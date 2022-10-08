Read full article on original website
K,F,C
1d ago
he loved his wife so much but he's kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and beating her up taking her car everybody's forgetting all about her she was a victim too
7
Patricia A Brahm
2d ago
notice in article that they said they looking into letting criminals out of jail, as it would help the jails who have to many in jail right now. Gee, here comes cashless bail folks.
4
William Turnage
2d ago
" jail a safer place." What an oxymoron. We are more concern about inmates vs the families/ members? Liberals listen up,this is about revenge. This man did not care about or LOVE his WIFE. He beat her so he deserves the same. No taxpayers money on trials, litigations, etc.
3
Witness speaks out after Gershun Freeman's death while in custody at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gershun Freeman died while in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at the Shelby County jail Wednesday evening, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Family members are saying they got a call early Thursday morning that Freeman had been in a fight. Jacob...
actionnews5.com
MPD searching for missing teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department put out an alert for a missing teen Monday. Makiyah King was last seen on October 7 leaving her home on Tiffany Road. She was seen entering a dark-colored sedan. She is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a pink bonnet,...
actionnews5.com
Man found dead in Medical District, said MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in the medical district Saturday evening. Police said a man was found dead on the scene at 5:20 p.m. The suspect is on the run and was last seen leaving westbound on Union Avenue, said police.
Kait 8
Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A large presence of law enforcement was reported in Brookland Sunday. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department and Brookland Police Department were at a home on Jody Cove around 1 p.m. Sunday. A KAIT reporter spoke with neighbors near the area that stated they heard gunshots...
Man shot to death in Medical District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in the Medical District Saturday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Union Avenue near Methodist University Hospital at around 5:20 p.m. A man was found lying on his back suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He […]
actionnews5.com
Suspects wanted after Medical District shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department recovered a video that identifies the shooter from Saturday’s incident in the Medical District. According to MPD, the victim was approached by a man, who flashed a gun and threatened to shoot him. He then backed up and walked to a...
Barricade situation resolved in West Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police have made an arrest in a barricade situation that started Saturday afternoon. Police arrived at a home on the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in response to a shooting call. Police located a woman in the driver’s seat of a Kia Optima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman […]
TBI investigating inmate death at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died at 201 Poplar. The TBI said an inmate died while in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday night. The TBI have not identified the inmate or released any details surrounding the death. However, family members have identified the […]
WBIR
Man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis mom had dozens of violations in prison before release, lawmakers say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State lawmakers revealed Wednesday that Cleotha Henderson, the man accused of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher, racked up dozens of disciplinary infractions during his 20-year prison stay. A joint committee of Tennessee lawmakers grilled the Tennessee Department of Correction for hours this week, and the one...
actionnews5.com
WMPD investigates barricade situation
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
Memphis man wanted after murder near Airport area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man related to a homicide from September 25 off Directors Row. MPD is searching for suspect Demonte Isom after he was identified as the one responsible for a shooting off Directors Row. Police have since issued a warrant for his arrest. MPD responded to a shooting […]
actionnews5.com
Victim critically injured from shooting on Oakwood St.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital Monday afternoon. Memphis police responded to a shooting on Oakwood Street near Heard Avenue at 1:34 p.m., said police. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH if you have any tips.
Locals react after driver does donuts in front of MPD car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents are puzzled after a video shows cars doing donuts in the middle of an intersection while a nearby Memphis Police Department car doesn’t so much as flash its lights. The viewer that shot the video told FOX13 it happened Saturday morning around midnight at...
localmemphis.com
MPD: 'Justifiable use of deadly force' used in self-defense on man who previously did repair work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who had done repair work on a home in Memphis returned to that residence and then was shot, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they responded to the scene at nearly 10 p.m. after a shooting call and pronounced one man dead on the scene. MPD said they detained one individual.
Man killed, two others hurt in Memphis nightclub shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning. At approximately 1:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Prohibition Lounge, on American Way. When officers arrived, they found a total of three people shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and...
actionnews5.com
MPD hosts ‘Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament’ to help Shelby County families
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just hours away from a community event aimed at curbing juvenile crime here in Shelby County. The annual “Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament” returns for the second year in a row. Monday’s event is hosted by the Memphis Police Department.
WISH-TV
Family dogs maul to death toddler and baby brother in Tennessee, sheriff says
(CNN) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after they were attacked by the family dogs in Tennessee, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says. Detectives responded to a home near Shelby Forest State Park, just north of Memphis, on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.
Kait 8
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
localmemphis.com
Man killed at Kroger gas station on Riverdale | MPD searching for the suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed at the Kroger gas station located in the 4770 Block of Riverdale Sunday, Oct. 9 around noon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Now MPD is searching for the suspect's vehicle. According to MPD, surveillance video captured the alleged suspect leaving...
actionnews5.com
Surveillance footage shows suspect in Whitehaven homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect in a recent homicide. The fatal shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 2 on Hillbrook Street. Police say the suspect fired multiple shots into a white sedan. The victim was rushed to the hospital and...
