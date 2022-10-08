Opelika: Attempted sexual assault of Bed Bath & Beyond employee results in arrest
OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A suspect is facing one count of first-degree sexual abuse after a Bed Bath & Beyond employee stated that he sexually forced himself onto her, according to the Opelika Police Department.
At around 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 7, Opelika Police responded to the local Bed Bath & Beyond regarding an attempted sexual assault.
An employee told officers that the suspect sexually forced himself onto her, then fled the store.
Outside of the Five Below store, officers found a man fitting the suspect's description and attempted to detain him.
Police say that the suspect began resisting, resulting in a brief struggle.
Cortaveus Markeyon Eiland, 20, was arrested and taken to the Opelika Police Department where he was questioned.
Eiland was then charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200.
