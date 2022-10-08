ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

K,F,C
1d ago

he loved his wife so much but he's kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and beating her up taking her car everybody's forgetting all about her she was a victim too

Patricia A Brahm
2d ago

notice in article that they said they looking into letting criminals out of jail, as it would help the jails who have to many in jail right now. Gee, here comes cashless bail folks.

William Turnage
2d ago

" jail a safer place." What an oxymoron. We are more concern about inmates vs the families/ members? Liberals listen up,this is about revenge. This man did not care about or LOVE his WIFE. He beat her so he deserves the same. No taxpayers money on trials, litigations, etc.

actionnews5.com

MPD searching for missing teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department put out an alert for a missing teen Monday. Makiyah King was last seen on October 7 leaving her home on Tiffany Road. She was seen entering a dark-colored sedan. She is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a pink bonnet,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man found dead in Medical District, said MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in the medical district Saturday evening. Police said a man was found dead on the scene at 5:20 p.m. The suspect is on the run and was last seen leaving westbound on Union Avenue, said police.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A large presence of law enforcement was reported in Brookland Sunday. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department and Brookland Police Department were at a home on Jody Cove around 1 p.m. Sunday. A KAIT reporter spoke with neighbors near the area that stated they heard gunshots...
BROOKLAND, AR
WREG

Man shot to death in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in the Medical District Saturday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Union Avenue near Methodist University Hospital at around 5:20 p.m. A man was found lying on his back suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspects wanted after Medical District shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department recovered a video that identifies the shooter from Saturday’s incident in the Medical District. According to MPD, the victim was approached by a man, who flashed a gun and threatened to shoot him. He then backed up and walked to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Barricade situation resolved in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police have made an arrest in a barricade situation that started Saturday afternoon. Police arrived at a home on the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in response to a shooting call. Police located a woman in the driver’s seat of a Kia Optima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

TBI investigating inmate death at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died at 201 Poplar. The TBI said an inmate died while in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday night. The TBI have not identified the inmate or released any details surrounding the death. However, family members have identified the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

WMPD investigates barricade situation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Memphis man wanted after murder near Airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man related to a homicide from September 25 off Directors Row. MPD is searching for suspect Demonte Isom after he was identified as the one responsible for a shooting off Directors Row. Police have since issued a warrant for his arrest. MPD responded to a shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Victim critically injured from shooting on Oakwood St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital Monday afternoon. Memphis police responded to a shooting on Oakwood Street near Heard Avenue at 1:34 p.m., said police. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH if you have any tips.
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
actionnews5.com

Surveillance footage shows suspect in Whitehaven homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect in a recent homicide. The fatal shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 2 on Hillbrook Street. Police say the suspect fired multiple shots into a white sedan. The victim was rushed to the hospital and...
MEMPHIS, TN

