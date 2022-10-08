ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slatington, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Nazareth football rolls to victory vs. Central after offense adds key ingredient: the ball

The Nazareth Area High School football team’s offense can do some special things. The Blue Eagles just need one key ingredient: the ball. Host Allentown Central Catholic did its best to keep the rock away from Nazareth on Saturday night. The visitors, however, got opportunities in the second half, and the result was 35 straight points and a comfortable Blue Eagles victory.
NAZARETH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

What was going through Eagles’ Cameron Dicker’s mind before hitting the game-winning field goal?

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eagles punter Arryn Siposs was watching kicker Cameron Dicker jog on the field with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, with the score tied 17-17. As Dicker got closer to the field goal unit, Siposs went up to him, with the fans in the sold-out State Farm Stadium screaming at the top of their lungs. A year ago, Dicker was kicking at the University of Texas. However, there was a different type of pressure with him now being in the NFL, let alone his first NFL game. In his Australian accent, Siposs gave Dicker some advice, not only to help out Dicker, but to reassure himself.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jim Thorpe, PA
Pennsylvania Football
Slatington, PA
Tamaqua, PA
Slatington, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

Pick-6 propels Bethlehem Catholic football to road win over Easton

FULL STORY: Kelly redeems himself as resilient Beca beats Easton. Bethlehem Catholic’s football team refused to be denied its game-changing pick-6. After having an interception return for a touchdown wiped off the board due to a penalty, the Golden Hawks took another INT to the house to spark a 28-14 victory over Easton in Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division play on Friday night at Cottingham Stadium.
EASTON, PA
Jim Thorpe
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton cross country handles Phillipsburg and its hills to sweep dual meet

Erin Vincent knew what she had to do if she wanted to finish first at Friday’s cross country dual meet at Phillipsburg. “The course is very challenging,” the Easton senior said. “There’s a long hill right in the middle of the race, and you’re already tired when you get to it, and even more tired after the hill. Then there’s more uphill towards the end. It’s a challenging race.”
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Miles Sanders picked up an award this week. He’s looking for another at the end of the year

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles running back Miles Sanders was walking into the NovaCare Complex locker room, sporting an enlarged gold chain with two boxing gloves that dangled from each side of it. The accessory was not the old turnover chain that a University of Miami player would sport after forcing a takeaway, and it was not a piece that was being worn for a movie.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

70-year-old man groped students at Palisades football game, officials say

NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Inappropriately Touched Girls at Palisades Football Game: PSP

Pennsylvania State Police in Bucks County have announced charges against a 69-year-old Wind Gap man who is accused of inappropriately touching and speaking to several girls at Palisades High School’s Homecoming football game Friday night. In a news release Monday, troopers from the Dublin barracks said the alleged incidents...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb

Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Smokey Bear convention to be held in Bethlehem

Smokey Bear Association Convention is celebrating its 25th Anniversary at the Lehigh Valley Hoteland Conference Center, 300 Gateway Drive, Bethlehem. This is a national organization, formerly Hot Foot Teddy Collectors Association, that meets every two years with a mission to promote, protect and preserve the image of Smokey Bear. Previous...
BETHLEHEM, PA
