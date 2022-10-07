ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
IDAHO STATE
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ECONOMY
INDIA
ENERGY INDUSTRY
U.S. POLITICS
WYOMING STATE
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POTUS
POLITICS
FOREIGN POLICY

