WAAY-TV
Russellville man killed in Colbert County crash
A Russellville man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Colbert County. Gene R. Bendall, 78, was fatally injured when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. It happened about 5:40 p.m. on Spring Valley Road near...
89-year-old motorcyclist killed in southern Jefferson County crash
A Texas man died over the weekend following a motorcycle crash in southern Jefferson County. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Don G. June. He was 89 and lived in Bonham, Texas. The wreck happened at 2:25 p.m. Friday on Alabama 25, about one mile north of Vandiver. Senior...
Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
One person injured after possible stabbing in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a cutting.
WAAY-TV
No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green man arrested after Owens Cross Roads Police K-9 alerts to drugs during traffic stop
A Hazel Green man remained in the Madison County Jail on Monday afternoon after police say he was caught driving without proper documentation and with what appeared to be methamphetamine inside his vehicle. The vehicle was first spotted about 1 a.m. Sunday in Owens Cross Roads without a tag. OCR...
WAFF
Juvenile shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile was shot and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries. Decatur Police arrived on the scene of the shooting around 6:40 a.m....
WAAY-TV
14-year-old dead; 4 juveniles charged after Decatur robbery, shooting
The Decatur Police Department has released new details in a shooting they say claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Detectives determined a 14-year-old boy was asked by three male acquaintances, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, to meet them at 21st Ave. SE in an attempt to rob him. Police...
Hazel Green man arrested after K9 alerts to possible drugs
A Hazel Green man is facing multiple charges after authorities say a K9 unit sniffed out drugs in his vehicle.
Female pedestrian hit, killed in east Jefferson County
A female pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night in eastern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to a service station at the intersection of Highway 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road in Pinson, said Lt. Joni Money. Authorities said the pedestrian,...
jeffcosheriffal.com
Pedestrian Struck on Highway 79 in Pinson
At approximately 9:07 PM, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a service station at the intersection of Highway 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road in Pinson. Initial reports advised that a female pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the female pedestrian was likely intoxicated and had wandered into the roadway where she was struck by an oncoming vehicle. She was transported by ambulance to UAB hospital with life threatening injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: CSX railroad crossing closures begin week of Oct. 10
CULLMAN, Ala. – CSX Transportation will be working on its railroad tracks beginning the week of Oct. 10. Work is planned for Tuesday-Friday evenings from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Expect the following railroad crossings to be closed at some point during this project: CITY OF CULLMAN • Mitchell Road Northeast • Arnold Street Northeast • King Edward Street Southwest CITY OF HANCEVILLE • Edmondson Street CULLMAN COUNTY • Phelan Road • County Road 607 • Garden City Heights Street Northeast MORGAN COUNTY • Wilhite Road According to CSX, improvements to railroad crossings will begin Tuesday at Mitchell Road and will continue with Arnold Street, King Edward Street, Phelan Road and County Road 607. Work crews will then head to Edmondson Street and Garden City Heights Street before completing work on Friday, Oct. 14, at County Road 9. This is an estimated work schedule that is subject to change based on weather and other factors. CSX will continue to keep city officials apprised as schedules change. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
wbrc.com
Vehicle fire causes traffic backup on I-65 SB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The Alabama Department of Transportation says the incident has been cleared. Original story: Traffic is backed up on I-65 southbound between exit 252 in Hoover to around exit 259 in Birmingham. A crash involving a vehicle fire happened around 7:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
WAFF
Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Pinson
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Friday night in Pinson. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Hwy 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road around 9:07 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck. Deputies said upon arrival they located the […]
Decatur Fire & Rescue working to put out “woods” fire behind Kroger
Decatur Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a working "woods" fire behind the Krogers on Beltline road. The Alabama Forestry Commission is on scene assisting.
22 dogs removed from home in north Alabama
22 dogs were seized from a home in Tuscumbia on Friday morning.
ABC 33/40 News
Employee injured in fire at car repair shop in Cullman
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was injured in a fire at an auto repair shop in Cullman Friday morning. The Cullman Police Department said the fire started around 10:00 a.m. at Just GM Auto & Truck Repair Plus located at 105 3rd Street SW. Police said an...
Leighton man killed in Colbert County crash
A Tuscumbia man died in a single-vehicle Colbert County crash early this morning. Cpl. Reginal M. King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at 5:46 a.m., on Mountain View Lane at the intersection of Woodmont Drive, about two miles south of Tuscumbia. Terry R. Smith, 64,...
Huntsville Fire Chaplain passes away
Spence Thompson, the chaplain for Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR), passed away on Thursday.
