may have his sights set on political office, specifically. Johnson could run for President of the United States. In the past, The Rock has at least teased the possibility that he might seriously consider running, but he now says his candidacy is “off the table” at least for the moment, because his job as dad is more important.
Elite Daily

Gwyneth Paltrow Said Apple Going To College Was Like Giving Birth

Gwyneth Paltrow is going through changes. (Yes, that’s a reference to her cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” on Glee.) Ahead of her 50th birthday on Sept. 27, she sat down for an interview with CBS Sunday Morning to discuss everything from her lifestyle brand Goop to her acting career and blended family. She also opened up about her daughter, Apple Martin, leaving for college, and she compared the send-off to another major motherhood experience. Honestly, her quote was a little surprising.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his favorite role: Dad

In show business (or really any business), they don't come much bigger than Dwayne Johnson. He's the highest paid actor in the world, according to Forbes, and his worldwide movie totals are counted in the billions. And now, in a new film opening this month, Johnson wants to be the next big superhero.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face

Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Internet Loses Its Mind Because Chris Pratt Hunts, He Delivers A Perfect Philosophical Explanation On Why Hunting Is Beautiful

Chris Pratt loves to hunt. The internet mob does not love that Chris Pratt loves to hunt – we’ll get to that in a minute. In the following clip, Chris Pratt gets deep and philosophical on all the beauties of hunting and what comes with it. “You’re a voyeur to the world waking up, and the wilderness waking up around you.” “I’ve never heard it articulated like that – that’s pretty f-king spectacular, if not romantic,” fellow-actor Kevin Pollak replied. […] The post Internet Loses Its Mind Because Chris Pratt Hunts, He Delivers A Perfect Philosophical Explanation On Why Hunting Is Beautiful first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
