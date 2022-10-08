Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe Mertens
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Here are the girls volleyball rankings as the regular season hits the home stretch
The Parkland and Liberty girls volleyball teams continue to set the pace for the Top 10, which only includes one tweak this week, emanating from the Colonial League. The Player of the Week -- listed below -- also comes from the Colonial League.
Nazareth football rolls to victory vs. Central after offense adds key ingredient: the ball
The Nazareth Area High School football team’s offense can do some special things. The Blue Eagles just need one key ingredient: the ball. Host Allentown Central Catholic did its best to keep the rock away from Nazareth on Saturday night. The visitors, however, got opportunities in the second half, and the result was 35 straight points and a comfortable Blue Eagles victory.
High school football rankings: The small-school Top 5 has a new No. 1
There’s a new No. 1 ... No, unbeaten Emmaus hasn’t been unseated in the overall Top 10. Northern Lehigh, rather, has climbed atop the small-school rankings thanks to a big victory over Notre Dame.
What was going through Eagles’ Cameron Dicker’s mind before hitting the game-winning field goal?
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eagles punter Arryn Siposs was watching kicker Cameron Dicker jog on the field with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, with the score tied 17-17. As Dicker got closer to the field goal unit, Siposs went up to him, with the fans in the sold-out State Farm Stadium screaming at the top of their lungs. A year ago, Dicker was kicking at the University of Texas. However, there was a different type of pressure with him now being in the NFL, let alone his first NFL game. In his Australian accent, Siposs gave Dicker some advice, not only to help out Dicker, but to reassure himself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagles get a gift from Cardinals’ Kyler Murray and sweat out 20-17 win | Observations
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eagles kicker Cameron Dicker waited on the sideline as two injured Arizona Cardinals defenders were being treated by trainers and medical staff. Dicker went to the net to sneak a couple of kicks, swinging his legs like a golfer sizing up a putt. The practice squad...
Pick-6 propels Bethlehem Catholic football to road win over Easton
FULL STORY: Kelly redeems himself as resilient Beca beats Easton. Bethlehem Catholic’s football team refused to be denied its game-changing pick-6. After having an interception return for a touchdown wiped off the board due to a penalty, the Golden Hawks took another INT to the house to spark a 28-14 victory over Easton in Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division play on Friday night at Cottingham Stadium.
Nazareth, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Nazareth. The Allentown Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00.
Unbeaten Northampton football closes in on division title by routing Pleasant Valley
Pleasant Valley High School’s first play from scrimmage in Friday night’s game at Northampton was blown up for a fumble that was recovered by Konkrete Kids defensive tackle Jacob Biery. The Bears’ final offensive play of the first half ended with an interception by Northampton defensive back Tristen...
RELATED PEOPLE
Eagles-Cardinals inactives: Boston Scott’s availability determined; 2 rookies active for 1st time
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Eagles officially released their inactive list 90 minutes before their Sunday afternoon game against the Arizona Cardinals, and there were a couple of notable names who will not be playing. As for the expected names on the list, left tackle Jordan Mailata was on there...
Jalen Hurts hates hearing the Eagles are 5-0
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Inside the visitor’s locker room at State Farm Stadium, the Eagles were smiling and joking, having just escaped with a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, something the team had not done since the 2001 season. “Only players whose team is 5-0 can get on...
Hackettstown football suffers 1st setback at hands of undefeated Newton
Newton coach Matt Parzero wanted to find out how his team would respond at the first sign of adversity. Through his team’s first five games -- all wins -- Newton had yet to be tested, with Parzero taking out his starters either at halftime or early in the third quarter of games. That changed Friday night against a fellow unbeaten Hackettstown.
Easton cross country handles Phillipsburg and its hills to sweep dual meet
Erin Vincent knew what she had to do if she wanted to finish first at Friday’s cross country dual meet at Phillipsburg. “The course is very challenging,” the Easton senior said. “There’s a long hill right in the middle of the race, and you’re already tired when you get to it, and even more tired after the hill. Then there’s more uphill towards the end. It’s a challenging race.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagles’ Miles Sanders picked up an award this week. He’s looking for another at the end of the year
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles running back Miles Sanders was walking into the NovaCare Complex locker room, sporting an enlarged gold chain with two boxing gloves that dangled from each side of it. The accessory was not the old turnover chain that a University of Miami player would sport after forcing a takeaway, and it was not a piece that was being worn for a movie.
Eagles elevate 2 from practice squad, including replacement for Jake Elliott
The Eagles have been hit with a lot of injuries lately, watching players such as left tackle Jordan Mailata, cornerback Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, and linebacker Patrick Johnson. Because of the sudden influx of players with ailments, the Eagles have to turn to their practice squad for help. BUY...
Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies lock horns with the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of their MLB NL wild card matchup at Busch Stadium on...
WFMZ-TV Online
70-year-old man groped students at Palisades football game, officials say
NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pork Roll Palooza sizzles up some fall fun in Phillipsburg (PHOTOS)
Now under new management, Pork Roll Palooza brought out crowds of fans of authentic New Jersey cuisine for some fall fun Saturday in Phillipsburg. It was the fifth annual celebration of a snack known alternatively as Taylor Ham or pork roll, but the first officially managed by Norwescap — in partnership with the Phillipsburg Downtown Association.
sauconsource.com
Man Inappropriately Touched Girls at Palisades Football Game: PSP
Pennsylvania State Police in Bucks County have announced charges against a 69-year-old Wind Gap man who is accused of inappropriately touching and speaking to several girls at Palisades High School’s Homecoming football game Friday night. In a news release Monday, troopers from the Dublin barracks said the alleged incidents...
Times News
Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb
Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
Times News
Smokey Bear convention to be held in Bethlehem
Smokey Bear Association Convention is celebrating its 25th Anniversary at the Lehigh Valley Hoteland Conference Center, 300 Gateway Drive, Bethlehem. This is a national organization, formerly Hot Foot Teddy Collectors Association, that meets every two years with a mission to promote, protect and preserve the image of Smokey Bear. Previous...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0