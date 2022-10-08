ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From a Virginia Jail

An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
Prosecutors say deadly police shooting during Woodbridge drug bust was lawful

MANASSAS, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation in September. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office announced Friday that it found no "criminal liability" by the officers in...
Missing Fairfax County man found safe

UPDATE, Oct. 9, 3:41 p.m. — The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that Ascone had been found safe. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a missing 75-year-old man who disappeared on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Anthony Ascone. The […]
Prosecutor rules in favor of officers in deadly Prince William police-involved shooting stemming from sting operation

The Commonwealth Attorney for Prince William County has determined that four police officers who were involved in a deadly shooting stemming from a drug-related sting operation in Woodbridge were justified in their actions. However, two men, one of whom currently remains in the hospital for injuries from the shooting, have been charged with robbery that resulted in a death.
Prince George’s Co. man charged in deadly attempted carjacking

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, charged a man Friday in a shooting that left another man dead during an attempted carjacking in May. Prince George’s County police said that Marx Carlton Jackson, 25, of District Heights, has been charged with first and second degree murder for killing 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville.
63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle while crossing road in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 63-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a road in Fairfax Sunday morning, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 5:54 a.m. to West Ox Road, just north of Legato Road, after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Rescue personnel also arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, identified as Ligia Jeannette Herrera Betbeder, dead.
