ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Russellville man killed in Colbert County crash

A Russellville man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Colbert County. Gene R. Bendall, 78, was fatally injured when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. It happened about 5:40 p.m. on Spring Valley Road near...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman County, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Vinemont, AL
County
Cullman County, AL
WAAY-TV

No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Juvenile shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile was shot and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries. Decatur Police arrived on the scene of the shooting around 6:40 a.m....
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

14-year-old dead; 4 juveniles charged after Decatur robbery, shooting

The Decatur Police Department has released new details in a shooting they say claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Detectives determined a 14-year-old boy was asked by three male acquaintances, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, to meet them at 21st Ave. SE in an attempt to rob him. Police...
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Accident#Alea#Highway Patrol Division
AL.com

Female pedestrian hit, killed in east Jefferson County

A female pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night in eastern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to a service station at the intersection of Highway 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road in Pinson, said Lt. Joni Money. Authorities said the pedestrian,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
jeffcosheriffal.com

Pedestrian Struck on Highway 79 in Pinson

At approximately 9:07 PM, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a service station at the intersection of Highway 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road in Pinson. Initial reports advised that a female pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the female pedestrian was likely intoxicated and had wandered into the roadway where she was struck by an oncoming vehicle. She was transported by ambulance to UAB hospital with life threatening injuries.
PINSON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

TRAFFIC ALERT: CSX railroad crossing closures begin week of Oct. 10

CULLMAN, Ala. – CSX Transportation will be working on its railroad tracks beginning the week of Oct. 10. Work is planned for Tuesday-Friday evenings from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Expect the following railroad crossings to be closed at some point during this project: CITY OF CULLMAN   • Mitchell Road Northeast   • Arnold Street Northeast   • King Edward Street Southwest CITY OF HANCEVILLE   • Edmondson Street CULLMAN COUNTY   • Phelan Road   • County Road 607   • Garden City Heights Street Northeast MORGAN COUNTY   • Wilhite Road According to CSX, improvements to railroad crossings will begin Tuesday at Mitchell Road and will continue with Arnold Street, King Edward Street, Phelan Road and County Road 607. Work crews will then head to Edmondson Street and Garden City Heights Street before completing work on Friday, Oct. 14, at County Road 9. This is an estimated work schedule that is subject to change based on weather and other factors. CSX will continue to keep city officials apprised as schedules change. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wbrc.com

Vehicle fire causes traffic backup on I-65 SB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The Alabama Department of Transportation says the incident has been cleared. Original story: Traffic is backed up on I-65 southbound between exit 252 in Hoover to around exit 259 in Birmingham. A crash involving a vehicle fire happened around 7:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Pinson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Friday night in Pinson. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Hwy 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road around 9:07 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck. Deputies said upon arrival they located the […]
PINSON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Employee injured in fire at car repair shop in Cullman

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was injured in a fire at an auto repair shop in Cullman Friday morning. The Cullman Police Department said the fire started around 10:00 a.m. at Just GM Auto & Truck Repair Plus located at 105 3rd Street SW. Police said an...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Leighton man killed in Colbert County crash

A Tuscumbia man died in a single-vehicle Colbert County crash early this morning. Cpl. Reginal M. King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at 5:46 a.m., on Mountain View Lane at the intersection of Woodmont Drive, about two miles south of Tuscumbia. Terry R. Smith, 64,...
TUSCUMBIA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy