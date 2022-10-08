Read full article on original website
Suspects On The Run After Maryland Marijuana Deal Gone Bad Results In Shootout
Two suspects are on the run after an alleged marijuana deal gone bad in Anne Arundel County resulted in a man being shot multiple times, authorities say. The 22-year-old victim met with at least one of the suspects to buy marijuana from him in the 8200 block of Consett Court in Severn around 10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Murder Suspect Released From Virginia Prison Back In Custody, Sheriff Says
A murder suspect who was accidentally released from a Virginia prison is back in police custody, authorities announced. Stone Colburn, 25, was apprehended in Georgia by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County following his release from prison for allegedly stabbing his brother’s girlfriend to death and wounding her 9-month-old in 2021, officials said.
fox5dc.com
Officers fire at man who tried to run them over with vehicle in Bladensburg: police
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Authorities have taken two men into custody after they say one of them tried to run over officers with a vehicle late Sunday night in Prince George's County. Officers say they responded to the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg just after 11:50 p.m. Sunday for...
NBC New York
Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From a Virginia Jail
An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
Person in custody after man hit by car In Prince George’s County dies; police investigate as homicide
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they are investigate the killing of a man who was hit by a car late Sunday night. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it received a report of a man being hit by a car in the in the 5300 block of Sheriff Rd. […]
Arlington man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers during chase
An Arlington man is in custody after police say he shot at officers during a pursuit that entered multiple counties and involved several police departments.
Person pushed off bike, beaten by robbers for cell phone
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three people jumped someone who was riding a bicycle home from work Friday in Laurel, taking his cell phone from him. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it happened around 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Laurel Fort Meade Rd. That’s between Laureldale […]
fox5dc.com
Prosecutors say deadly police shooting during Woodbridge drug bust was lawful
MANASSAS, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation in September. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office announced Friday that it found no "criminal liability" by the officers in...
Loudoun County special education teacher placed on leave after alleged public intoxication: officials
A special education teacher in Loudoun County, Virginia, was reportedly put on leave after she was charged with being intoxicated in public, according to local officials.
Police: Suspect took cash register after smashing Dairy Queen window in Woodbridge
When the officers got to the Dairy Queen, they saw that a window in the front of the business had been damaged. Security camera footage revealed that an unknown man used a rock to smash the window, granting him entry inside.
Missing Fairfax County man found safe
UPDATE, Oct. 9, 3:41 p.m. — The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that Ascone had been found safe. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a missing 75-year-old man who disappeared on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Anthony Ascone. The […]
Prosecutor rules in favor of officers in deadly Prince William police-involved shooting stemming from sting operation
The Commonwealth Attorney for Prince William County has determined that four police officers who were involved in a deadly shooting stemming from a drug-related sting operation in Woodbridge were justified in their actions. However, two men, one of whom currently remains in the hospital for injuries from the shooting, have been charged with robbery that resulted in a death.
Man, woman, teen charged after shooting man, stealing his car, Rocky Mount police say
Rocky Mount police say three people have been arrested after a man who helped a stranger out with a ride became the victim of a shooting and car theft early Friday morning.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. man charged in deadly attempted carjacking
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, charged a man Friday in a shooting that left another man dead during an attempted carjacking in May. Prince George’s County police said that Marx Carlton Jackson, 25, of District Heights, has been charged with first and second degree murder for killing 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville.
63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle while crossing road in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 63-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a road in Fairfax Sunday morning, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 5:54 a.m. to West Ox Road, just north of Legato Road, after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Rescue personnel also arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, identified as Ligia Jeannette Herrera Betbeder, dead.
Virginia man charged with concealing body arrested in Georgia
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Stone L. Colburn was in custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center for a murder charge when, on Thursday, Oct. 6, the charge was dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney and he was released.
WLTX.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man 17 times outside of Maryland restaurant turns himself in
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A suspect wanted for stabbing his victim 17 times outside a restaurant in Hyattsville, Maryland, turned himself in on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the news release from...
fox5dc.com
Multiple arrests made after climate protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Maryland State Police have arrested seven people after a group of climate protesters shut down a portion of I-495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Troopers responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following multiple calls of protestors dressed in neon vests holding signs and blocking the road around 10:30 a.m.
Protesters arrested after shutting down traffic on I-495 in Silver Spring
A group of protesters are currently in the middle of the road, blocking traffic on the inner loop of I-495 at Route 29 in Colesville.
WTOP
Drivers should watch out during deer breeding season, say Fairfax Co. Police
With fall deer breeding season now underway, police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are giving drivers tips on how to safely navigate the roads. Police say there are hundreds of reported accidents involving deer in Fairfax County. More than half of those happen during October, November and December. What steps should...
