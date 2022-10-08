ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Standout Moments From Hoosier Hysteria

By Jack Ankony
Indiana basketball held Hoosier Hysteria on Friday night. Here are three memorable moments from the event.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana hosted its annual Hoosier Hysteria event on Friday night, giving fans an early look at the men's and women's basketball teams. The night was complete with player and coach introductions, a 3-point competition, a skills contest, a men's team scrimmage and a G Herbo concert as the finale.

Here are three standout moments from 2022 Hoosier Hysteria.

Mike Woodson, Teri Moren enter in style

Following player introductions, Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren rolled onto Branch McCracken Court in an old-school crimson convertible, decked out with IU signage. John Mellencamp's "Paper in Fire" played through the Assembly Hall loudspeakers as Moren walked to center court wearing a Tiawan Mullen football jersey.

Following a Sweet 16 appearance in 2022 and a run to the Elite Eight in 2021, Moren pointed to the national championship banners with a clear message.

"We want one of those," Moren said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8Rlr_0iQtX9hP00
Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren enters Assembly Hall in a crimson convertible at Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7, 2022.

via Indiana HQ on Twitter

Indiana men's basketball coach Woodson followed suit with an automobile entrance, and he may have even topped Moren's introduction. Woodson's convertible was covered in historic Indiana basketball pictures, complete with the five national championship banners and an ode to Bob Knight. Woodson came out to the song, "Put On" by Young Jeezy.

Taking the mic, Woodson reiterated his goals to win Big Ten and national titles, thanked Trayce Jackson-Davis for returning and expressed love for his alma mater.

"Indiana basketball – excuse my language – is the shit," Woodson said.

Chloe Moore-McNeil, Miller Kopp win 3-point contest

The Hoosier Hysteria 3-point contest paired up one player from the men's team and one player from the women's team, and the top combined score advanced each round. Chloe Moore-McNeil and Miller Kopp proved to be the duo to beat.

In the first round, Moore-McNeil caught fire to hit 18 3-pointers, and Kopp contributed 14. The duo advanced to the finals, where they faced off against Sara Scalia and Xavier Johnson. Scalia made 18, and Johnson added 10 to begin the finals.

But Moore-McNeil and Kopp were crowned champions as Kopp drained 16 3-pointers to go along with 12 from Moore-McNeil.

An early look at the starting lineup?

The men's team held a six-minute scrimmage following the individual competitions, and the relaxed pace made it difficult to draw any legitimate conclusions about the team's play.

But Woodson may have revealed an early look at the starting lineup, or at least who those five would be if Indiana played a real game on Friday. Xavier Johnson, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Miller Kopp, Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis started for one squad, while Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates, Jordan Geronimo, Malik Reneau and Logan Duncomb took the floor for the other. That would be a logical first and second rotation.

Johnson, Kopp, Thompson and Jackson-Davis are the four returning starters from last year's team, and Hood-Schifino, a five-star recruit, has been the presumptive replacement for Parker Stewart in the starting lineup. Obviously, there's still time for Woodson to shake things up before the first exhibition game on Oct. 29 and the first regular season game on Nov. 7.

Here's a clip of the first possession of Friday's scrimmage.

Jalen Hood-Schifino Hoosier Hysteria dunk (; 0:13)

